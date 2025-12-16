Hungarian Experts Highly Praised Kazakhstan’s Active and Constructive Policy on the International Stage

Images | gov.kz

On the eve of Independence Day, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hungary organized a roundtable discussion dedicated to the political and economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan and to the country’s overall development agenda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event brought together representatives of well-known Hungarian media outlets - "Mandiner", "Eurázsia Center", "Daily News", "Diplomatic Press Agency", "Magyar Nemzet", "HVG.hu", "About Hungary" - as well as experts from leading think tanks, including the "Hungarian Institute of International Affairs" (HIIA), "Mathias Corvinus Collegium" (MCC), and the "Danube Institute".





The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, delivered a presentation on the large-scale and systemic political and socio-economic reforms currently being implemented in Kazakhstan. He elaborated on comprehensive national programmes aimed at further democratization, strengthening civil institutions, improving the effectiveness of public governance, and enhancing the quality of life of citizens.





In this context, the Ambassador explained the core principles guiding the creation of a "A Fair Kazakhstan", such as the concepts of a "Listening State" and "Strong President - Influential Parliament - Accountable Government", as well as the key elements of the ongoing constitutional reforms. Special emphasis was placed on the planned transition to a unicameral Parliament, which is expected to be submitted for a nationwide referendum in 2027. It was noted that the reforms have significantly expanded opportunities for citizens to participate in decision-making processes and have strengthened the national system for the protection of human rights and freedoms.





During the event, Embassy staff delivered detailed presentations on Kazakhstan’s main foreign policy initiatives, economic development, the potential of its transit and transport corridors, and the country’s investment attractiveness.





Throughout the discussion, Hungarian participants raised questions regarding Kazakhstan’s regional foreign policy - including its approach to Central Asia and Europe - its transport policy within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, the future prospects of Kazakhstan-Hungary cooperation, and the key political and economic priorities of Kazakhstan for the coming period.





The participants commended Kazakhstan’s active and constructive engagement on the international stage and highlighted the dynamic development of Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation in the current year.