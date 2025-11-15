Key Issues of Investment and Trade-Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Discussed in Beijing

Tell a friend

During his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, Murat Nurtleu, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Investment and Trade Cooperation, held meetings with the leadership of key Chinese government bodies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and the National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





At the meeting with Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Murat Nurtleu emphasized that under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have reached a qualitatively new level. Kazakhstan intends to consistently advance joint trade, economic, and investment cooperation, expand interaction within the "One Belt, One Road," and strengthen the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.





Wang Yi, in turn, expressed readiness to further deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan on key areas of trade and economic coordination, including energy, transport connectivity, as well as the development of cooperation in new fields such as nuclear energy and artificial intelligence.





At the meeting with Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of the PRC, issues of increasing mutual trade volumes, expanding supplies of Kazakh products, diversifying the range of exported goods, developing cooperation in e-commerce, and eliminating barriers and "bottlenecks" in mutual trade were discussed.





A meeting was also held with Zhou Haibin, Vice Chairman of the NDRC of the PRC, during which issues of investment cooperation, industrial cooperation and digital technologies, interaction within the Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthening transport connectivity were considered.





During the visit, Nurtleu also held a number of meetings with Chinese business representatives, discussing the supply of Kazakh agricultural products and the implementation of joint projects in agriculture, metallurgy, transport and logistics, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence.