Kazakhstan’s Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase by $16.3 Billion
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Governor of the National Bank, Timur Suleimenov, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Suleimenov noted that since the year beginning, currency assets of the National Fund have increased by 4.8 billion US dollars.
Investment income reached about 8.2 billion US dollars, rising by 13.7% in the reporting period.
Meanwhile, in the same period, gold and currency reserves augmented by 16.3 billion US dollars (+36%), reaching 62.1 billion US dollars.
The volume of the pension assets portfolio of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund has increased by 2.6 trillion tenge or by 11.7%, having reached 25 trillion tenge since January.
The President was also reported about the large-scale digitalization and implementation of digital projects by the National Bank, including those related to the Anti-Fraud Center’s activity and technological implementation of the national digital financial infrastructure.
09.12.2025, 12:45 11571
Water deficit of up to 1 billion cubic meters is forecast in the south: the Government will revise the crop structure
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the current water management situation was reviewed. Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reported on the risks of the upcoming growing season and the preventive measures to ensure water supply for farmers, primeminister.kz reports.
He presented the results of working trips to the Kyzylorda, Turkistan, and Zhambyl regions. Monitoring showed that a low-water cycle continues in all three regions.
A 43% decrease in water inflow into the Shardara reservoir has been recorded. The total volume of water in the major reservoirs of the Naryn-Syrdarya cascade is now 3.8 billion cubic meters less compared to last year. In the Zhambyl region, reservoir filling levels are at a critical 41%, and the risk of failing to reach the design water level remains.
According to the data presented, the forecasted inflow for the 2026 growing season is estimated at only 1-1.5 billion cubic meters. This creates a risk of an irrigation water deficit of up to 1 billion cubic meters.
To minimize the consequences, the Government is shifting to strict planning. The Ministry of Agriculture, together with the Ministry of Water Resources, has been instructed to determine clear water use limits within two weeks. If the situation worsens, the limits will be revised under a pessimistic scenario by February 1.
RSE ‘Kazvodkhoz’ will conclude contracts for the supply of irrigation water for water-intensive crops strictly within the approved limits. In addition, it has been instructed to develop, jointly with law enforcement agencies, a plan of specific measures to eliminate the ‘black market’ for water by February 1, 2026," Kanat Bozumbayev said.
Special attention is being paid to the introduction of new technologies. The budget for 2026-2028 allocates 228.1 billion tenge for sectoral support, of which 214.6 billion will be investment subsidies.
State support has been significantly strengthened. Positive dynamics in water conservation are maintained: the area using water-saving technologies has exceeded 543.5 thousand hectares, with an annual increase of about 150 thousand hectares. Regional akimats should conduct outreach among farmers before the start of the growing season on the need to reduce water-intensive crops and switch to less water-consuming ones," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.
In addition, in cooperation with scientific institutes, each region will designate plots of at least 100 hectares to test innovative moisture-retaining products.
09.12.2025, 11:15 11871
Preparation for the 2026 Vegetation Season: Bektenov Tasks Regional Akims With Diversifying Crops and Reducing the Share of Water-Intensive Cultures
At the Government session, the issue of water supply for the southern regions during the upcoming vegetation period was reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need for comprehensive measures to address water security amid the ongoing low-water cycle. The main focus is on diversifying crop structure.
The Prime Minister stressed that the top priority is reducing the share of water-intensive crops and introducing water-saving irrigation technologies. Regional akimats and authorized agencies must ensure strict compliance with the indicators for diversifying sown areas. The Ministry of Water Resources must prevent the supply of irrigation water above approved limits.
The Ministry of Water Resources must prevent any cases of providing water beyond approved limits. This is a critical issue, and I want to reiterate: the Ministry of Agriculture has approved a schedule for crop diversification, and all further work must be carried out strictly in accordance with it. For example, if a farm is allocated 100 hectares, and even 1 extra hectare is sown tomorrow, we will not supply a single drop of water. Should farmers incur losses as a result of violating the indicators established by the Ministry of Agriculture, not one tenge will be compensated from the budget. This must be clearly communicated to the public," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
This issue is under the personal supervision of the Prime Minister.
