Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political ConsultationsAstana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations
09.03.2026, 09:22 12371
Snow and rain set to batter Kazakhstan on March 9
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The National Weather Agency Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 9, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A northwestern cyclone and associated fronts are expected to bring precipitation as rain and snow to most parts of Kazakhstan. The northwest and south are likely to see heavy rain and snow.
The country is also covered by weather advisories warning of strong wind, blizzard, black ice, and fog.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
09.03.2026, 19:09 13306
Kazakhstan to repatriate its nationals via Oman to Almaty
Tell a friend
The Air Astana Group of Companies plans to bring back on March 10 the passengers of Air Astana and FlyArystan airlines whose flights from the UAE were canceled between February 28 and March 10, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The repatriation flights will be opearted through Muscat, the capital of Oman, with the following schedule (local time):
- KC2264 Muscat-Almaty, departure at 12:30 pm. arrival 05:40 pm.
- KC2258 Muscat-Almaty, departure at 02:30 pm., arrival at 07:40 pm.
- KC2254 Muscat-Almaty, departure at 04:30 pm, arrival at 09:40 pm.
Passengers will receive a free transfer from Dubai to Muscat Airport. This is part of the ongoing efforts to evacuate Kazakh citizens from areas of escalating conflict in the Middle East.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.03.2026, 15:18 27991
Around 1,800 Kazakhstanis returned home from Middle East countries overnight
Tell a friend
1,786 Kazakhstani nationals were brought home safely from the Middle East countries on 11 flights by Air Astana, Scat, FlyDubai and Air Arabia on the night of March 7-8, Qazinform News Agency cites the Transport Ministry.
Flights to return Kazakhstani nationals are also planned by domestic and foreign airlines for March 8.
A total of 37 such flights have been operated since March 3, taking 6,254 stranded citizens to their home country.
It was noted that efforts are underway to bring back Kazakhstani nationals in coordination with authorized government agencies and air companies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.03.2026, 09:10 28291
Tokayev extends International Women’s Day greetings to women of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to women of Kazakhstan on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda.
In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said this wonderful holiday reflects special and heartfelt respect for the beautiful half of humanity.
Women are a source of inspiration, the muse of creativity, the standard of beauty, and an ocean of discoveries. Everything beautiful in the world is associated with the image of a woman. Many responsibilities rest on your shoulders, and not always the ones traditionally considered "women’s duties." But despite any difficulties, women invariably remain the embodiment of wisdom, charm, resilience, determination, responsibility, and reliability, said the Kazakh president.
President Tokayev highlighted women possess an amazing ability to change life for the better, to turn twilight into dawn, to make the impossible possible, and even to stop wars by establishing peace. "This is where the main secret and the natural essence of the feminine spirit lies. It would not be an exaggeration to say that a woman is the soul of the nation. It is you who lay the foundations of the worldview of the younger generation, instill a culture of behavior, and nurture patriotism, diligence, and a desire for knowledge."
History preserves legends about the glorious daughters of the Great Steppe. Their wisdom, heroism, and selflessness have lived for centuries in the memory of the people. The current generation of women continues the tradition of selfless service to the homeland in schools and universities, hospitals and laboratories, government institutions and public organizations, in art and business, as well as at enterprises, farms, military units, and many other spheres of the state’s life.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan has embarked on a path of large-scale modernization that will determine the fate of the nation for many years to come. At the heart of the project of the new People’s Constitution are the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the state, as well as the interests and rights of its citizens, he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2026, 11:25 47711
Foreign Ministry says over 3,300 Kazakhstanis returned home from Middle East
Images | MFA
Tell a friend
Over 3,300 Kazakhstani nationals have returned home, as the country is working to repatriate its citizens who are stranded in the Middle East, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Since the launch of evacuation operations, a total of 12 flights has been conducted by resident and non-resident airlines, bringing home over 3,300 Kazakhstanis, reads a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
The ministry noted that Kazakhstani citizens are also being evacuated overland.
The country’s foreign missions in Iran set up a plan on departure of seven Kazakhstani nationals, working at the Zarkukh gold mining enterprise, to the Iran-Armenia border.
The ministry noted that earlier, 34 workers of the Zarkukh enterprise, left Iran through the border with Armenia by bus with the help of diplomats in Tehran and Yerevan. Total 52 Kazakhstani nationals have returned home from Iran, it added.
Diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan across the region will continue coordinating actions on the ground and maintain constant contact with our compatriots in the region of escalation until the evacuation is fully completed, said the ministry.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.03.2026, 22:10 71561
Draft of Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Presented in Brussels, "Shanyraq Dialogues" Platform Launched
Tell a friend
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the capital of the European Union hosted a discussion on the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution and the upcoming referendum, with the participation of representatives of key EU institutions, as well as official and expert circles in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The discussion was organized as part of the official launch of the new dialogue platform "Shanyraq Dialogues," designed to serve as an open forum for substantive exchanges among government representatives, the expert community, and civil society on issues related to Kazakhstan.
