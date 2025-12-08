Two strong class M flares were recorded on the Sun

Tell a friend

On December 7, large parts of Kazakhstan are expected to face severe weather conditions, with black ice, blowing snow, and fog, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Kazhydromet National Weather Service.





In Astana, icy conditions are expected throughout the day. In the Akmola region, forecasters predict blowing snow and black ice, with fog lingering in the west, north, and east. Wind gusts may reach 15-20 m/s.





The Abai region is also expected to see blowing snow, ice, and fog. The East Kazakhstan region will face low-drifting snow, ice, and fog, with winds of 15-20 m/s.





In the Aktobe region, icy conditions are likely in the north, east, and south during the daytime, while the Atyrau region will experience patches of fog in northern districts. The West Kazakhstan region will see fog and ice. In the Mangistau region, icy conditions are expected.





In the mountainous areas of the Zhambyl region, fog and icy conditions are forecast, with winds reaching 15-20 m/s. Fog is expected across the western, southern, and central parts of the Turkistan region, including mountainous areas. The western part of the Kyzylorda region will face both fog and ice.





In the Zhetysu region, fog and ice are expected in the mountainous and foothill zones, with southwesterly winds strengthening to 15-20 m/s near the Alakol lakes.





Blowing snow and black ice are likely in the west, north, and east of the Kostanay region, with patchy fog expected in the west, east, and south. In the Pavlodar region, blowing snow is forecast for northern and western districts, with southwesterly winds strengthening to 15-20 m/s. The North Kazakhstan region will see blowing snow, ice, and fog in the west and north.





Daytime conditions in the Ulytau region will bring ice and fog to the north and east. The Karaganda region is forecast to experience ice and widespread fog in the north, east, and south.