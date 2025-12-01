29.11.2025, 09:40 52751
The Meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers was Held under Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The 29th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held online under the chairmanship of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by the heads and representatives of the foreign ministries of the ECO member states, the Secretaries General of ECO and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, as well as observers.
Highlighting the symbolic significance of convening the meeting on ECO Day, the Kazakh Foreign Minister congratulated the participants on this notable occasion.
In his speech, Minister Kosherbayev summarized Kazakhstan’s ECO Chairmanship, which was held under the theme "Promoting Regional Transport Connectivity and Sustainable Development," and outlined the priority areas of cooperation within the Organization.
In addition, he presented Kazakhstan’s potential in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, transport, digitalization and environment, calling on ECO member states to jointly explore the opportunities available in these areas.
Following the results of the meeting, the Council approved a report containing decisions on important administrative, financial, and personnel matters related to the activities of the ECO Secretariat.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
30.11.2025, 16:25 9931
Tokayev congratulates Zhaparov on successful parliamentary elections
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent congratulations to Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Kyrgyzstan, on the successful elections to the Jogorku Kenesh, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State emphasized that the results of this important political event reflect Kyrgyzstan’s confident progress toward achieving its strategic development goals.
He noted that the elections demonstrated nationwide support for Sadyr Zhaparov’s course of building a strong and prosperous state.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan relations, highlighting their strategic partnership and alliance.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Sadyr Zhaparov further success in his responsible work for the benefit of the brotherly Kyrgyz people.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.11.2025, 15:00 16706
Enhancing EU-Kazakhstan cooperation for a sustainable future
Images | Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and the EU share a long-term interest in stable, resilient and predictable supply chains that underpin economic growth and deliver the technologies needed for a cleaner future, Foreign Affairs Minister Yermek Kosherbayev writes in an opinion article for Euronews.
This December marks 10 years since Kazakhstan and the European Union signed the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), a milestone that confirmed our shared commitment to a broad and forward-looking partnership.
Over the past decade, cooperation has expanded across political dialogue, security, investment, education, and connectivity. With more than €200 billion invested since 2005, the EU is now Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner.
Today, as ever, our relationship is shaped by a shared commitment to the UN Charter and its principles, and a shared understanding that many of the global challenges can only be addressed through deeper collaboration between Europe and its close and reliable partners.
One such challenge sits at the core of Europe’s long-term growth: securing the materials and technologies essential for the green and digital transitions. Europe’s dependence on a small group of suppliers for critical raw materials has become a defining question for its competitiveness.
Ensuring stable access to these inputs is no longer simply an industrial issue, it is a strategic one. It is in this context that Kazakhstan can play a meaningful role.
Kazakhstan is already part of the answer
The European Commission has emphasised that Europe must diversify its sources of critical raw materials. The question facing European policymakers today is how to mitigate the risk while maintaining momentum on the Green Deal.
Kazakhstan is already part of the answer. In 2024, bilateral trade with the EU reached $48.8 billion, and more than 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports are directed to European markets.
Looking ahead, we see an opportunity to build more secure and diversified critical minerals supply chains for Europe, an area where our resources and experience are directly relevant.
The past decade has shown what this partnership can achieve. The decade ahead must be defined by implementation: strategic projects, stronger value chains, modernised infrastructure and deeper technological cooperation.
The EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act highlights the scale of the challenge. By 2030, Europe aims to extract, process, and recycle far more of its needs while limiting dependence on any single external supplier.
Recent disruptions have shown how easily supply chains can be strained by geopolitical tensions or logistical shocks. Demand for copper, graphite, rare earth elements, manganese, titanium and other transition minerals continues to grow at a pace far exceeding global supply.
Kazakhstan is one of the few countries that can contribute to filling this gap. According to the EU’s own assessments, Kazakhstan can supply 21 of the 34 raw materials the EU considers critical, including several categorised as strategic. Our Sarytogan graphite project is included on the EU’s official list of Strategic Projects under the Critical Raw Materials Act.
The basis for this work is strong. More than 4,000 European companies operate in Kazakhstan today. Our 2022 Strategic Partnership MoU with the EU on critical raw materials, batteries, and renewable hydrogen has strengthened the EPCA’s economic pillar. The joint 2025-2026 Roadmap now sets clear priorities - from geological exploration to value-chain development and green hydrogen.
The task now is to turn this strong basis into practical results.
