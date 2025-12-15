This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China's Kuaizhou-11 rocket launches commercial experimental spacecraft
relevant news
Two gunmen open fire at Bondi Chanukah event, 12 confirmed dead in mass shooting
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $40m to women who said talc to blame for cancer
Absolutely they knew, they knew and they were doing everything they could to hide it, to bury the truth about the dangers," Birchfield said.
They don’t have the evidence in this case, and they hope you don’t mind," Brown told the jury.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China launches Lijian-1 rocket, sending 9 satellites into orbit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Andrej Babis appointed as Czech PM
I would like to reiterate my appreciation for the fact that you have fulfilled the agreement we made regarding the resolution of your conflict of interest," Pavel said during the appointment ceremony.
I promise all citizens that I will fight for them both at home and abroad. I will do everything to fulfill our commitments and to make the Czech Republic the best place on our planet," Babis said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred in northern Japan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
An earthquake of magnitude 7 occurred in Alaska
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Sri Lanka's extreme weather death toll rises to 607
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
France arrests 4 more suspects in high-value Louvre jewel theft
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
14.12.2025, 11:11Kazakhstan builds up to 600 medical facilities in rural areas in 2 years 14.12.2025, 08:202991Kazakhstan claims back-to-back gold medals at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in UAE 14.12.2025, 18:382691Two gunmen open fire at Bondi Chanukah event, 12 confirmed dead in mass shooting 14.12.2025, 07:482671Kazakhstani skater clinches silver at World Cup in Norway 14.12.2025, 12:102446China's Kuaizhou-11 rocket launches commercial experimental spacecraft 09.12.2025, 21:01104861Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Montenegro 08.12.2025, 21:1093876Cold spell to grip Kazakhstan 09.12.2025, 18:0690946Turkish Investors Reaffirm Their Commitment to Expanding Their Investments in Kazakhstan 09.12.2025, 13:1085016Kazakhstan’s Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase by $16.3 Billion 08.12.2025, 19:3984526Kazakhstan and Poland Strengthen Strategic Dialogue and Humanitarian Cooperation 18.11.2025, 21:40217166Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 18.11.2025, 10:45167216Governmental commission set up to investigate causes of fire in Turkistan region 21.11.2025, 22:30166651Kazakhstan interested in 'TRIPP' Project - Tokayev 20.11.2025, 19:22Long-Term and Repayable Investments: The Government Implements Projects with Maximum Economic Effect166421Long-Term and Repayable Investments: The Government Implements Projects with Maximum Economic Effect 20.11.2025, 15:00163896Head of State orders to examine all proposals on parliamentary reform