"Armour of God: Ultimatum" to be filmed in Mangistau

Ahead of Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, students of School №4 in the city of Kosshy visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. During a tour of the Museum of Kazakh Diplomacy, the students learned about the history of the development of the country’s diplomatic school - from the origins of steppe diplomacy to the modern era, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





The pupils were shown the museum’s unique exhibition, which includes archival records, rare materials, and exhibits illustrating the major milestones in shaping the foreign policy of independent Kazakhstan. Special interest was drawn to the sections covering the country’s first international recognitions, the establishment of diplomatic ties, and Kazakhstan’s admission to leading international organizations.





The event aimed to broaden the younger generation’s understanding of the formation of sovereign Kazakhstan and the role of the diplomatic service in advancing national interests and strengthening the country’s international standing.





Ministry staff told the students how the fundamental principles of foreign policy laid down during the years of independence helped transform Kazakhstan into a respected and active participant in global affairs. Particular attention was given to the contribution of Kazakhstan’s diplomacy to advancing peace initiatives, strengthening regional security, and safeguarding the state’s political and economic interests.





The visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs helped foster students’ civic responsibility, patriotism, and an understanding of the importance of diplomacy as a key tool for ensuring sustainable development and advancing national goals on the international stage.