Opening remarks were delivered by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium and Luxembourg, Permanent Representative to the European Union and NATO, Roman Vassilenko. He spoke about the current stage of constitutional reform in Kazakhstan, being implemented amid geopolitical turbulence and global uncertainty, and highlighted its importance for the country’s domestic development and engagement with European partners.
R. Vassilenko informed that a nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan will be held on 15 March this year. He noted that the reform initiative forms part of a large-scale modernization of the country’s political system led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at establishing a more effective, transparent, and accountable model of public governance.
It was emphasized that the drafting process was marked by unprecedented openness. The Kazakh diplomat underlined that a Working Group on parliamentary reform had been established, followed by a Constitutional Commission comprising 130 members, ensuring broad representation of various social and regional groups. For the first time in Kazakhstan’s history, commission meetings were broadcast live, and the interim draft text was published for nationwide public discussion. As a result, approximately 10,000 proposals and comments were received from citizens, many of which were reflected in the draft Constitution submitted to referendum.
Presenting the key proposed institutional innovations, the Ambassador stressed that the document is human-centered in nature and strengthens guarantees for the protection of rights and freedoms. He drew participants’ attention to the enshrinement of sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the unitary nature of the state as immutable values; the reaffirmation of the ban on the death penalty; and the introduction of new provisions on protecting citizens’ rights in the digital environment.
R. Vassilenko further expressed the view that adoption of the new Constitution could provide additional impetus to Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with the European Union and its Member States. He noted that strengthening institutions, increasing transparency, and prioritizing human rights contribute to closer ties based on shared principles of the rule of law and dialogue.
The event also featured an invited speaker, Georgi Gotev, founder and editor-in-chief of the European online publication "EUalive," who offered an expert perspective on the significance of the ongoing processes for relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
The speeches were followed by a lively and constructive Q&A session. Guests showed genuine interest in the details of the constitutional reform, its implementation mechanisms, as well as prospects for the development of Kazakhstan’s political system and the deepening of cooperation with European partners. The discussion was open and substantive, enabling participants to exchange views and receive comprehensive comments on the most pressing aspects of the reform.
The event confirmed the relevance of the new dialogue platform as a space for professional and meaningful discussion. The launch of "Shanyraq Dialogues" marked a new step in strengthening mutual understanding and trust between Kazakhstan and its European partners, demonstrating readiness for open dialogue on key issues of development and cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.03.2026, 16:11 71906
A Lecture on Kazakhstan’s Cooperation with the United Nations took place at the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University
Tell a friend
A capital city university hosted an open lecture today focusing on the priority areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Nations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, with the support of the United Nations Country Office, organized the event to mark the 34th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s membership in the United Nations. Students, faculty members, and young professionals attended the meeting.
Speakers addressed key aspects of multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Nations, the implementation of international initiatives, and the country’s contribution to strengthening peace and security. They also highlighted progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and reviewed the work of UN agencies in Kazakhstan.
Director of the Department of Multilateral Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, D.Temenov, outlined Kazakhstan’s leading role in promoting regional interests within the UN framework and presented the country’s priorities within the organization. He also emphasized the important role of the Eurasian National University in training specialists in international relations.
K. Abdulganiyev, Head of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan; S. Savelyev, Senior Expert at the Institute for Foreign Policy Research under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan; and S. Khojimatov, Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan, shared insights into Kazakhstan’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and its contribution to the global nuclear disarmament process.
The meeting served as an important educational and informational platform and aimed to increase students’ interest in international relations and diplomacy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.03.2026, 19:40 92406
Astana Airport warns of possible flight schedule changes
Tell a friend
Astana International Airport has announced possible adjustments to the schedules of several international flights to and from Middle Eastern countries, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The airport explained that the changes are linked to the evolving situation in a number of Middle Eastern states.
Passengers are advised to confirm their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport.
Airport officials emphasized that they remain in constant contact with air carriers and are monitoring the situation to ensure safety and minimize possible inconvenience for travelers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.02.2026, 22:19 148941
Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Rare footage has been captured in the Almaty State Nature Reserve, where specialists recently installed several camera traps, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The video shows young snow leopard cubs playfully interacting in the reserve’s deep mountain gorges.
These rare images capture extraordinary moments that reveal the hidden world of wildlife. The cubs are seen playing together in a carefree manner, mimicking their mother’s movements and mastering the essential skills they will need for hunting. Through these interactions, they are gradually preparing for an independent life in the wild," the reserve statement reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
06.03.2026, 15:17 06.03.2026, 20:27142141Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation 06.03.2026, 21:24Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law141631Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law 05.03.2026, 21:00123351Tokayev condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport 06.03.2026, 12:12123246Meeting with the Head of the International Finance Corporation in Kazakhstan Hold in Astana 12.02.2026, 17:10149741Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured 26.02.2026, 22:19149216Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary 06.03.2026, 15:17Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations145076Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations 06.03.2026, 20:27142141Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation 06.03.2026, 21:24Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law141631Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law