As part of preparations for the 2026 vegetation season, regional akims are also instructed to repair hydrotechnical structures and irrigation canals under municipal ownership.
It was noted that construction of the Shardara Group Water Pipeline will be completed in July 2026, ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply to the city. This matter is under the Prime Minister’s control.
The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the akimats of border regions have been instructed to intensify cooperation with neighboring countries to ensure the timely delivery of required water volumes.
Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reported that low-water conditions in the southern regions are expected to continue: inflow into the Shardara Reservoir has decreased by 43%, and water volumes in the Naryn-Syrdarya cascade have dropped by 3.8 billion m³. The projected inflow for the 2026 vegetation period is estimated at 1-2 billion m³, creating a potential deficit of up to 1 billion m³.
In the Zhambyl Region, reservoirs are filled to only 41%. The 2025 plan to reduce water-intensive crops was not fulfilled: rice and cotton sowing exceeded planned levels. At the same time, the area under water-saving technologies has reached 543.5 thousand hectares, with an annual increase of about 150 thousand hectares. For 2026-2028, the budget allocates 228.1 billion tenge to support water-saving measures.
Earlier, in July 2025, the Prime Minister instructed akims of southern regions to enforce strict control over the rational use of irrigation water, prevent unauthorized planting of water-intensive crops, and take early measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply for the population. Following inspections, officials who permitted unauthorized cultivation of water-intensive crops were held accountable.
05.12.2025, 21:31 74001
Kazakh Foreign Minister Discusses Cooperation Prospects with Austria’s Business Community
As part of his visit to Austria, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with representatives of leading Austrian industrial and investment companies. The event brought together key firms operating in machinery manufacturing, green metallurgy, transport development, innovation and high-tech sectors, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Representatives of ÖBB, Lasselsberger Group, Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH, AVL List GmbH, Steyr Automotive, Rosenbauer International, Magnatech GmbH and other companies shaping Austria’s industrial and technological profile, attended the meeting.
Minister Kosherbayev briefed investors on Kazakhstan’s current economic dynamics and highlighted Austria’s role as a reliable European partner. Around 170 companies with Austrian capital operate successfully in Kazakhstan, including such well-known brands as Lasselsberger Group, Liebherr, Andritz Hydro and Swarovski. Kazakhstan also remains one of Austria’s main crude suppliers, accounting for more than 40% of the country’s oil imports.
During the roundtable, the participants reviewed opportunities for new joint projects in machinery manufacturing, green metallurgy, transport system modernization, raw materials processing and the introduction of intelligent technologies. Special attention was paid to enhancing Kazakhstan’s export potential, including agricultural products, metallurgy, chemical industry goods, engineering solutions and IT services.
In addition, Austrian businesses were also presented with new opportunities for establishing production facilities, localizing technologies, and expanding their presence in Central Asian markets.
Austria’s business community has consistently demonstrated strong confidence in Kazakhstan. Our partnership is grounded in technological development, long-term cooperation and a shared commitment to progress. Kazakhstan offers a stable macroeconomic environment, access to regional markets and favorable conditions for industrial project implementation. We invite Austrian companies to further expand their presence and take part in new initiatives," the Minister stated.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that Kazakhstan remains the regional leader in attracting foreign direct investment. Since independence, the country has received over 470 billion US dollars, reflecting sustained international interest and a high level of confidence in Kazakhstan’s economy.
The sides agreed to continue detailed work on investment and industrial projects and to intensify cooperation between the relevant government agencies and the business communities of the two countries.
05.12.2025, 19:55 76836
Digitalization and AI introduction can add from $14 to 20 billion to Kazakhstan’s GDP
Taking the floor at the awards ceremony for the winners of the Altyn Sapa, Paryz prizes and The Best Goods of Kazakhstan competition, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that digitalization and AI tools introduction can add from 14 to 20 billion US dollars to Kazakhstan’s GDP, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The President said that due to rapid development of AI technologies, the global economy stands at the threshold of fundamental changes.
According to experts, by 2030, artificial intelligence may add from 17 to 26 trillion US dollars to the global GDP, with the creation of 78 million jobs. For Kazakhstan, digitalization and AI tools introduction can add from 14 to 20 billion US dollars to Kazakhstan’s GDP. Such an estimate exists. Life will show how accurate it is," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Head of State prioritized the need to create a comfortable digital ecosystem of business support.
