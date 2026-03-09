Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States Held in IstanbulInformal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States Held in Istanbul
08.03.2026, 12:49 19281
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Kuwait Discuss the Situation in the Middle East
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on current regional and global issues, including the situation in the Middle East.
Minister Kosherbayev, expressing concern over the dangerous military escalation in the region, outlined Kazakhstan’s position and stressed the importance of a diplomatic resolution of the conflict in accordance with the principles of international law.
In conclusion, the foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral cooperation, as well as to continued engagement within international and regional organizations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
08.03.2026, 11:55 19636
Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States Held in Istanbul
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
An informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The delegation of Kazakhstan was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev.
The meeting was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan and attended by the foreign ministers of the OTS member states - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as the Secretary General of the Organization.
During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues. They also discussed prospects for further strengthening political dialogue, expanding institutional cooperation, and promoting joint initiatives aimed at deepening interaction and integration within the Turkic world.
Particular attention was paid to the preparation of upcoming events within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as to strengthening coordination among member states in key areas of cooperation.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Deputy Minister Bakayev, together with the heads of other delegations, was received by President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, as well as prospects for developing cooperation within the framework of Turkic cooperation.
The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation among the brotherly Turkic states and enhancing the role of the Turkic world in international and regional affairs.
Following the meeting, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the OTS adopted a Joint Statement on the recent developments in the Middle East and approved the Regulation on cooperation with third parties in the OTS+ format.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.03.2026, 16:54 50371
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Egypt Discuss Regional Situation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermeк Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt Badr Abdelaty, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the current situation in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of de-escalation and the settlement of all disputes exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with international law.
The ministers also reviewed current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development, expressing interest in expanding trade, economic, investment, as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction.
Minister Abdelatty reaffirmed that Egypt continues to be a safe destination for foreign tourists to visit, and emphasized that the Egyptian authorities are taking all necessary measures in this regard.
The parties agreed to intensify exchanges of visits at the highest and high levels, and to continue regular dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.03.2026, 15:08 50086
Tokayev hails Iranian President’s statement to renounce attacks on neighboring states
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the statement made by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in which he announced that the Interim Leadership Council had decided to renounce attacks on neighboring countries, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Kazakh President’s Advisor - Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev views this decision as an important step toward easing tensions in the Middle East.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2026, 21:24 86361
Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law
Tell a friend
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev held a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric, who visited Kazakhstan for the first time, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the multilateral system based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law. He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the ICRC in the context of global efforts to ensure full respect for international humanitarian law.
President Spolyarich highly appreciated Kazakhstan's contribution to promoting international initiatives aimed at strengthening international security and addressing contemporary issues, and expressed her readiness to intensify cooperation in this context.
The interlocutors discussed joint actions within the framework of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law, as well as preparations for the High-Level Conference on Humanity in War to be held in Amman (Jordan) at the end of 2026.
The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ICRC at the international, regional and national levels.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2026, 20:27 86871
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermeк Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the ministers discussed the current situation in the Middle East and possible ways of its de-escalation. The Turkish side expressed serious concern regarding military attacks on the territories of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.
The heads of the foreign offices reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further increasing trade and economic relations between the two countries.
Following the conversation, an agreement was reached to hold a meeting at the level of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transport of the two states.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2026, 15:17 89806
Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the First round of Kazakhstan-Thailand Political Consultations with the participation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Sarun Charoensuwan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the consultations, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to deepening political dialogue and further expanding the legal framework of cooperation. They highlighted the importance of stepping up exchanges at both high and highest levels, as well as advancing preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation.
Particular focus was placed on trade, economic and investment cooperation. In 2025, bilateral trade reached 255 million US dollars. The sides noted significant untapped potential in manufacturing, agriculture, science and culture, transport and logistics, digital development, and tourism.
Discussions also covered ways to enhance transport connectivity, expand air links, and ensure balanced growth in tourist flows.
The parties exchanged views on key regional and global issues, including coordination within the United Nations, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, BRICS, as well as engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
At the conclusion of the consultations, the sides agreed to continue maintaining regular political dialogue.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2026, 12:12 90101
Meeting with the Head of the International Finance Corporation in Kazakhstan Hold in Astana
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting with Zafar Hashimov, Regional Manager for the activities of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IFC, and exchanged views on further expanding interaction in order to support the country’s sustainable economic development.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov noted the important role of the IFC in supporting private sector development, attracting investment, and implementing projects aimed at modernizing the economy and enhancing the investment attractiveness of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In this context, the significance of initiatives implemented with the participation of the Corporation in various sectors of the economy, including finance, infrastructure and sustainable development, was emphasized.
In his turn, Regional Manager Khashimov confirmed the International Finance Corporation’s interest in further strengthening its partnership with Kazakhstan and implementing joint initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, improving the business climate, and introducing modern sustainable solutions across various sectors of the economy.
The parties also noted the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank Group, of which the IFC is a member, and expressed their readiness to further develop practical cooperation in priority areas.
Following the meeting, the participants confirmed their mutual readiness to continue constructive dialogue and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 21:00 115071
Tokayev condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport
Tell a friend
Following the attacks of Iranian drones on Nakhchivan Airport, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has clarified his stance, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The President’s stance centers on a resolute condemnation of the act against Azerbaijan, a brotherly nation and ally of Kazakhstan.
At the same time, the Head of State expressed hope for a thorough, joint investigation with Iran into the incident, as well as for the resolution of the conflict situation through diplomatic means to avoid escalation of tensions in the region," stated Aibek Smadiyarov, Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
08.03.2026, 11:55 08.03.2026, 12:4919571Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Kuwait Discuss the Situation in the Middle East 08.03.2026, 09:107411Tokayev extends International Women’s Day greetings to women of Kazakhstan 08.03.2026, 15:187111Around 1,800 Kazakhstanis returned home from Middle East countries overnight 08.03.2026, 18:313651Kazakhstan’s gymnast Milad Karimi becomes two-time medalist at FIG World Cup in Baku 05.03.2026, 21:00115121Tokayev condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport 05.03.2026, 20:18114161Expansion of Kazakh-Armenian Humanitarian Partnership Discussed in Yerevan 05.03.2026, 19:1493561Constitutional Reform in Focus at the Meeting with the Kazakh Community in Slovenia 06.03.2026, 12:1290391Meeting with the Head of the International Finance Corporation in Kazakhstan Hold in Astana 06.03.2026, 15:17Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations90096Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations 08.02.2026, 09:45139246Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 12.02.2026, 17:10138161Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured 26.02.2026, 22:19133951Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary 09.02.2026, 20:12132801Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event 12.02.2026, 17:10130581World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki