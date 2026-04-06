President Tokayev receives Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Faisal Al-Kahtani

Images | akorda.kz

Tell a friend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Faisal Al-Kahtani, akorda.kz reports.





President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Saudi Arabia. He particularly noted the personal contribution of Crown Prince - Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to advancing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.





Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is rightfully regarded as a strong and influential leader on the global stage. His forward-looking and progressive strategy for Saudi Arabia’s development, as well as his significant role in strengthening international stability and security, deserve the highest recognition and respect," - said the President of Kazakhstan.





President Tokayev reaffirmed his invitation to Mohammed bin Salman to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.





In turn, Ambassador Faisal Al-Kahtani expressed his country’s firm commitment to deepening the strategic partnership with Kazakhstan. He noted that the recently signed agreements on the mutual protection and promotion of investments, as well as on the establishment of an intergovernmental Coordination Council, open up new opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.





The Ambassador also conveyed sincere appreciation from the leadership of Saudi Arabia for the firm and consistent support extended by President Tokayev in connection with the complex situation in the Middle East. He further emphasized the relevance of Kazakhstan’s initiative to provide a platform for possible peace negotiations in the holy city of Turkestan.





President Tokayev once again reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and all Gulf states, expressing readiness to continue contributing to efforts aimed at ensuring stability, security and sustainable development in the region.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the President conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to Crown Prince - Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, as well as wishes of well-being and prosperity to the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.