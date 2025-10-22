Kazakhstan and European Union Committed to Further Expanding Strategic Partnership

Tell a friend

On the margins of the ministerial meeting dedicated to advancing the agenda of infrastructure connectivity between the countries of Central Asia, the Eastern Partnership, Türkiye, and the European Union, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov held meetings with Vice-President of the European Commission - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela, and EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the conversations, the parties expressed their satisfaction with the multifaceted and dynamically developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, which is built on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests.





This progress has been facilitated by the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states.





This December marks the 10th anniversary of the EPCA, which has brought Kazakhstan - EU relations to a qualitatively new level. It was underlined that among the 29 areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement, Astana and Brussels are jointly implementing shared priorities in the fields of transport and logistics, critical raw materials, green energy, digital transformation, agriculture, education, and science.





Deputy Minister Issetov noted that strengthening bilateral cooperation contributes to the development of cross-regional interaction between the Central Asian countries and the European Union. In this context, he emphasized the importance of the effective implementation of the agreements reached at the "CA - EU" Summit held in Samarkand last April.





The Kazakh diplomat also briefed his counterparts on the main directions of reforms in Kazakhstan, as outlined in the September State-of-the-Nation Address by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, titled "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation".





The parties also discussed the schedule of upcoming joint international events at the high and highest levels, including the forthcoming visit by EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais to Astana.





Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue their dialogue and advance joint projects across all areas of the Kazakhstan - EU partnership.