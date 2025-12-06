05.12.2025, 11:01 33031
Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and Northern Europe Countries Held in Vienna
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev participated in the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of Central Asian and Nordic countries that was held within the framework of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden attended the regional meeting.
The discussions focused on a number of issues of practical engagement between Central Asian and Nordic countries in such spheres as economy, environment, transport and logistics, education, innovations and promoting regional partnership.
In his speech, Minister Kosherbayev informed about deepening of regional cooperation in Central Asia and highlighted opportunities to promote mutually beneficial engagement at both the bilateral and multilateral level with Nordic countries.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the readiness to further advance the "Central Asia - Northern Europe" dialogue was reaffirmed, while the importance of regular contacts and experience sharing on key areas of mutual interest was underscored. Kazakhstan expressed its commitment to strengthening the partnership, highlighting the importance of joint efforts to promote sustainable development and reinforce stability across the space of interregional cooperation.
relevant news
05.12.2025, 21:20
Kazakh President extends National Day greetings to King of Thailand
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to King Maha Vajiralongkorn on the occasion of Thailand’s National Day, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State underscored that the relations between Astana and Bangkok, grounded in the bonds of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, rest on a solid foundation and hold significant potential for further development.
The President also expressed confidence that the multifaceted intergovernmental partnership will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations.
05.12.2025, 20:50
Kazakhstan and Austria Agreed to Intensify Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
During the visit to Vienna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with President of the National Council of the Austrian Parliament Walter Rosenkranz, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks parties discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-Austrian relations, deepening partnership with the European Union and engagement within the OSCE.
Minister Kosherbayev noted the stable development of bilateral cooperation and underscored the importance of further expansion of ties in various fields.
Austrian side highly appreciated the intensification of political dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU and Astana’s constructive position on international agenda topics.
The sides agreed to intensify bilateral interparliamentary cooperation and to promote regular high-level engagements.
05.12.2025, 19:20
US experts characterized Kazakhstan as a leading economy in Central Asia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov paid a working visit to New York, during which a series of events took place aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The key event of the visit was the roundtable discussion "Bridging Continents: Kazakhstan’s Strategic Role in West-East Trade", which brought together more than 40 representatives of U.S. expert, business, and financial communities. Participants exchanged views on the development of trade and investment cooperation, transit corridors, the supply of critical minerals, and the enhancement of connectivity along the East-West axis.
Ambassador Ilyassov outlined the main outcomes of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent visit to Washington, DC, and the "C5+1" Summit, noting that the agreements reached have elevated bilateral cooperation to a new level, underscored by the signing of more than $17 billion in commercial deals.
American experts characterized Kazakhstan as a leading and rapidly developing economy in Central Asia, recognizing the country’s significant contribution to advancing the Middle Corridor and establishing resilient transport and logistics chains. Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords was received positively, opening new opportunities for cooperation in logistics, agriculture, water technologies, and digital services, while further strengthening the country’s diplomatic role on the international stage.
As part of the visit, Ambassador Ilyassov held meetings with representatives of the U.S. business community to discuss prospects for American companies’ participation in projects related to the extraction and processing of critical minerals, as well as the advantages of Kazakhstan’s investment climate.
Another key engagement was a meeting with Richard Wiese, President of The Explorers Club, focused on developing international research initiatives and promoting Kazakhstan’s tourism potential.
In addition, Ambassador Ilyassov was honored with the "Diwali Stamp - The Power of One" award, established by Diwali Foundation USA to recognize diplomats who have made significant contributions to promoting peace and international stability.
05.12.2025, 17:49
Kazakhstan and Oman Strengthening Intergovernmental Cooperation
The first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Sultanate of Oman took place, where the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Khalifa Al-Harthy.
Members of the Kazakh and Omani parties of the Commission took part in the meeting, as well as invited leaders and officials from ministries, departments, and other government agencies of the Sultanate of Oman.
Prior to the Commission meeting, the heads of the delegations held substantive talks in a small group, where they discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development.
During the meeting, the parties emphasized the promising nature of relations between the countries and confirmed their shared commitment to building on the progress achieved. Discussions covered a wide range of issues, including investment and financial cooperation, transport and logistics, communications and technology, agriculture, tourism, pharmaceuticals and energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
Following the meeting, the parties to the Intergovernmental Commission signed a joint Protocol and agreed to hold the next meeting in Astana.
At the same time, during the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, working meetings were held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan A. Kuantyrov and the leadership of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Investment Promotion, and the “Oman Investment Authority”, where they discussed the prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman and ways to expand it.
05.12.2025, 17:32
Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Danat Mussayev met with Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, during an event attended by the heads of diplomatic missions of Asian countries accredited in the Spain, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his welcoming remarks, the Spanish Foreign Minister underlined Spain’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with the Asian continent ahead of the presentation of the new "Spain-Asia Strategy", which will outline the key areas of cooperation for the coming period.
Speaking on behalf of the Group of Ambassadors of Asian and Pacific States (ASPAC) and in his capacity as its Chair, Ambassador Mussayev welcomed the Kingdom’s intention to deepen its partnership with the region. He emphasized the relevance of enhancing interregional connectivity and noted the strong interest in expanding economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation. Particular attention was given to the importance of regular exchanges at various levels and maintaining substantive dialogue within bilateral and multilateral formats.
In this context, the steady dynamics of Kazakh-Spanish strategic relations were highlighted, alongside discussions on prospects for further expanding comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
Following the negotiations, an agreement was reached to hold such meetings on a regular basis.
05.12.2025, 17:29
Kazakh Ambassador Meets with the Minister of Culture of Moldova
Kazakh Ambassador to Moldova, Almat Aidarbekov, held a meeting with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Moldova, Cristian Jardan. The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador congratulated the Minister on his appointment and wished him success in his responsible position, noting Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening friendly relations between Astana and Chișinău.
А.Aidarbekov highlighted the positive development of the opening of the Moldovan Embassy in Astana in 2025, which became an important step in strengthening bilateral relations.
The Kazakh diplomat spoke about cultural events organized by the Embassy. In 2023, the Embassy invited the ethno-folklore group Turan. He also emphasized the interest of the Moldovan audience in Kazakh music groups that regularly tour Moldova, including BN Team Orchestra, Tynda Music, Ne Prosto Orchestra, and others.
On November 18, 2025, the Embassy organized a screening of the Kazakh historical drama "Dawn of the Great Steppe" in Chișinău, with the participation of the lead actor, Berik Aitzhanov.
The Ambassador presented the main directions of Kazakhstan’s cultural policy and informed the Minister about ongoing projects aimed at promoting national cultural heritage and strengthening intercultural dialogue.
In turn, Minister Jardan emphasized the importance of strengthening partnership in the cultural sphere. He also confirmed readiness to expand joint initiatives aimed at supporting creative exchanges and organizing cultural events.
C. Jardan outlined the Ministry’s priorities, including modernization of cultural infrastructure, support for creative groups, preservation of national heritage, development of international cultural exchange, and ensuring broad public access to culture. He stressed the importance of expanding partnerships that promote the country’s cultural potential.
Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening cooperation and maintaining constructive dialogue.
05.12.2025, 12:11
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Holds Bilateral Meetings with OSCE Leadership
Within the framework of the 32nd Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of key institutions of OSCE, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) MariaTelalian, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Braathu, and OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities (HCNM) Christophe Kamp.
During the meeting with Secretary General Sinirlioglu, Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the strategic nature of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the Organization, noting that the development of comprehensive interaction within the OSCE is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.
The parties discussed issues related to strengthening regional security, expanding practical cooperation, and jointly implementing initiatives across all three dimensions of the OSCE - politico-military, economic-environmental, and human dimensions.
During the meeting with HCNM Kamp, Minister addressed issues of ethnic diversity, highlighting Kazakhstan’s unique experience in promoting interethnic harmony.
We share the view that a diverse society is a strength. Kazakhstan is a clear example of peaceful coexistence and inter-ethnic cooperation among different communities. While ethnic diversity may often be regarded as a risk factor, for us it is a national asset and a strategic advantage," he stated.
The meetings with Director Telalian and Representative Braathu focused on democratic development, rule of law, freedom of the media, human rights protection, and the strengthening of civil society institutions.
05.12.2025, 10:00
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Costa Deliver Joint Statement
In his remarks, the President Tokayev emphasized that the talks with President António Costa were highly productive and held in an open, friendly, and constructive atmosphere, akorda.kz reports.
Kazakhstan and the European Union are bound by comprehensive cooperation, mutual trust and understanding. We have covered a wide-ranging agenda and reaffirmed the strong commitment to elevating our partnership to new heights. As I have just mentioned, President Costa’s visit comes on the eve of the 10th anniversary of our Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. Kazakhstan was the first country in Central Asia to sign and ratify this "new-generation" accord. This landmark document has become the foundation of our bilateral relations. It covers key areas of interaction, including trade, investment, infrastructure, innovation, culture, and more," - stated the Head of State.
