Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with the MFA of Israel.

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

An informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The delegation of Kazakhstan was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev.





The meeting was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan and attended by the foreign ministers of the OTS member states - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as the Secretary General of the Organization.





During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues. They also discussed prospects for further strengthening political dialogue, expanding institutional cooperation, and promoting joint initiatives aimed at deepening interaction and integration within the Turkic world.





Particular attention was paid to the preparation of upcoming events within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as to strengthening coordination among member states in key areas of cooperation.





On the sidelines of the meeting, Deputy Minister Bakayev, together with the heads of other delegations, was received by President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, as well as prospects for developing cooperation within the framework of Turkic cooperation.





The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation among the brotherly Turkic states and enhancing the role of the Turkic world in international and regional affairs.





Following the meeting, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the OTS adopted a Joint Statement on the recent developments in the Middle East and approved the Regulation on cooperation with third parties in the OTS+ format.