Hungarian Experts Highly Praised Kazakhstan’s Active and Constructive Policy on the International StageHungarian Experts Highly Praised Kazakhstan’s Active and Constructive Policy on the International Stage
15.12.2025, 12:30 20581
Hungarian Experts Highly Praised Kazakhstan’s Active and Constructive Policy on the International Stage
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
On the eve of Independence Day, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hungary organized a roundtable discussion dedicated to the political and economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan and to the country’s overall development agenda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together representatives of well-known Hungarian media outlets - "Mandiner", "Eurázsia Center", "Daily News", "Diplomatic Press Agency", "Magyar Nemzet", "HVG.hu", "About Hungary" - as well as experts from leading think tanks, including the "Hungarian Institute of International Affairs" (HIIA), "Mathias Corvinus Collegium" (MCC), and the "Danube Institute".
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, delivered a presentation on the large-scale and systemic political and socio-economic reforms currently being implemented in Kazakhstan. He elaborated on comprehensive national programmes aimed at further democratization, strengthening civil institutions, improving the effectiveness of public governance, and enhancing the quality of life of citizens.
In this context, the Ambassador explained the core principles guiding the creation of a "A Fair Kazakhstan", such as the concepts of a "Listening State" and "Strong President - Influential Parliament - Accountable Government", as well as the key elements of the ongoing constitutional reforms. Special emphasis was placed on the planned transition to a unicameral Parliament, which is expected to be submitted for a nationwide referendum in 2027. It was noted that the reforms have significantly expanded opportunities for citizens to participate in decision-making processes and have strengthened the national system for the protection of human rights and freedoms.
During the event, Embassy staff delivered detailed presentations on Kazakhstan’s main foreign policy initiatives, economic development, the potential of its transit and transport corridors, and the country’s investment attractiveness.
Throughout the discussion, Hungarian participants raised questions regarding Kazakhstan’s regional foreign policy - including its approach to Central Asia and Europe - its transport policy within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, the future prospects of Kazakhstan-Hungary cooperation, and the key political and economic priorities of Kazakhstan for the coming period.
The participants commended Kazakhstan’s active and constructive engagement on the international stage and highlighted the dynamic development of Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation in the current year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
15.12.2025, 21:14 16306
Kazakhstan and South Sudan Established Diplomatic Relations
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov, and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of South Sudan to the United Nations, Cecilia Adout Majok Adeng, signed a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of South Sudan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan officially recognized the Republic of South Sudan on 15 July 2011 following its declaration of independence. Signed document marks a new chapter in the history of relations between the two countries. Kazakhstan and South Sudan reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of international law and the UN Charter, respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as their intention to develop mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.
The parties noted the growing momentum of Kazakhstan’s engagement with African states and expressed their interest in expanding trade and economic cooperation. The prospects for cooperation within the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC), as well as the potential use of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to access African markets, were highlighted.
In discussing the multilateral agenda, the parties confirmed the convergence of their positions on key issues of global security and supported further strengthening of cooperation within the United Nations. The parties exchanged views on peacekeeping, including participation in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and underscored the importance of stability and dialogue for advancing the settlement process in the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.12.2025, 20:10 19051
Kazakhstan and the European Union Review a Decade of Cooperation in Brussels
Tell a friend
A solemn reception was held to mark the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union and its Member States. The event gathered representatives of the European Commission, the Federal Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, the diplomatic corps, business and expert communities, as well as the media. The event was supported by Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) as its official partner, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Head of the Mission to the EU and NATO, Roman Vassilenko, noted that over ten years of implementation, the EPCA has elevated relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union to the level of a genuine strategic partnership.
He underlined that mutual trade reached a record USD 50 billion in 2024, while cumulative investments from EU countries have exceeded USD 200 billion since 2005. More than 4000 European companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, reflecting the high level of confidence in the country’s economy.
The Ambassador highlighted the active development of cooperation in critical raw materials, green energy, transport, digitalisation, and sustainable development, and informed the audience about the launch of negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission agreements. He also drew attention to Kazakhstan’s political and socio-economic reforms, including its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.
Particular attention was given to transport connectivity, with emphasis on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the “Middle Corridor”), which is becoming a key element in Kazakhstan’s integration into global supply chains.
Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Vassilenko noted that the high-level visits planned for 2026 will provide additional impetus to the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation.
EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Eduards Stiprais, commended the active and consistent development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, emphasizing the EPCA’s vital role as a solid foundation for long-term partnership.
Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Ambassador Pierre Cartuyvels, congratulated Kazakhstan on the occasion and underlined the steady progress of Kazakhstan–Belgium relations, noting the considerable potential for their further deepening.