Turning shared challenges into shared strengths together
A first step is focusing jointly on a select number of high-impact projects. Expanding cooperation in key areas such as copper, manganese, titanium, rare earth elements and other essential minerals would help build a more diversified supply base for Europe and provide investors with clearer long-term visibility.
Building resilience also means moving beyond raw materials alone. Europe’s processing and refining goals will require trusted partners with both capacity and geographic reach. Kazakhstan has the resources to support this shift, and expanding cooperation in selected areas of processing would help create a more diversified and predictable supply base for Europe.
Transport and logistics matter, too. Critical materials need sustainable and secure routes, and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - known as the Middle Corridor - has already become an important link between Central Asia and Europe.
With more than €10 billion in commitments from the European Commission and international financial institutions, the route is gaining efficiency and cutting transit times. Continued investment in infrastructure, rail capacity and digital systems will further strengthen this corridor and help de-risk Europe’s clean-energy supply chains.
Innovation and skills must advance in step. Secure supply chains depend on technology and expertise, not just raw materials. Kazakhstan already participates in Horizon Europe and Erasmus+, and with the visa facilitation for Kazakh citizens expected in the foreseeable future, deeper cooperation in geological surveying, battery recycling, low-impact extraction and green hydrogen would support Europe’s climate goals while accelerating Kazakhstan’s industrial upgrade.
As we mark 10 years since the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, the direction is clear: Kazakhstan and the EU share a long-term interest in stable, resilient and predictable supply chains that underpin economic growth and deliver the technologies needed for a cleaner future.
The past decade has shown what this partnership can achieve. The decade ahead must be defined by implementation: strategic projects, stronger value chains, modernised infrastructure, and deeper technological cooperation.
Europe’s transition will ultimately depend on securing the materials that underpin future industries. With the right choices, both sides can build a stronger and more resilient partnership. Kazakhstan stands ready to work with the European Union to turn shared challenges into shared strengths.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.11.2025, 19:25 10516
Kazakh President extends condolences to Indonesia and Thailand over deadly floods
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent messages of condolence to President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto and Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul following the devastating floods, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
As reported earlier, in Thailand, floods have claimed the lives of 145 people.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.11.2025, 17:34 52196
The 15th Annual Meeting of Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian States Held in Almaty
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
With the support of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia(UNRCCA), the 15th Annual Meeting of Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian States was held, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting focused on contemporary regional challenges and security threats, the efforts of Central Asian governments to help stabilize the situation in Afghanistan, and the strengthening of regional cooperation in the areas of water and energy management.
In his opening remarks, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, underscored that deepening integration among the Central Asian states remains a key priority of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy - particularly in light of the establishment of the UN Regional Centre on the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
First Deputy Minister noted that the outcomes of the recent 7th Meeting of the Central Asia Strategic Dialogue Group in Tashkent reflect growing interest in the "Central Asia Plus" format, demonstrating both the political relevance of the region and its increasing international agency.
He emphasized that the countries of the region share a long-term objective: to further solidify Central Asia’s status as a region of dynamic socio-economic development, comprehensive cooperation, peace, and prosperity.
The Kazakh diplomat highlighted that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan remains a central foreign policy priority for the states of Central Asia, which seek to enhance trade, transport, and logistics cooperation with the Afghan Government, as well as expand humanitarian engagement.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev stressed that genuine regional integration requires effective mechanisms for the sustainable use and preservation of shared water and energy resources-particularly at a time of global climate change and the depletion of major transboundary water basins. In this context, he drew attention to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to develop a Central Asian Framework Convention on Water Use aimed at harmonizing national water strategies, reflecting Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to establishing regional mechanisms for protecting and sustainably managing water resources.
He also noted the region’s growing exposure to challenges associated with digital security and the use of big data. Against this backdrop, Kazakhstan’s proposal to advance cooperation on artificial intelligence - including the development of a draft Declaration on the Responsible Use of AI by Central Asian States-signals the region’s ambition to strengthen mutual trust and ensure secure data exchange in joint digital projects.
He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s intention to continue close cooperation with the Central Asian states under the mandate of the UNRCCA.
In his remarks, Kaha Imnadze, Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, highlighted the Centre’s role in preventive diplomacy, regional coordination, and peacebuilding in line with the new UNRCCA Programme of Action for 2026-2030. The Programme is built around five priorities: advancing preventive diplomacy, strengthening conflict monitoring and early warning, deepening partnerships with regional and subregional organizations, enhancing the UN’s preventive diplomacy mechanisms, and supporting Central Asian states in addressing challenges related to Afghanistan.
