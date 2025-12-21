Kazakhstan produces over 1mn tons of meat in 11M2025

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s livestock industry is showing steady growth across all key areas, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Agriculture.





Positive dynamics is observed both in the number of farm animals and in the volume of products manufactured.





The cattle population increased by 2.7% to reach 8.3 million head. The number of calves rose to 2.8 million, which is 17.8% more compared to the same period last year.





The horse population grew by 6.9% to 4.4 million head, with 1 million foals born (an increase of 8.8%).





The number of camels rose by 6.3% to 300 thousand head, with 53.8 thousand camel calves (+5.9%).





The poultry population increased by 8.8% to 48.5 million head.





The sheep population reached 19.6 million head, with 7.7 million lambs born, showing a 5% increase.





During the reporting period, the country produced 1,021.6 thousand tons of meat of all types, which is 3% higher than in 2024. This includes: 358.8 thousand tons of beef (351.4 thousand tons in 2024), 111.8 thousand tons of mutton (109.1 thousand tons), 146.8 thousand tons of horse meat (140 thousand tons), 337.1 thousand tons of poultry meat (326.3 thousand tons), and others.