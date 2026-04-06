Air Astana cancels flights to Dubai until the end of April

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Kazakhstan has been ranked among countries with zero terrorist activity according to the Global Terrorism Index 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.





According to the report, Kazakhstan received a score of zero and is among the countries where no terrorist incidents have been recorded since 2007.





Overall, the report notes that global terrorism declined in 2025, with the number of deaths falling by 28% to 5,582, while the number of attacks dropped by nearly 22%.





Despite the overall improvement, the threat remains high and unevenly distributed. Nearly 70% of all terrorism-related deaths were concentrated in just five countries - Pakistan, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.





Experts emphasize that the main epicenter of terrorist activity remains the Sahel region in sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for more than half of all terrorism-related deaths worldwide.





It is also highlighted: "Border proximity is a defining feature of modern terrorism. Over 41 percent of terrorist attacks occurred within 50km of an international border, and 64 per cent occurred within 100km." This indicates a concentration of terrorist activity in border and weakly governed areas.





Against this backdrop, Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, demonstrate strong stability and security.