President Tokayev noted that economic cooperation became a central theme of the discussions.
We agreed today on steps to further increase and diversify our trade and investment ties. Kazakhstan will continue to ensure stable and transparent investment climate for European businesses. We see great opportunities to venture in energy efficiency, critical minerals, digital technologies, and transport connectivity," - emphasized President Tokayev.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the talks also explored ways to strengthen transport and logistics connectivity, including the joint development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
We welcomed the active work of the Kazakhstan-EU Coordination Platform and the EU’s Global Gateway initiative. Kazakhstan stands ready to support the EU’s €12 billion euro investment package for Central Asia in transport, raw materials, green energy and digital projects. We are confident that together we can turn Kazakhstan into a key Eurasian transportation hub, benefiting all sides. We also discussed opportunities to ensure energy security and stability of supplies and agreed to cooperate in broadening energy partnership into new areas such as critical minerals, nuclear sector, petrochemicals, as well as renewable energy. Our aim is to integrate Kazakhstan more deeply into European supply chains not just as a supplier of raw materials, but by developing local processing, value-added production, and recycling capacities in line with EU standards," - noted the President.
President Tokayev stated that particular attention was devoted to expanding cooperation in digitalization.
By sharing expertise and investing in technology, Kazakhstan and the EU are building a more inclusive and modern digital economy. Under the Team Europe Initiative on Digital Connectivity, our countries are partnering to expand secure internet access via satellite, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach regions. We also agreed to consider the opportunity of hosting the first Central Asia - EU Innovation Campus at the Astana Hub to bring together startups, tech researchers, digital entrepreneurs. Kazakhstan appreciates the EU’s Horizon Europe and the Global Gateway vision, which supports secure and trusted digital connections worldwide and we are proud to be a part of this effort," - said the Head of State.
He highlighted the importance of people-to-people contacts as a foundation for long-term partnership.
I expressed gratitude for the EU’s continuous support in the field of education, research, and academic mobility. Thousands of young Kazakh citizens have benefited from EU programs, including Erasmus+, and we highly appreciate the EU’s readiness to further expand these exchanges. Kazakhstan is committed to strengthening cooperation in higher education, including through deeper university partnerships, joint programs, and mutual recognition of qualifications. We look forward to continuing engagement with the EU partners on ways to simplify visa procedures for our citizens. Greater mobility will directly support education cooperation, scientific collaboration, cultural exchange, and B-to-B activity," - stressed President Tokayev.
Kazakhstan and the EU reaffirmed their unwavering adherence to the UN Charter and international law.
We also placed special emphasis on the importance of further advancing cross-regional cooperation. In this context, we believe that the Central Asia - EU dialogue platform has become an effective tool for addressing regional priorities across connectivity, trade, transport, green energy, water management, and digital transformation. Today’s meeting has reaffirmed that we are entering a new stage of our partnership - one that is more strategic, dynamic, and future-oriented. I am confident that the agreements we reached today will soon translate into concrete projects and initiatives," - concluded the Head of State.
According to António Costa, the partnership between the European Union and Kazakhstan is delivering concrete results.
This week in Brussels, we just launched negotiations on a Visa Facilitation Agreement. I know very well how these talks matter deeply to both Kazakh and European citizens. When concluded, this agreement will make it easier for our people to meet, study, work, and invest - a real sign of the friendship between our peoples," - he said.
The President of the European Council recalled that the "European Union - Central Asia" Summit in Samarkand set the goal of elevating interregional cooperation to a strategic level. Priority areas identified during the summit include transport, energy, climate and water resources, critical raw materials, digitalization, and expanding people-to-people contacts.
António Costa stressed the importance of coordinating efforts amid growing global tensions and conflicts that threaten the international order.
As we know, the European Union has worked firmly with Ukraine to stop the war. And we are working closely with our partners and remain committed to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine. In this context, I want to stress my deep appreciation for Kazakhstan’s consistent defense of the United Nations Charter and the rules-based order. We also welcome Kazakhstan’s active and constructive role in regional stability, in particular your support to the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement. A peaceful and prosperous South Caucasus is vital for stronger links between Europe and Central Asia," - said the President of the European Council.
He also commended the reform agenda pursued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The dynamism of Kazakhstan's society, together with the economic, political, and social reforms launched by President Tokayev, are an excellent basis for the progress of our cooperation to the next level. I'm convinced that together we can turn common challenges into shared opportunities for the future of our people and our societies," - stated António Costa.
Most viewed
