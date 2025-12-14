13.12.2025, 14:10 17851
"Armour of God: Ultimatum" to be filmed in Mangistau

Actor Jackie Chan and director of Armour of God: Ultimatum, Robert Kun, have officially designated Mangistau as the main filming location for their new major cinematic project, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from the Regional Public Communications Center.
During the visit, the film team examined the region’s natural and infrastructural potential, touring dozens of possible sites and conducting thorough inspections of key natural landmarks. Following extensive discussions, Mangistau was selected as the filming location for Armour of God thanks to its unique landscapes, sweeping panoramas, and distinctive natural character.
Preparatory and organizational work on the project will continue as planned.
12.12.2025
Kosshy Students Learned About the History and Evolution of Independent Kazakhstan’s Diplomacy
Ahead of Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, students of School №4 in the city of Kosshy visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. During a tour of the Museum of Kazakh Diplomacy, the students learned about the history of the development of the country’s diplomatic school - from the origins of steppe diplomacy to the modern era, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The pupils were shown the museum’s unique exhibition, which includes archival records, rare materials, and exhibits illustrating the major milestones in shaping the foreign policy of independent Kazakhstan. Special interest was drawn to the sections covering the country’s first international recognitions, the establishment of diplomatic ties, and Kazakhstan’s admission to leading international organizations.
The event aimed to broaden the younger generation’s understanding of the formation of sovereign Kazakhstan and the role of the diplomatic service in advancing national interests and strengthening the country’s international standing.
Ministry staff told the students how the fundamental principles of foreign policy laid down during the years of independence helped transform Kazakhstan into a respected and active participant in global affairs. Particular attention was given to the contribution of Kazakhstan’s diplomacy to advancing peace initiatives, strengthening regional security, and safeguarding the state’s political and economic interests.
The visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs helped foster students’ civic responsibility, patriotism, and an understanding of the importance of diplomacy as a key tool for ensuring sustainable development and advancing national goals on the international stage.
12.12.2025
Harmony of the Dombra and Saxophone: a Unique Musical Dialogue Sounds in Brussels
A unique concert took place in the capital of Belgium, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belgium with the support of the concert organization "Alatau Äuenderi" of the Almaty Region Akimat. The event was dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev and the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The concert became a cultural bridge between East and West, bringing together members of the Belgian Parliament, representatives of European institutions, diplomats, cultural figures, and the Kazakh diaspora. From the very first moments, guests were immersed in an atmosphere of musical dialogue, where the saxophone - born in Belgium - met the dombra, the symbol of Kazakh musical tradition. Their joint sound became a living metaphor of friendship and long-standing partnership between the two countries.
Music knows no borders. This concert is vivid proof that cultural dialogue strengthens our ties and opens up new horizons for partnership", emphasized the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Belgium, Roman Vassilenko.
The program included works by Nurgisa Tlendiyev in both original and modern arrangements, as well as new interpretations created especially for the Brussels concert. The performers masterfully combined the saxophone, dombra, prima-kobyz, and other instruments, creating a unique musical canvas that impressed the audience and received high praise from professionals.
The concert not only paid tribute to the legacy of N.Tlendiyev but also became an important milestone in the development of Kazakhstan’s cultural diplomacy in Europe. After the performance, participants discussed prospects for new joint projects, noting that such initiatives strengthen humanitarian ties, stimulate creative exchange, and contribute to the development of friendship between peoples.
12.12.2025
Kazakh Film Days Held in Oslo

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Norway, together with the national film studio "Kazakhfilm" named after Shaken Aimanov, organized the "Kazakh Cinema Days" in Oslo from November 19 to December 11, 2025, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
As part of the program, the Kazakh films "Myn Bala: Warriors of the Steppe", "The Story of a Mother", and "Districts" were screened.
The screenings took place at one of the leading cultural centers located in the heart of the Norwegian capital - the Cinemateket (Norsk Filminstitutt) cinema.
The concept behind the film screenings was based on the idea of presenting the history of Kazakhstan across different periods - from the era of state formation to modern social realities.
The films were attended by representatives of Norway’s official, business, and public circles, as well as students, members of diplomatic missions, and the Kazakh diaspora.
The program generated genuine interest among local audiences in Kazakhstan’s history, cultural traditions, and contemporary society, highlighting the importance of such events for further dialogue between the two countries.
The Kazakh Cinema Days became an important event in the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Norway and contributed to strengthening cultural ties between our countries.
11.12.2025
Kazakhstan and World Health Organization Strengthen Cooperation

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, met with representatives of the World Health Organization in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting was attended by WHO Representative in Kazakhstan, Skender Syla, and Melitta Jakab, Head of the Geographically Dispersed Office of the WHO Regional Office for Europe located in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The discussion focused on key areas of cooperation in the health sector and strengthening joint initiatives.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the results achieved by Kazakhstan in key areas of the healthcare system. In particular, they noted a 25% reduction in non-communicable diseases, an increase in the average life expectancy to 75.4 years, and positive trends in maternal and child health.
Additionally, the parties considered opportunities to expand cooperation with WHO in the context of the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in April.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev emphasized the importance of increasing the number of Kazakh healthcare professionals working in international organizations and promoting their professional development within the WHO system.
In this regard, organization representatives noted that the possibility of organizing professional training and development programs for healthcare workers in Kazakhstan is being considered. Organization also highlighted that Kazakhstan’s achievements in primary health care are recognized by many countries as a positive example.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts aimed at improving the quality of medical services, ensuring their accessibility for the population, and further strengthening the healthcare system.
11.12.2025
Prospects for Establishing New Academic and Research Alliances Discussed in Istanbul

An extended roundtable was held in Istanbul with the participation of more than 25 rectors and representatives of leading Turkish universities to discuss the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, "Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation". The event served as an expert platform for analyzing the role of higher education and science in implementing Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the discussion, a comprehensive overview of the initiatives outlined by the Head of State was presented, including the development of artificial intelligence, the digital modernization of industry, strengthening economic resilience, and transforming educational standards. Participants noted that the Address clearly sets a course toward shaping a new technological paradigm and enhancing human capital.
The meeting also examined the prospects for creating new academic and research alliances between universities in Kazakhstan and Türkiye, focusing on AI, digital studies, and the innovation-driven economy. Turkish scholars emphasized that President Tokayev’s Address fully aligns with global trends in the development of science and technology.
Special attention was given to training specialists for the industries of the future, improving scientific infrastructure, and integrating universities of both countries into a shared regional innovation ecosystem.
At the conclusion of the roundtable, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to expand long-term cooperation and initiate joint programs to support the implementation of the outlined objectives.
11.12.2025
Kazakhstan and the World Meteorological Organization Strengthen Cooperation in Climate Resilience
At the headquarters of the World Meteorological Organization, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the WTO, Ambassador Kairat Torebayev, met with the Secretary-General of the WMO, Celeste Saulo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WMO, including joint regional initiatives, strengthening national hydrometeorological capacity, Kazakhstan’s engagement in global climate efforts, and the implementation of the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative. Special attention was given to preparations for the Regional Environmental Summit 2026, which will take place in Kazakhstan.
K.Torebayev conveyed an official invitation from the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the WMO Secretary-General to participate in the Summit. It was noted that the involvement of the WMO and the personal presence of S.Saulo would play an essential role in advancing regional efforts on climate resilience and early warning systems for natural hazards.
The parties also discussed the potential participation of the WMO in thematic summit sessions dedicated to strengthening early warning systems in Central Asia, including cooperation with national meteorological services and UN system partners.
S.Saulo commended Kazakhstan’s efforts to enhance regional collaboration in climate security and expressed her readiness to continue working closely across all areas of the shared agenda.
11.12.2025
Kazakh Room Reopened at the Palais des Nations in Geneva

On the eve of the 34th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, a solemn ceremony was held at the United Nations Office at Geneva to mark the reopening of the renovated Kazakh Room, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Opening remarks were delivered by Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organization and international economic organizations Kairat Torebayev; Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya; and Deputy Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ugochi Daniels. The honored guest was the renowned Kazakh singer, Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador, and IOM Global Goodwill ambassador, Dimash Qudaibergen.
The event was attended by heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organizations, and members of the Kazakh diaspora.
"Kazakh Room is not just a meeting room; it is a symbol of Kazakhstan’s commitment to multilateralism, dialogue, and peace. We are pleased to open its doors today together with Dimash - a voice that unites millions of people around the world", - K. Torebayev noted in his remarks.
During the ceremony, IOM Deputy Director General U.Daniels officially announced the appointment of D.Qudaibergen as an IOM Global Goodwill Ambassador. Dimash is also one of the first Goodwill Ambassadors of Kazakhstan under the national project of the same name launched in 2024.
Addressing the guests, D.Qudaibergen emphasized that music is a universal language understood by everyone without translation. He warmly spoke about his fans - the Dears - who learn Kazakh songs, play national instruments, travel to Kazakhstan, and sincerely discover its culture. According to the artist, this inspires him to carry a message of peace, kindness, and unity.
Guests were shown singer’s video "Kieli Meken" as well as an IOM video about his work as a Goodwill Ambassador. At the end of the ceremony, guests were offered traditional Kazakh treats.
10.12.2025
Kazakhstan and the International Labour Organization Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Erzhan Kazykhan, held meeting with the Director-general of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the ILO.
Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of the Director-General’s historic visit to Kazakhstan in September 2024 - the first such visit by an ILO head since the country joined the Organization in 1993.
The interlocutors highlighted the joint achievements, including the successful implementation of the 2024-2025 Roadmap on Decent Work and the recent ratification of ILO Convention No. 131 concerning Minimum Wage Fixing.
Both sides underlined the central role of tripartism and social dialogue in Kazakhstan’s labour policy and expressed readiness to further deepen cooperation.