Delegates from the region acknowledged the strategic nature of their partnership and reaffirmed the shared need to deepen regional integration, particularly with regard to Afghanistan’s recovery and regional security.
Askhat Orazbay, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, presented his views on the preservation and rational use of water resources in Central Asia, emphasizing the need to safeguard unique landscapes, maintain ecosystem sustainability, and preserve the regional water balance.
The meeting also featured presentations by young participants of the UNRCCA Academy of Preventive Diplomacy, who shared their perspectives on regional security and development and expressed strong interest in broadening dialogue on advancing strategic cooperation in the region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.11.2025, 14:30 52461
The Potential of Social Workers in Advancing Human Rights Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted a roundtable dedicated to the development of professional social work and the improvement of human rights protection mechanisms, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together representatives of relevant government agencies, universities, NGOs, and international organizations. Participants discussed key directions for modernizing social legislation, issues of labor protection, freedom of association, migrant rights, as well as the institutional development of social work as a professional field.
In her opening remarks, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alua Nadirkulova emphasized that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to strengthening the status of social workers. The Social Code adopted in 2023 became an important step in this direction. It strengths professional training through education, certification, and qualification categories, as well as introducing a new remuneration system based on professionalism and job complexity.
The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan’s recommendations under the UN Universal Periodic Review related to vulnerable groups - women, children, and persons with disabilities can be most effectively implemented through strengthened social work mechanisms.
Dinara Yesimova, Executive Director of the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers (the Alliance), presented the key provisions of the draft Law "On Social Work," which will formalize the profession at the cross-sectoral level and establish a sustainable system of training and supervision.
Deputy Director of the Alliance Asiya Bekenova presented the results of a two-year analytical study covering key human rights issues in labor protection, trade union activity, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, as well as the rights of migrants and stateless persons. She noted that the analysis includes a comprehensive review of existing legislation, assessment of its practical application, comparative analysis with international standards, and recommendations for their implementation. Deputy Director Bekenova emphasized that strengthening the professional community of social workers and creating a modern and stable legal framework are key conditions for the effective development of social work in Kazakhstan.
International expert from the United States, Aitakin Huseinli, spoke about global trends and standards in social work, highlighting the need to integrate international approaches into national training programs. She noted that more than half of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals relate to social and economic issues, making the role of social workers essential in achieving these goals and building resilient support systems.
Additionally, Professor of Law Muslim Khasenov presented recommendations on updating legislation related to freedom of association, labor protection, and the legal status of social sector specialists. He stressed that the current regulatory framework does not always meet modern requirements and Kazakhstan’s international commitments for protecting the rights of workers and vulnerable groups.
Speaking about the right to peaceful assembly, the professor emphasized the need to legally establish a mediation procedure with the participation of a neutral mediator chosen by the parties in accordance with the Law "On Mediation." This would help prevent conflicts, reduce social tension, and ensure a more civilized resolution of disagreements between the public and authorities.
Head of the Alliance’s Almaty branch Zhanar Abdykhalykova, Alliance Deputy Director Ayagoz Aubakirova, and Head of the Kyzylorda branch Sandugash Ismagulova presented research results on supervision, professional standards, and the classification system of social professions.
Through "supervision" - an internationally recognized system of professional support, the quality of social work improves across key areas: protection of women from domestic and gender-based violence, safeguarding children’s rights and developing the child protection system, and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities. Supervision strengthens competencies, reduces risk-assessment errors, prevents secondary trauma and victim-blaming, improves interagency coordination, and promotes the implementation of a human-rights-based model.
Participants paid particular attention to advancing the draft Law "On Social Work" as a key sectoral reform. The practical recommendations developed will serve as a basis for further legislative and institutional work, ensuring a systematic and sustainable approach to the development of the social sector.
Overall, the discussion was open and constructive. Participants unanimously emphasized the importance of strengthening interagency cooperation, developing a unified system of training and supervision for social workers, and further consolidating the efforts of the state, NGOs, and the academic community.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.11.2025, 08:40 11206
President Tokayev Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the President of Albania
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Bajram Begaj on the Independence Day of the Republic of Albania, akorda.kz reports.
In his telegram, the President noted the steady development of bilateral relations built on traditional friendship and mutual understanding. He expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries would continue to advance for the benefit of both nations.
