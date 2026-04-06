Nauryz Celebrations Held in Washington, D.C.

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The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art hosted a ceremonial event celebrating Nauryz, an ancient holiday of spring renewal that symbolizes unity and the beginning of a new life cycle, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was jointly organized by the diplomatic missions of Central Asian countries and served as a platform for cultural dialogue and promoting public diplomacy.





As part of the program, Kazakhstan showcased the rich cultural heritage of its people through traditional national cuisine. Guests were offered key elements of the festive dastarkhan, including Nauryz kozhe, baursaks, zhent, and irimshik, reflecting the country’s centuries-old culinary traditions.





Particular attention was drawn to the installation of a traditional Kazakh yurt, which allowed visitors to explore elements of nomadic culture and everyday life. The exhibition was complemented by displays of Kazakh art, including handcrafted items and traditional jewelry.





Guests tried on Kazakh national costumes, deepening their cultural experience and sparking strong interest among a wide audience.