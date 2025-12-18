This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Dombra and Sazsyrnai Join the Collection of the Royal Museum of Musical Instruments of Belgium
relevant news
Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Melodies of the Great Steppe Resound in the Heart of Kuala Lumpur
Music speaks a universal language understood by all. Today’s concert demonstrated that through culture we grow closer and lay a solid foundation for further partnership", emphasized the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbaev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Film "Kazhymukan" Has Been Presented to the Warsaw Audience
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New direct flight launched between Kazakhstan and Georgia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Film Days Held in Istanbul
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Captures the Interest of North Macedonian Students
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.12.2025, 10:45Bosnia and Herzegovina Aims to Strengthen Cooperation with Kazakhstan 17.12.2025, 11:0124006The Dombra and Sazsyrnai Join the Collection of the Royal Museum of Musical Instruments of Belgium 17.12.2025, 12:1723211Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Aim to Develop Joint Investment Projects 17.12.2025, 15:4022676Perspectives for Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and EU Discussed in Brussels 17.12.2025, 19:5522421Kazakhstan Participated in the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi 12.12.2025, 20:23Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina126236Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina 12.12.2025, 20:14Seoul Hosts Discussions on Cooperation Opportunities Between Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Korea125916Seoul Hosts Discussions on Cooperation Opportunities Between Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Korea 12.12.2025, 19:20106201Kosshy Students Learned About the History and Evolution of Independent Kazakhstan’s Diplomacy 13.12.2025, 15:40106186The Caspian and Aral Seas were Discussed in Nairobi 13.12.2025, 14:10104271"Armour of God: Ultimatum" to be filmed in Mangistau 18.11.2025, 21:40217961Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 18.11.2025, 10:45177216Governmental commission set up to investigate causes of fire in Turkistan region 20.11.2025, 22:10174306Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar 21.11.2025, 09:41168221Kazakh-Qatar Foreign Ministry Consultations Held in Astana 21.11.2025, 22:30167366Kazakhstan interested in 'TRIPP' Project - Tokayev