Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and Northern Europe Countries Held in Vienna

The first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Sultanate of Oman took place, where the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Khalifa Al-Harthy.





Members of the Kazakh and Omani parties of the Commission took part in the meeting, as well as invited leaders and officials from ministries, departments, and other government agencies of the Sultanate of Oman.





Prior to the Commission meeting, the heads of the delegations held substantive talks in a small group, where they discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development.





During the meeting, the parties emphasized the promising nature of relations between the countries and confirmed their shared commitment to building on the progress achieved. Discussions covered a wide range of issues, including investment and financial cooperation, transport and logistics, communications and technology, agriculture, tourism, pharmaceuticals and energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.





Following the meeting, the parties to the Intergovernmental Commission signed a joint Protocol and agreed to hold the next meeting in Astana.





At the same time, during the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, working meetings were held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan A. Kuantyrov and the leadership of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Investment Promotion, and the “Oman Investment Authority”, where they discussed the prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman and ways to expand it.