24.09.2025, 15:28 3806
Kazakhstan and Qatar are Strengthening Cooperation in Agriculture and Food Security
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Arman Issagaliyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar, met with Ali Hilal Al Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer of the Qatari state company Hassad Food, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for joint projects in the agricultural sector and ways to strengthen food security. Special attention was given to expanding Kazakhstan product supplies within the framework of Qatar’s National Food Security Strategy until 2030.
Ambassador Issagaliyev emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to act as a reliable partner for Qatar, ensuring stable deliveries of in-demand agricultural products and fostering long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.
He also highlighted the recent Address of the President of Kazakhstan, in which the agro-industrial complex is identified as a strategic priority, emphasizing processing, digital technologies, and the development of agri-hubs. According to the Ambassador, these priorities closely align with Qatar’s goals in food security and innovative agriculture, creating opportunities for joint projects and experience exchange.
The participants noted that bilateral relations received additional momentum from agreements reached during the high-level state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Doha in 2024, as well as the results of the 7th session of the Intergovernmental Commission in 2025 held in Astana, where the parties confirmed their intention to increase trade turnover and diversify cooperation areas.
Furthermore, the meeting highlighted Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate, which opens opportunities for large-scale projects and attracting investors to the agricultural sector.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue practical work on developing cooperation, including optimizing supply routes and logistics solutions to diversify Kazakhstan agricultural product deliveries to Qatar.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
24.09.2025, 20:38 4331
Kazakhstan and Pakistan Strengthen Cooperation in Healthcare
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, held a meeting with the Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination of Pakistan, Syed Mustafa, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of healthcare, in particular in the pharmaceutical industry, the production of surgical instruments and medical education.
As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached to hold a series of consultations in order to identify specific areas of cooperation in the near future.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.09.2025, 22:21 14136
Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed аt Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Chief Inspector of the Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany Sabine Stöhr, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance collaboration in the economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. They also exchanged views on pressing matters related to the activities of foreign missions.
A mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership and developing joint projects was noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.09.2025, 20:14 63676
Prospects for Deepening Strategic Partnership with France Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Sylvain Guiaugué, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the current state and prospects of Kazakh-French cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres, and exchanged views on bilateral interaction within multilateral platforms.
Deputy Minister Issetov noted the high dynamics of reciprocal exchanges at the high and highest levels, which testifies to the interest of Astana and Paris in strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership.
On his part, Ambassador Guiaugué reaffirmed the intention of the Government of France to continue developing multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan, including in the fields of energy, mechanical engineering, agriculture, critical raw materials, medicine, education, and science.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides discussed the calendar of upcoming bilateral meetings and events.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.08.2025, 20:39 142111
Citizens of Kazakhstan Successfully Evacuated from the Gaza Strip
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Amid the ongoing tense humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in coordination with Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in Jordan and Israel, successfully organized the evacuation of six compatriots from the conflict zone, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kazakh citizens were safely transported through border checkpoints and brought to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, from where they departed for the homeland.
This operation was made possible through constructive cooperation with the Jordanian authorities, and stands as a clear confirmation that the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens abroad remains one of the key priorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
The Embassies of Kazakhstan in Amman and Tel Aviv continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and remain in constant contact with Kazakh citizens located in the Gaza Strip and the territory of Palestine.
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry expresses its sincere gratitude to the authorities of Jordan and Israel, as well as to the International Committee of the Red Cross, for their prompt assistance and constructive cooperation in ensuring the safe departure of Kazakh citizens.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.08.2025, 19:37 142116
Ambassador of Israel was Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on the Occasion of the Completion of his Diplomatic Mission
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received the Ambassador of the State of Israel Edwin Nathan Yabo Glusman on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister Bakayev highly commended the level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Israel, expressing gratitude to Ambassador Glusman for his contribution to strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.
The Israeli diplomat highlighted the valuable experience gained in Kazakhstan and emphasized the broad prospects for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation based on friendship and mutual understanding.
The sides also discussed the current state and ways to expand bilateral political, trade and economic, investment, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.
At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of Israel was presented with a Letter of Gratitude on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.08.2025, 17:35 142326
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Expand Cooperation in Trade and Investment Sectors
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting with Chairman of the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan Sulton Rahimzoda. The meeting took place as part of the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, held in Astana, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, as well as the implementation of joint projects. Kazakhstan remains one of Tajikistan’s key trade and economic partners: in 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached 1.3 billion US dollars, marking a 7.4% increase. The Heads of State have set the goal of increasing this figure to 2 billion US dollars.
During the meeting, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening mutually beneficial ties with Tajikistan in the areas of trade and investment. He noted Kazakhstan’s readiness to increase exports across 85 product categories worth up to 200 million US dollars. The Deputy Minister also invited the Tajik side to participate in the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR), which will be held on October 31 this year.
We have everything needed to elevate our economic cooperation to a new level - growing trade turnover, readiness of businesses to cooperate, and mutual understanding at the leadership level. I’m confident we will see growth not only in trade but also in joint investment projects in the coming years," he said.
He also noted a steady positive trend in railway transport. In 2024, cargo traffic between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan increased by 8% to 5.1 million tons. In the first half of 2025, volumes reached 2.7 million tons - 12.1% more than during the same period last year. Road freight traffic also rose by 45%, reaching 494,000 tons. In addition, opportunities are opening up for the supply of Kazakh railway equipment to Tajikistan.