He commended the launch of eGovBusiness platform, which contributed to increasing the availability of public services, with a total number of services exceeding 4.6 million this year, and paperwork reduced.
He stressed the need to integrate this platform with the Digital Business Map.
05.12.2025, 17:10 78206
Kazakhstan and Austria Explore New Areas of Industrial Cooperation
As part of the official visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev to Austria, Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held a series of bilateral meetings with Austrian industrial and technology companies to discuss potential investment projects in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meetings, negotiations were held with Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH, the largest division of the international Primetals Technologies group, specializing in environmentally friendly steel production technologies, digitalization, and automation of metallurgical processes. The company is one of Austria’s leading engineering enterprises, with an annual turnover exceeding 750 million euro, and possesses advanced expertise in engineering, rolling technologies, and intelligent industrial systems. Previously, the company signed an agreement with ERG to implement a major metallurgical project in Kazakhstan. Continuing this cooperation, the parties discussed additional opportunities for Primetals Technologies to participate in Kazakhstan’s industrial initiatives, including potential collaboration with Qarmet and other local partners on new production facilities.
Chairman of the Investment Committee Ospankulov also met with the management of Magnatech GmbH, a company with over 30 years of experience in metallurgy and mining industries. Company specializes in acid regeneration technologies, energy-efficient solutions, industrial equipment supply, and full-cycle engineering. The company has implemented projects in the USA, Germany, Brazil, Austria, India, Türkiye, and several CIS countries, including construction of industrial plants and deployment of green energy technologies. During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for localization of technological solutions in Kazakhstan, introduction of eco-efficient and resource-saving technologies in metallurgy, and creation of joint projects in industrial modernization and service support.
Additional meetings were held with Austrian companies interested in entering the Kazakh market, expanding production cooperation, and developing logistics potential along the Trans-Caspian "Middle Corridor."
Gabidulla Ospankulov emphasized that Kazakhstan is interested in expanding the presence of Austrian companies and technology partners in key sectoral projects: "Austrian companies possess strong engineering expertise and long-standing experience in implementing industrial projects. Kazakhstan offers substantial opportunities for partnership - from metallurgy and mechanical engineering to green technologies and industrial modernization. We stand ready to provide comprehensive support to investors and accompany joint initiatives at every stage," he underlined.
The parties identified specific areas for further work and agreed to move forward with practical steps to prepare joint projects. In the near future, additional consultations with companies and sectoral agencies are planned to accelerate the development of initiatives in industry and metallurgy.
05.12.2025, 14:44 77151
Kazakhstan’s GDP to exceed $300 bln for first time - Tokayev
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the awarding ceremony for the laureates of the "Altyn Sapa" and "Paryz" Prizes, as well as the winners of the national contest "Best Product of Kazakhstan", Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Akorda press service.
The Head of State stressed competitive business is the backbone of any state. It is expected that this year Kazakhstan’s economic growth will exceed 6%, the highest indicator in the last decade. Moreover, GDP is forecasted to surpass $300 billion for the first time.
The President emphasized that the country prioritizes infrastructure development and economic diversification.
The Head of State said the Government must actively work to increase exports of finished products since Kazakhstan has already achieved certain successes in this area.
05.12.2025, 13:25 77731
Limits on Planting Water-Intensive Crops Revised in Turkistan Region
To ensure the efficient distribution of irrigation water in the Turkistan region, limits on planting water-intensive crops have been revised based on projected water availability during the upcoming growing season, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev chaired a meeting in Turkistan on preparations for the 2026 vegetation period. The meeting was attended by Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Agriculture Aydarbek Saparov, representatives of water management organizations, local executive and law enforcement bodies, as well as local farming enterprises.
Participants discussed forecasts for transboundary water inflows for next year and measures to ensure the efficient use of water resources during the upcoming irrigation season. Farmers were informed about the need to adopt water-saving irrigation technologies and further reduce the planting of water-intensive crops to avoid the risk of water shortages.
