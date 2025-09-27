25.09.2025, 12:48 12886
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Discussed Prospects for Developing Cooperation with Cyprus
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cyprus to Kazakhstan Petros Nacouzis, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting the parties discussed current issues of the bilateral agenda as well as prospects for further strengthening Kazakh-Cypriot cooperation.
The sides noted the positive dynamics of relations and expressed their readiness to implement joint projects in the fields of transport and logistics, information technologies, financial services, and tourism. Particular attention was paid to expanding humanitarian and educational exchanges, as well as cooperation in the legal sphere.
Arman Issetov emphasized that Cyprus is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union and expressed Astana’s readiness to actively cooperate with Nicosia within the frameworks of the EU, the UN, and the OSCE.
Petros Nacouzis reaffirmed the Cypriot side’s intention to further contribute to strengthening multilateral ties, including enhancing business contacts and promoting cultural initiatives.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to continue regular dialogue and maintain the momentum of contacts at both bilateral and multilateral levels.
