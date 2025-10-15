Kazakhstan Presented the Results of National Reports on Human Rights to the Diplomatic Corps

Tell a friend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan presented the outcomes of its review of national reports on the implementation of commitments under the Universal Periodic Review of the UN Human Rights Council and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Representatives from over 50 diplomatic missions and 12 international organizations participated in the event, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The keynote addresses were delivered by Botagoz Zhakselekova, Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Didar Temenov, Director of the Department of Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





B.Zhakselekova provided a detailed overview of comprehensive changes in legislation and law enforcement practices, including simplifying the registration procedure for political parties, introducing a 30% quota for women, youth, and persons with disabilities in elected bodies, expanding the powers and strengthening the independence of the Ombudsman, adopting a law on peaceful assemblies, launching the petition system, as well as strengthening penalties for domestic violence and measures to combat torture and human trafficking.





During the briefing D. Temenov expressed gratitude to the representatives of UN member states for their support of Kazakhstan's political and democratic reforms. He particularly recalled the opinion of UN Human Rights Committee experts noting the positive changes in the country's human rights legislation and measures to improve human rights institutions. The Kazakh diplomat also praised the high level of cooperation with the UN and the OSCE in this area.





Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan/Director of the World Health Organization Country Office Skender Syla and Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana Alexey Rogov confirmed their readiness for further engagement with Kazakhstan in the promotion and protection of human rights.





Participants expressed interest in the information on Kazakhstan's plans to implement the recommendations received following the defense of these reports and noted the importance of continuing Kazakhstan's constructive dialogue with international human rights mechanisms.