The President wished Bajram Begaj every success in his responsible state service and conveyed his best wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of Albania.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2025, 19:37 86271
Tokayev Holds Talks with Vice President of Switzerland
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Guy Parmelin’s visit to Astana offers an important opportunity to give fresh momentum to the bilateral agenda, akorda.kz reports.
He emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Switzerland as a key political and economic partner in Europe, as well as one of the largest investors in the Kazakh economy, having contributed 35.8 billion USD since 2005. The President also reported that nearly 400 Swiss companies and joint ventures currently operate in Kazakhstan.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, political dialogue between Astana and Bern continues to develop at various levels in an open and constructive manner.
He highlighted the dynamic expansion of economic cooperation. Kazakhstan and Switzerland are effectively engaging in the fields of energy and mining, manufacturing and construction, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, finance, and new technologies.
For his part, Guy Parmelin expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and highly commended the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation. He reaffirmed Switzerland’s commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding investment projects, and advancing joint initiatives across key sectors of the economy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2025, 19:24 79811
Republic of Kazakhstan and Slovenia Intend to Develop Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Slovenia Altay Abibullayev held a meeting with the President of the National Assembly of Slovenia Urška Klakočar Zupančič, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador provided detailed information on the large-scale program of political system modernization initiated by President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev, including the forthcoming parliamentary reform and the country’s key foreign policy achievements and priorities.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that Kazakhstan’s Eurasian position harmoniously combines the shared civilizational values of East and West, as well as its rich national history, culture, and traditions. He underlined that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening comprehensive relations with Slovenia and the institutions of the European Union.
A.Abibullayev also noted the successful advancement - similar to Slovenia - of the fundamental principles of gender equality, highlighting the growing role and representation of women in government bodies and business, as well as in the education and healthcare systems, and in the overall sustainable development of society.
In turn, the Speaker of the Slovenian Parliament, U.Klakočar Zupančič, stressed that she regards Kazakhstan as a key partner in Central Asia and announced reciprocal plans to promptly establish the Slovenian section of the parliamentary friendship group for cooperation with Kazakhstan. She also informed about the activities of the main parliamentary political factions in light of the upcoming parliamentary elections in March 2026.
With great enthusiasm and sincere warmth, she noted the highest level of trustful and mutually beneficial Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation and friendship, which have reached a qualitatively new stage of development following the official visit of President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar to Kazakhstan on March 31 - April 1 of this year, at the invitation of President K.K.Tokayev. The Speaker assured the Ambassador that Slovenia remains a loyal and important political and foreign trade partner for all Central Asian countries.
The interlocutors emphasized the importance of direct contacts between legislative bodies for the exchange of valuable experience and the strengthening of the legal framework of cooperation.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Speaker of the National Assembly conveyed her most sincere and best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan, as well as to the leadership of the Senate and the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. She expressed particular interest in personally visiting Kazakhstan on an official trip to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and to gain closer acquaintance with the lives of women, the ancient culture, traditions, and history of our nation, with the possible inclusion of visits to national landmarks, equestrian sporting events, and clubs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.11.2025, 15:00Enhancing EU-Kazakhstan cooperation for a sustainable future 30.11.2025, 16:259486Tokayev congratulates Zhaparov on successful parliamentary elections 30.11.2025, 09:22Kazakhstan expresses its protest over attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium's critical infrastructure9076Kazakhstan expresses its protest over attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium's critical infrastructure 30.11.2025, 08:402491Voting begins in Kyrgyzstan’s early parliamentary elections 30.11.2025, 19:342221212 dead due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka 24.11.2025, 18:4695096Kazakh President signs amendments to intellectual property law 25.11.2025, 14:5092011Government Approves the Concept for Managing All Types of Waste for 2026-2030 28.11.2025, 19:3785826Tokayev Holds Talks with Vice President of Switzerland 24.11.2025, 14:50Bektenov Holds a Meeting on the Development of the Transport Industry within the Framework of Presidential Instructions85416Bektenov Holds a Meeting on the Development of the Transport Industry within the Framework of Presidential Instructions 26.11.2025, 19:0381431Regional Position on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems was Discussed in Astana 06.11.2025, 18:14295871Scientists Forecast a Powerful Geomagnetic Storm for Tomorrow 05.11.2025, 18:06289096Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026 10.11.2025, 09:11271066Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study 12.11.2025, 20:14248271Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 13.11.2025, 07:11234346Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste