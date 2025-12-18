Bosnia and Herzegovina Aims to Strengthen Cooperation with Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Daulet Batrashev, held a series of meetings and negotiations with the leadership of Bosnia and Herzegovina, during which current issues and prospects for the development of bilateral relations were discussed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During a meeting with the Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nermin Nikšić, particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation, developing cooperation in the energy sector, as well as fostering mutually beneficial partnerships in agriculture and the agro-industrial complex.





Opportunities to increase mutual trade and to utilize transit and transport potential, including within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, were also discussed.





As part of the talks, the Ambassador invited the Head of Government of Bosnia and Herzegovina to take part in the International Mining and Geological Forum in April 2026 in Astana.





During a meeting with the Chairman of the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kemal Ademović, issues related to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the intensification of contacts between the legislative bodies of the two countries were discussed.





The parties noted their interest in expanding dialogue along parliamentary lines. In this regard, the Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina invited the Speaker of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan to pay an official visit to Sarajevo.





During a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, the current state and prospects of political interaction between the two countries were reviewed. Readiness was confirmed to continue regular dialogue and to hold the next round of political consultations in 2026.





In addition, issues related to organizing a possible visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Astana in the first half of 2026 were discussed.





The expansion of trade and economic ties and the intensification of direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries were discussed in detail during a meeting with the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ahmet Egrlić.





Special attention was given to the possibility of organizing a business forum with the participation of business entities from Kazakhstan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.





A round table dedicated to the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan was also held in Sarajevo, with the participation of representatives of the business community, the Friends of Kazakhstan group, and media outlets of Bosnia and Herzegovina.





Within the framework of the round table, the Ambassador informed participants about the domestic political situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the large-scale socio-economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the priorities of Astana’s foreign policy, presented Kazakhstan’s investment and export opportunities, and also gave an extended interview to Euronews Bosnia and Herzegovina.