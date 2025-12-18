17.12.2025, 19:55 23631
Kazakhstan Participated in the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi
Images
The delegation of Kazakhstan, led by Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mansur Oshurbayev, participated in the 7th session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) on the theme "Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
M. Oshurbayev held meetings with the Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry of the Republic of Kenya, Deborah Barasa; the UN Deputy Secretary-General and UNEP Executive Director, Inger Andersen; and the UN Deputy Secretary-General and UN-Habitat Executive Director, Anacláudia Rossbach, during which pressing issues related to the development of environmental cooperation were discussed.
In his address to the Assembly, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Kenya and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Nairobi, B. Sadykov, provided information on Kazakhstan's international initiatives and practical actions at the national, regional, and international levels to advance the environmental agenda. He underscored the country's commitment to multilateral cooperation and called on the international community to unite efforts in solving planetary environmental problems.
Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Z. Suleimenova, participated in High-Level Dialogues on the themes of water, critical minerals, and desertification. She also held a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of key international environmental conventions and agreements.
Following the session, the Assembly adopted a Ministerial Declaration and a number of important resolutions aimed at expanding cooperation in the field of environmental protection.
Session participants recognized the need for urgent and concerted action to counter the major environmental threats of the 21st century, and to mobilize international cooperation for the exchange of knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions in various areas of environmental protection.

17.12.2025, 21:12
President of Kazakhstan arrives in Japan for official visit
Images
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
On December 18, the Head of State is expected to hold talks with Emperor of Japan Naruhito and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

17.12.2025, 15:40
Perspectives for Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and EU Discussed in Brussels
Images
A round table titled "Kazakhstan - European Union: Can This Partnership Deliver More - and What Will It Take?" was held at the European Institute for Asian Studies (EIAS) in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event, organized at one of the well-known analytical centers of the European capital, was dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the European Union and its Member States.
The round table, which brought together representatives of international and Belgian analytical communities as well as the European External Action Service (EEAS), enabled the parties to discuss the current state and prospects for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
Opening the discussion, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brussels Roman Vassilenko emphasized that over the past decade, Kazakhstan and the European Union have created not just a partnership but an entire ecosystem of cooperation. Covering 29 areas, the EPCA has become the backbone of our shared progress - from connectivity and energy security to education, climate policy, and digital innovation.
The diplomat noted that recent high-level engagements - including an official visit of European Council President António Costa to Astana and the 22nd Kazakhstan - EU Cooperation Council meeting in Brussels - co-chaired by Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and High Representative Kaja Kallas - confirmed the same message: both sides are ready for the next stage of cooperation.
It was particularly emphasized that Kazakhstan is ready to work further with EU partners to transform the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the so-called "Middle Corridor"), including its transformation into a fully modern, efficient and green transport artery linking Europe and Asia.
It was also noted that Kazakhstan and the EU have recently officially launched negotiations on agreements on visa facilitation and on readmission - an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations.
In addition, the potential for cooperation was highlighted in the fields of the green transition and decarbonization, critical raw materials, as well as digital transformation, artificial intelligence and digital governance. Kazakhstan also sees significant potential for cooperation with the EU in civil aviation - where both sides are currently shaping a new legal framework - and in the space sector.
As the Ambassador emphasized, "Kazakhstan and the European Union have already demonstrated that, when we align our strengths, we can deliver results with a global impact - from stability in our regions to resilient supply chains and green innovation. The question posed by today’s event is: Can this partnership deliver more? My answer is unequivocal: yes - it can, it must and it will. To answer the second part of that question, "What will it take?", we say that it will require agility, long-term thinking, and the courage to invest in the infrastructure and technologies of tomorrow. Kazakhstan stands fully committed to this vision".
Representatives of the expert community and the EEAS stressed the considerable perspectives for developing and strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in the areas of transport, digitalization and critical raw materials, while emphasizing the importance of further improving the investment climate. They also highlighted the potential of the Middle Corridor and Kazakhstan’s key role in this route.