The highlight of the evening was a fashion show featuring a collection in the Kazakh national style by leading designers under the direction of Bayan Zhambauova. The collection, combining traditional motifs with modern design elements, captivated the audience and vividly showcased the richness and distinctiveness of Kazakh fashion.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.12.2025, 19:56 16536
Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with the World Customs Organization
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Roman Vassilenko, held a meeting with the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Ian Saunders. The parties discussed ongoing cooperation and prospects for its further enhancement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to constructive engagement within the WCO’s key bodies and highlighted the importance of reforms promoted by the Secretary General, including strengthening strategic governance, transparency, and digital transformation.
R.Vassilenko informed the Secretary General about Kazakhstan’s comprehensive customs modernization programme, including the development of the unified digital platform Keden, and noted the country’s intention to consider participation in the WCO’s Anti-Corruption & Integrity Promotion Programme.
Special attention was given to the digitalization of transit procedures along the Middle Corridor, which plays a strategic role in increasing transit capacity and improving the efficiency of regional logistics.
The Kazakh side also invited I.Saunders to visit Kazakhstan to familiarize himself with the work of border customs posts and exchange views on practical aspects of cooperation. The Ambassador reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further strengthen its partnership with the WCO and to take part in joint initiatives aimed at advancing digital solutions, transparency, and improved customs administration at both regional and global levels.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.12.2025, 17:29 20316
KazAID Marks Its 5th Anniversary: Kazakhstan’s Contribution to Global Sustainable Development
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) is celebrating its fifth anniversary. The Agency was established by a Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated December 15, 2020, as the national operator in the field of official development assistance and operates under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Over this period, KazAID has become a key instrument of Kazakhstan’s practical contribution to global development, demonstrating the country’s transformation from a recipient of international aid into a donor sharing its own successful experience. Today, KazAID implements projects in the areas of digitalization, education, and healthcare, helping the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan strengthen resilience and human capital.
KazAID promotes Kazakhstan’s best practices, facilitates knowledge exchange among experts, and expands international cooperation. Over five years, humanitarian assistance totaling more than USD 34 million has been provided, while the overall volume of financing for official development assistance (ODA) projects has reached USD 183 million, covering more than 40 countries.
KazAID’s Mission is to promote sustainable and inclusive development in partner countries through the provision of results-oriented technical assistance.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.12.2025, 15:40 73716
The Caspian and Aral Seas were Discussed in Nairobi
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
As part of participation in the 7th session of the UN Environment Assembly, taking place in Nairobi from 8 to 12 December 2025, the delegation of Kazakhstan organized an official side event on the topic "Drying Seas and Lakes - A Global Catastrophe of the 21st Century: Regional Responses through the Cases of the Caspian and Aral Seas, and Experiences from Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Asia", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by delegations of UN member states, the UN leadership, including the Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme Inger Anderson, the UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Tatyana Molchan, the Secretary-General of the Convention on Wetlands Musonda Mumba, the former Minister of Ecological Transition and Ambassador for the Environment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France Barbara Pompili, the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea Askhat Orazbay.
The delegation of Kazakhstan organized the official side event to draw the global community's attention to the problems of drying up seas and lakes and to demonstrate how Central Asia's experience can be useful for other regions.
Forum participants examined regional challenges and opportunities related to the drying up of seas and lakes in countries across Africa, Latin America, and Asia, with an emphasis on integrated transboundary actions to restore ecosystems and strengthen community resilience. They highly praised Kazakhstan's efforts to address environmental issues, including the holding of the Regional Environmental Summit, which will be held in Astana in 2026 at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kazakhstan's leadership in promoting sustainable development issues for Central Asian countries, as well as measures to preserve biodiversity and protect water resources, was particularly noted.
Following the event, participants recognized the need for urgent and collaborative action to combat the drying up of seas and lakes as one of the greatest environmental threats of the 21st century, mobilize international cooperation between countries and regions to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions in ecosystem restoration and integrated water resources management, and promote nature-based solutions as a universal and cost-effective tool for adapting to climate change and strengthening water security for all regions of the world.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.12.2025, 20:23 104076
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daulet Batrashev presented his credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željko Komšić, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the current state and prospects of bilateral relations were discussed, highlighting significant potential for cooperation in the fields of energy, information technology, artificial intelligence, and food security.
The Ambassador informed the Chairman of the Presidency about the implementation of large-scale reforms in various areas of public administration and comprehensive socio-political transformations in Kazakhstan.
It was emphasized that Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful and open foreign policy, advocates the principles of equality, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. The diplomat noted Kazakhstan's consistent course toward comprehensive strengthening interstate relations and deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bosnia and Herzegovina on the international stage.