Chairman Rahimzoda, in turn, emphasized that strengthening investment and trade ties with Kazakhstan is of strategic importance for Tajikistan, given the high level of mutual trust and stable economic dynamics between the two countries. He invited the Kazakh side to participate in the upcoming investment forum scheduled for October in Dushanbe.
Kazakhstan remains one of Tajikistan’s leading economic partners. We are interested in expanding cooperation across all key sectors - from trade to the establishment of joint manufacturing. I believe that the planned initiatives will give new momentum to the development of our bilateral relations," he stated.
The sides noted particular interest in joint investment projects within the special and free economic zones of both countries - including the production of flour, confectionery products, vegetable oil, livestock processing, and the manufacturing of natural juices and concentrates with Tajik partners. Kazakhstan ranks among the top four foreign investors in Tajikistan’s economy, with cumulative investments exceeding 146 million US dollars to date.
Both parties reaffirmed their intent to strengthen cooperation in priority sectors including industry, logistics, agroprocessing, and energy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.08.2025, 21:45 149541
Vietnamese ROX Group Eyes Major Projects in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Kuantyrov, held a meeting with Mr. Le Anh Duc, Director of Global Development and Investments at ROX Group (Vietnam), during which the parties discussed the implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
ROX Group expressed strong interest in developing projects in the field of renewable energy, including the construction of large-scale energy facilities. The company is also considering participating in industrial and tourism infrastructure development initiatives, as well as exploring opportunities in the banking and financial sectors.
During the meeting, Mr. Kuantyrov emphasized that Kazakhstan seeks to attract investors focused on strategic partnerships and long-term market presence: "Our goal is not just to increase investment inflows but to attract high-quality, technological, and sustainable projects. We aim to create an environment where companies like ROX Group feel confident implementing initiatives in Kazakhstan that deliver real economic impact."
In response, Mr. Le Anh Duc highlighted Kazakhstan’s unique combination of geographical location, political stability, and investment appeal. He noted that ROX Group highly values the country’s business climate and the government’s efforts to support foreign investors. According to him, Kazakhstan holds significant potential in sectors such as energy, logistics, and financial services and could become a key link in the company’s regional expansion strategy.
Both parties expressed readiness to continue constructive dialogue and move toward identifying specific areas of cooperation. The Kazakh side reaffirmed its commitment to providing comprehensive support in exploring investment opportunities, project facilitation, and engagement with relevant government agencies and development institutions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.08.2025, 20:44 147526
Steel Pipe Plant Project Discussed in Astana
Tell a friend
Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held a meeting with Li Xiangdong, Deputy General Director of Tianjin Youfa Group, and San Wenxu, Deputy General Director of Hong Kong Friend International Cooperation. The parties discussed the prospects of implementing an investment project to localize steel pipe production in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The project involves the construction of a straight seam pipe plant in the "Ontustik" Special Economic Zone in the city of Shymkent, with an investment volume exceeding 70 million US dollars and the creation of 283 jobs. The plant is expected to reach a production capacity of 200,000 tons per year. Its main output will be pipes in demand in the oil and gas industry, construction, utilities, and national infrastructure projects. The facility will be focused on import substitution: in 2024, Kazakhstan imported 428,000 tons of pipes worth 487 million US dollars.
During the meeting, Gabidulla Ospankulov provided a detailed overview of Kazakhstan’s investment support measures, including tax and customs incentives, investment preferences, and opportunities for project placement within special economic zones.
For Kazakhstan, developing the manufacturing sector and localizing key production are critical. The construction of this pipe plant aligns with our priorities of diversifying the economy, supplying the domestic market with quality products, and increasing export potential. We are ready to provide full support at every stage - from administrative facilitation to connecting the project with state support instruments," said Gabidulla Ospankulov.
In turn, Li Xiangdong emphasized that Kazakhstan is seen by the company as a key regional partner: "We highly value Kazakhstan’s investment potential, stable business environment, and the systematic support provided to foreign investors. We are confident that the pipe plant project will serve as a foundation for long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation."
The pipe plant project in Shymkent is viewed as an important element of industrial cooperation and a stimulus for the development of local production in a strategically important sector. The parties expressed readiness to work together on the practical implementation of this initiative.
Hong Kong Friend International Cooperation Co., Limited is a subsidiary of Youfa Group, one of the largest pipe manufacturers in China. The company has an extensive production and logistics infrastructure, exports to over 100 countries, and holds leading positions in the steel pipe market across Asia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
24.09.2025, 09:35Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the President of France 24.09.2025, 10:459411Kazakhstan attends High-level Meeting on China's Global Development Initiative 24.09.2025, 14:129146President Tokayev held talks with the President of Finland 24.09.2025, 21:358836Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever 24.09.2025, 11:457981Reconstruction of Kyzylagash reservoir in Zhetysu region wraps up 18.09.2025, 19:38133756President Tokayev awards 2025 World Boxing Championships winners 18.09.2025, 17:12124031Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports key initiatives of Religious Leaders' Congress 19.09.2025, 11:02118616Kazakh President to pay working visit to the U.S. 19.09.2025, 18:42118086Dossayev appointed Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office 19.09.2025, 09:00115041Kazakhstan ratifies protocol on Baiterek space rocket complex construction at Baikonur 01.09.2025, 12:14229586Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day 03.09.2025, 12:38228136Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 27.08.2025, 17:21201841Kazakhstan may launch direct flight to Jordan 08.09.2025, 12:45192606Alatau City to receive special status 09.09.2025, 18:14179381Kazakhstan shuts down one of darkweb’s largest crypto service provider in CIS