17.12.2025, 12:17
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Aim to Develop Joint Investment Projects
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met with the Senior Director at the Public Investment Fund Mulham Al-Bakree, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, special attention was paid to the implementation of joint investment projects.
M.Menilbekov informed about the Kazakhstan’s investment potential and socio-economic development, and presented country’s investment opportunities in priority economic sectors. In turn, the leadership of the Fund noted Kazakhstan’s high investment potential and expressed interest in expanding investment cooperation with the Kazakh side.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed on further steps to develop investment interaction.

17.12.2025, 10:45
Bosnia and Herzegovina Aims to Strengthen Cooperation with Kazakhstan
Images
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Daulet Batrashev, held a series of meetings and negotiations with the leadership of Bosnia and Herzegovina, during which current issues and prospects for the development of bilateral relations were discussed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During a meeting with the Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nermin Nikšić, particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation, developing cooperation in the energy sector, as well as fostering mutually beneficial partnerships in agriculture and the agro-industrial complex.
Opportunities to increase mutual trade and to utilize transit and transport potential, including within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, were also discussed.
As part of the talks, the Ambassador invited the Head of Government of Bosnia and Herzegovina to take part in the International Mining and Geological Forum in April 2026 in Astana.
During a meeting with the Chairman of the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kemal Ademović, issues related to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the intensification of contacts between the legislative bodies of the two countries were discussed.
The parties noted their interest in expanding dialogue along parliamentary lines. In this regard, the Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina invited the Speaker of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan to pay an official visit to Sarajevo.
During a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, the current state and prospects of political interaction between the two countries were reviewed. Readiness was confirmed to continue regular dialogue and to hold the next round of political consultations in 2026.
In addition, issues related to organizing a possible visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Astana in the first half of 2026 were discussed.
The expansion of trade and economic ties and the intensification of direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries were discussed in detail during a meeting with the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ahmet Egrlić.
Special attention was given to the possibility of organizing a business forum with the participation of business entities from Kazakhstan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
A round table dedicated to the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan was also held in Sarajevo, with the participation of representatives of the business community, the Friends of Kazakhstan group, and media outlets of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Within the framework of the round table, the Ambassador informed participants about the domestic political situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the large-scale socio-economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the priorities of Astana’s foreign policy, presented Kazakhstan’s investment and export opportunities, and also gave an extended interview to Euronews Bosnia and Herzegovina.

16.12.2025, 18:15
Tokayev congratulates José Antonio Kast on his election as President of Chile
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory message to José Antonio Kast on the occasion of his election as President of Chile, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his message, the Kazakh leader expressed his confidence that Chile will continue its dynamic development and strengthen its role on the global stage.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished José Antonio Kast success in his responsible activity, and the friendly people of Chile – the wellbeing and prosperity.

16.12.2025, 14:50
UNESCO Director-General reaffirms readiness to maintain cooperation with Kazakhstan
UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany on Tuesday expressed gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan for the latter’s congratulations on his election to the high-ranking post, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In a letter addressed to the Kazakh President, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said he is committed to implementing the key priorities of the Organization in the education, science, culture, communication, and information spheres.
Khaled El-Enany also reaffirmed his readiness to maintain close cooperation with Kazakhstan to promote common values.

16.12.2025, 10:11
Kazakh President expresses condolences to Australian PM
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of condolences to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese following the tragic shooting during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The head of state conveyed words of support and sympathy to the families and close ones of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev strongly condemned the brutal act of violence and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s solidarity with the people of Australia during this difficult time.

15.12.2025, 21:14
Kazakhstan and South Sudan Established Diplomatic Relations
Images
The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov, and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of South Sudan to the United Nations, Cecilia Adout Majok Adeng, signed a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of South Sudan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan officially recognized the Republic of South Sudan on 15 July 2011 following its declaration of independence. Signed document marks a new chapter in the history of relations between the two countries. Kazakhstan and South Sudan reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of international law and the UN Charter, respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as their intention to develop mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.
The parties noted the growing momentum of Kazakhstan’s engagement with African states and expressed their interest in expanding trade and economic cooperation. The prospects for cooperation within the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC), as well as the potential use of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to access African markets, were highlighted.
In discussing the multilateral agenda, the parties confirmed the convergence of their positions on key issues of global security and supported further strengthening of cooperation within the United Nations. The parties exchanged views on peacekeeping, including participation in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and underscored the importance of stability and dialogue for advancing the settlement process in the country.