The Head of Bosnia and Herzegovina commended the course of reform, noted Kazakhstan's significant achievements, and emphasized the country's role as a leading Eurasian economic power at the crossroads of two continents with immense transit and transport potential.
Ž.Komšić conveyed warm congratulations to the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and to the entire people of Kazakhstan, with best wishes for well-being and prosperity on the occasion of the upcoming Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.12.2025, 20:14 104501
Seoul Hosts Discussions on Cooperation Opportunities Between Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Korea
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The "Forum on Korea’s Regional Strategies: Expanding Global Partnerships," organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, was held in Seoul, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together more than 300 participants, including Government officials, leading domestic and international experts, diplomats, scholars, public figures, and media representatives. The forum aimed to discuss Korea’s key foreign policy priorities and explore ways to strengthen international partnerships amid a rapidly evolving global environment.
One of the central sessions focused on the Republic of Korea’s engagement with Central Asia. Nam Jin, Deputy Director-General of the Bureau for Northeast and Central Asian Affairs of the Korean Foreign Ministry, emphasized that Central Asia has become one of Korea’s foreign policy priorities. He noted that Seoul is currently reviewing its approach toward Central Asia and preparing for the C5+K Summit scheduled for 2026.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov highlighted the deepening cooperation among Central Asian states and the expansion of engagement with external partners within the C5+1 format, which in 2024-2025 evolved to meetings at the level of Heads of State. The Kazakh diplomat underscored that Kazakhstan pursues a consistent multi-vector foreign policy and positions itself as a middle power playing a constructive role in the region.
Ambassador Arystanov stressed the rapid development of cooperation within the C5+K format, which encompasses parliamentary and expert exchanges, cooperation between chambers of commerce and industry, as well as active subnational diplomacy under GAROK. He also drew attention to the significant growth of economic ties, noting that 894 companies with Korean capital currently operate in Kazakhstan.
According to him, humanitarian exchanges are also expanding: tourist flows are rising, and educational initiatives are growing, including the opening of a branch campus of Woosong University and the launch of the AI School SeoulTech in Kyzylorda. He also noted that the region’s increasing openness - including the visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Korea for up to 30 days and the availability of 20 direct flights linking Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent with Seoul and Busan - creates a favorable environment for strengthening connectivity.
During the discussion, experts emphasized the need for the Republic of Korea to develop a new, targeted strategy for Central Asia, taking into account the region’s transformation, its rising strategic importance, economic potential, and demand for technological development. In their view, Korea aims to adopt a future-oriented approach focused on long-term cooperation, innovation, supply chain resilience, and human capital development.
Participants highly valued the growing geopolitical and economic role of Central Asia. A question-and-answer session held as part of the forum allowed for deeper dialogue and additional recommendations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.12.2025, 18:55 92661
Georgia remains Kazakhstan’s reliable partner in South Caucasus - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on the sidelines of the International Forum in Ashgabat, on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
During the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Georgia remains a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus.
The Kazakh President pointed out the importance of the long-standing cooperation, built on strong ties of friendship and common historic relations between the two peoples.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed the progressive political dialogue, economic and humanitarian ties both nations enjoy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
15.12.2025, 12:30 15.12.2025, 17:2919361KazAID Marks Its 5th Anniversary: Kazakhstan’s Contribution to Global Sustainable Development 15.12.2025, 20:1018096Kazakhstan and the European Union Review a Decade of Cooperation in Brussels 15.12.2025, 14:1016556Kazakhstan Captures the Interest of North Macedonian Students 15.12.2025, 14:2016321Kazakh Film Days Held in Istanbul 09.12.2025, 21:01104996Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Montenegro 12.12.2025, 20:14Seoul Hosts Discussions on Cooperation Opportunities Between Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Korea103546Seoul Hosts Discussions on Cooperation Opportunities Between Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Korea 12.12.2025, 20:23Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina103121Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina 10.12.2025, 16:1094201Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Coordination in the Mining and Metallurgical Sector 10.12.2025, 17:3793911Washington Shows Strong Interest in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakhstan on Critical Minerals 18.11.2025, 21:40217311Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 18.11.2025, 10:45170746Governmental commission set up to investigate causes of fire in Turkistan region 21.11.2025, 22:30166786Kazakhstan interested in 'TRIPP' Project - Tokayev 20.11.2025, 19:22Long-Term and Repayable Investments: The Government Implements Projects with Maximum Economic Effect166556Long-Term and Repayable Investments: The Government Implements Projects with Maximum Economic Effect 20.11.2025, 15:00164036Head of State orders to examine all proposals on parliamentary reform