According to Kanat Bozumbayev, the recent session of the International Coordination Water Commission of Central Asian countries in Ashgabat presented a forecast indicating a reduction in water inflows next year. There is a risk that the Toktogul Reservoir could reach record-low levels. Southern Kazakhstan has also seen an absence of rainfall since spring. He noted that this is a natural process affecting all countries in the region, making it necessary to actively scale up water-saving measures and revise limits for water-intensive crops. The new limits are based on the expected water volume for the 2026 growing season, estimated at around 10 billion cubic meters. Strict monitoring of compliance with the limits will be ensured. Violators must understand the consequences and refrain from demanding outcomes that exceed state capacity.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the rice planting plan in the Turkistan region for the upcoming vegetation period must not exceed 3,500 hectares.
The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources and Irrigation, together with the administrations of Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions, to establish a working group and determine water consumption limits within two weeks. They must also approve crop area plans strictly aligned with these limits.
Kanat Bozumbaev supported the Ministry’s proposal to prohibit rice cultivation along the interstate Dostyk Canal. Rice cultivation will be permitted only along the Kyzylkum Canal, limited to 3,500 hectares and strictly using water-saving technologies.
Farmers were encouraged to diversify crops and adopt drought-resistant varieties that require significantly less water. This approach will help increase agricultural productivity, strengthen food security, and ensure sustainable development of rural areas under conditions of limited water resources.
To prevent water shortages and encourage the adoption of modern irrigation systems, cost reimbursement for well drilling, infrastructure installation, and water-saving equipment has been increased from 50 percent to 80 percent. A differentiated tariff for irrigation water has been introduced: for those implementing water-saving technologies, the subsidy on irrigation water costs is raised from 60 percent to 85 percent; for those who do not adopt such systems, subsidy rates will be reduced by 10 percent annually.
For 2026-2028, general transfers for supporting water-saving technologies and subsidizing irrigation water costs will be four times larger than in the previous three-year period.
Currently, water-saving technologies in the Turkistan region cover 82 thousand hectares, including 18.7 thousand hectares under sprinkler systems and 63.3 thousand hectares under drip irrigation. According to the Kazakh Research Institute of Water Management, these technologies ensure water savings of 20-30 percent.
In line with the President’s instructions, the Auyil Amanaty program aimed at improving the quality of life in rural areas through budget microloans is being implemented. Between 2026 and 2028, 450 billion tenge will be allocated for rural development, including 68.7 billion tenge designated for the Turkistan region to expand rural entrepreneurship and cooperatives.
Kanat Bozumbayev emphasized that the Auyil Amanaty project is not only a financial support mechanism but also a key instrument for economic modernization in rural areas. Beginning next year, funding for rural infrastructure will be provided through general transfers. All infrastructure initiatives under the Auyil - El Besigi program must be clearly reflected in regional and district development plans. When planning local budgets for 2026-2028, akimats must allocate funds for rural infrastructure to prevent a decline in the indicators of the Regional Standards System.
04.12.2025, 18:53 86326
Kazakhstan’s Permanent Mission to the WTO Participated in the "Trade in Services for Development" Conference
Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization participated in the opening of the two-day Trade in Services for Development Conference, which commenced today at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was officially opened by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who emphasized that trade in services is one of the key drivers of global economic growth and requires special attention to enhance the participation of developing countries.
The Trade in Services for Development initiative, launched at the WTO Public Forum in September 2024, is a joint programme of the WTO and the World Bank aimed at building capacity and providing technical assistance to developing economies to strengthen their ability to benefit from trade in services.
Trade in services is currently one of the most dynamically growing segments of the global economy. Services account for around 65% of global GDP and more than 50% of worldwide employment. According to the WTO, global trade in commercial services exceeded USD 7.5 trillion in 2024, making services the largest and fastest-growing component of world trade. These trends underscore the importance of supporting countries seeking to increase their participation in global value chains in the services sector.
During the conference on 3-4 December 2025, the WTO Secretariat and the World Bank are presenting new tools, analytical materials, and programmes developed or updated under the initiative. Participants are discussing their practical applications, the needs of developing countries, optimal support mechanisms, and prospects for enhanced cooperation.
The event brings together government officials, international organizations, the private sector, and expert communities to exchange experiences, discuss best practices, and explore ways to strengthen joint efforts.
