Kazakhstan’s Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase by $16.3 Billion

To ensure the efficient distribution of irrigation water in the Turkistan region, limits on planting water-intensive crops have been revised based on projected water availability during the upcoming growing season, primeminister.kz reports.





Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev chaired a meeting in Turkistan on preparations for the 2026 vegetation period. The meeting was attended by Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Agriculture Aydarbek Saparov, representatives of water management organizations, local executive and law enforcement bodies, as well as local farming enterprises.





Participants discussed forecasts for transboundary water inflows for next year and measures to ensure the efficient use of water resources during the upcoming irrigation season. Farmers were informed about the need to adopt water-saving irrigation technologies and further reduce the planting of water-intensive crops to avoid the risk of water shortages.





According to Kanat Bozumbayev, the recent session of the International Coordination Water Commission of Central Asian countries in Ashgabat presented a forecast indicating a reduction in water inflows next year. There is a risk that the Toktogul Reservoir could reach record-low levels. Southern Kazakhstan has also seen an absence of rainfall since spring. He noted that this is a natural process affecting all countries in the region, making it necessary to actively scale up water-saving measures and revise limits for water-intensive crops. The new limits are based on the expected water volume for the 2026 growing season, estimated at around 10 billion cubic meters. Strict monitoring of compliance with the limits will be ensured. Violators must understand the consequences and refrain from demanding outcomes that exceed state capacity.





According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the rice planting plan in the Turkistan region for the upcoming vegetation period must not exceed 3,500 hectares.





The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources and Irrigation, together with the administrations of Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions, to establish a working group and determine water consumption limits within two weeks. They must also approve crop area plans strictly aligned with these limits.





Kanat Bozumbaev supported the Ministry’s proposal to prohibit rice cultivation along the interstate Dostyk Canal. Rice cultivation will be permitted only along the Kyzylkum Canal, limited to 3,500 hectares and strictly using water-saving technologies.





Farmers were encouraged to diversify crops and adopt drought-resistant varieties that require significantly less water. This approach will help increase agricultural productivity, strengthen food security, and ensure sustainable development of rural areas under conditions of limited water resources.





To prevent water shortages and encourage the adoption of modern irrigation systems, cost reimbursement for well drilling, infrastructure installation, and water-saving equipment has been increased from 50 percent to 80 percent. A differentiated tariff for irrigation water has been introduced: for those implementing water-saving technologies, the subsidy on irrigation water costs is raised from 60 percent to 85 percent; for those who do not adopt such systems, subsidy rates will be reduced by 10 percent annually.





For 2026-2028, general transfers for supporting water-saving technologies and subsidizing irrigation water costs will be four times larger than in the previous three-year period.





Currently, water-saving technologies in the Turkistan region cover 82 thousand hectares, including 18.7 thousand hectares under sprinkler systems and 63.3 thousand hectares under drip irrigation. According to the Kazakh Research Institute of Water Management, these technologies ensure water savings of 20-30 percent.





In line with the President’s instructions, the Auyil Amanaty program aimed at improving the quality of life in rural areas through budget microloans is being implemented. Between 2026 and 2028, 450 billion tenge will be allocated for rural development, including 68.7 billion tenge designated for the Turkistan region to expand rural entrepreneurship and cooperatives.





Kanat Bozumbayev emphasized that the Auyil Amanaty project is not only a financial support mechanism but also a key instrument for economic modernization in rural areas. Beginning next year, funding for rural infrastructure will be provided through general transfers. All infrastructure initiatives under the Auyil - El Besigi program must be clearly reflected in regional and district development plans. When planning local budgets for 2026-2028, akimats must allocate funds for rural infrastructure to prevent a decline in the indicators of the Regional Standards System.