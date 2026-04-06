Nauryz Celebrated in Egypt

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The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Egypt, together with the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye , celebrated the great day of the Ulus - the holiday of Nauryz - at the residence of the Turkish Ambassador, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





More than 120 guests took part in the organized festive event. Among them were representatives of the embassies of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and other countries, high-ranking officials from the Egyptian side and leading local media outlets.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan Askar Zhengis congratulated guests on the Nauryz holiday. In his speech, he spoke in detail about the role of Nauryz in the Turkic world, noting that it is a holiday of peace, kindness, and cooperation.





Ambassador Zhengis also noted that every year on March 14, Kazakhstan marks the start of the nationwide Nauryznama Decade, which includes numerous large-scale events, including exhibitions, festivals, literary and musical evenings, charity events, cultural and sporting events, and much more.





As part of the Nowruz celebrations in Egypt also hosted fairs featuring national dishes from participating embassies.





Guests were presented with a variety of national dishes reflecting the rich traditions of Kazakhstan. The national dish "Nauryz kozhe" was of particular interest to the guests. In addition, as part of the festive program, guests were shown videos about the culture and traditions of Nauryz celebrations.





Kazakh youth studying in Egypt performed numbers on national instruments, which was highly appreciated by the guests. The organized cultural event was highly appreciated by local guests and contributed to strengthening cooperation between our peoples.