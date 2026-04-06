Kazakhstan and Vietnam Strengthen Cooperation in Water Resources and Sustainable Development

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Kanat Tumysh, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with Pham Thi Thanh Nga, Director of the Institute of Meteorology, Hydrology, Environment and Marine Sciences (IMHEMS) of Vietnam, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The meeting focused on current areas of bilateral cooperation and prospects for joint work in scientific and environmental fields.





The parties noted that in 2025, marking the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and Vietnam elevated their partnership to a strategic level, opening new opportunities for strengthening cooperation in hydrology, water security, climate adaptation, and environmental development.





The Ambassador of Kazakhstan informed the Vietnamese side about the country’s priorities in the water sector, including the President’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization, aimed at consolidating the global water mandate and enhancing the effectiveness of international water resource governance. The Vietnamese side expressed interest in participating in the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in Astana in April 2026, as well as readiness for experience exchange and scientific cooperation.





The meeting also discussed global water challenges, including the need to reform the current UN governance structure, improve policy coherence, and consolidate the water mandate to respond effectively to international challenges, including transboundary resources and climate change impacts.





Pham Thi Thanh Nga, Director of IMHEMS, presented IMHEMS activities and highlighted Viet Nam’s active participation in UNESCO programs, including the Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme, focused on scientific collaboration, water resource monitoring, flood and drought risk management, and capacity building.





Special attention was given to the 32nd session of the Regional Steering Committee (RSC) of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme for the Asia-Pacific region held in October 2025 under Vietnam’s chairmanship, and the upcoming 33rd session in China in September 2026. The Institute Director invited Kazakhstan to consider participating in the international events under Vietnam’s chairmanship, including the international workshop on the application of emerging technology and innovation in meteorology, hydrology, environment and marine sciences: strengthening government-academia-industry collaboration, to be held on May 15, 2026.





Following the meeting, the parties expressed interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation, expanding scientific exchange, and developing joint projects on water security, hydrology, and sustainable development.