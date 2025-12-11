Kazakhstan and the International Labour Organization Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Images | gov.kz

The Shymkent Youth Theatre took part for the first time and won the Grand Prix at the International Cultural Festival of Desert Theatre held in the Algerian city of Adrar on December 1-7, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The international festival was held under the auspices of the Algerian Ministry of Culture and Arts and Administration of Adrar Region located in the heart of Africa's Sahara Desert.





Theatre groups from 30 countries presented their art to audiences, which was judged by a prestigious international jury.





A Kazakh theatre troupe performed under the Sahara night sky, against the backdrop of the ancient Berber citadel of Tamasakht, dating back to the 4th century, with an original, contemporary production of the classic tragedy "Antigone".





Local and international audiences were impressed by the talented performances and energy of our young actors, their skill, and vibrant creativity.





Festival Commissioner Sheikh Okbaui thanked the Kazakh theatre delegation for their vibrant performance and expressed hope for further collaboration in the cultural sphere, and the promotion of new projects and programs.





At the official ceremony, the festival's main prize, the Grand Prix, was presented to the Shymkent Youth Theatre by the Minister of Culture and Arts of Algeria, Malika Mendouda. She praised the theatre's work and expressed interest in developing cooperation with our country. She emphasized that Kazakh actors demonstrated a high level of theatrical skill and brilliantly represented Kazakhstan on a unique international stage.





The delegation of the theatre could participate in this international event with the support of the Shymkent City Administration, the Department of Culture, Language Development, and Archives, and the assistance and support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Algeria.





Overall, a cultural diplomacy of Kazakhstan strengthens our country's image, allows for the expansion of productive contacts in Algeria and its regions, initiates joint projects in various fields, and enriches mutual humanitarian exchanges between the peoples of the two countries.