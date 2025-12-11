10.12.2025, 12:50 22031
Kazakhstan and the International Labour Organization Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Erzhan Kazykhan, held meeting with the Director-general of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the ILO.
Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of the Director-General’s historic visit to Kazakhstan in September 2024 - the first such visit by an ILO head since the country joined the Organization in 1993.
The interlocutors highlighted the joint achievements, including the successful implementation of the 2024-2025 Roadmap on Decent Work and the recent ratification of ILO Convention No. 131 concerning Minimum Wage Fixing.
Both sides underlined the central role of tripartism and social dialogue in Kazakhstan’s labour policy and expressed readiness to further deepen cooperation.
10.12.2025, 12:15 22316
The Shymkent Youth Theatre Won the Grand Prix at the International Sahara Festival
The Shymkent Youth Theatre took part for the first time and won the Grand Prix at the International Cultural Festival of Desert Theatre held in the Algerian city of Adrar on December 1-7, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The international festival was held under the auspices of the Algerian Ministry of Culture and Arts and Administration of Adrar Region located in the heart of Africa's Sahara Desert.
Theatre groups from 30 countries presented their art to audiences, which was judged by a prestigious international jury.
A Kazakh theatre troupe performed under the Sahara night sky, against the backdrop of the ancient Berber citadel of Tamasakht, dating back to the 4th century, with an original, contemporary production of the classic tragedy "Antigone".
Local and international audiences were impressed by the talented performances and energy of our young actors, their skill, and vibrant creativity.
Festival Commissioner Sheikh Okbaui thanked the Kazakh theatre delegation for their vibrant performance and expressed hope for further collaboration in the cultural sphere, and the promotion of new projects and programs.
At the official ceremony, the festival's main prize, the Grand Prix, was presented to the Shymkent Youth Theatre by the Minister of Culture and Arts of Algeria, Malika Mendouda. She praised the theatre's work and expressed interest in developing cooperation with our country. She emphasized that Kazakh actors demonstrated a high level of theatrical skill and brilliantly represented Kazakhstan on a unique international stage.
The delegation of the theatre could participate in this international event with the support of the Shymkent City Administration, the Department of Culture, Language Development, and Archives, and the assistance and support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Algeria.
Overall, a cultural diplomacy of Kazakhstan strengthens our country's image, allows for the expansion of productive contacts in Algeria and its regions, initiates joint projects in various fields, and enriches mutual humanitarian exchanges between the peoples of the two countries.
10.12.2025, 08:40 22661
Opera Theaters of Kazakhstan and Oman are Developing Cultural Cooperation
The Astana Opera Theatre presented Roland Petit’s ballet Coppélia, set to the music of Léo Delibes, on the stage of the Royal Opera House Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman. This work is widely recognized as one of the significant pieces of world ballet heritage, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The performances, held as part of the international touring program, demonstrated the high professional standards and artistic mastery of the Astana Opera company. The productions attracted considerable interest from Omani audiences, and the ballet itself was noted as one of the key cultural events of the Royal Opera House Muscat’s 2025-2026 season.
Audience members particularly highlighted the virtuoso performances of the leading soloists, distinguished by refined acting interpretation and impeccable technique, as well as the harmonious combination of contemporary directing solutions with classical ballet traditions. The exceptional artistry and precision of the Astana Opera Orchestra also received high praise, significantly enhancing the overall emotional and musical expressiveness of the production. The professionalism of the entire creative team resulted in a performance of high artistic value and powerful stage presence.
The staging made a significant contribution to strengthening cultural cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Sultanate of Oman, fostering the further development of bilateral relations in the humanitarian sphere and opening new prospects for collaboration in the field of arts.
08.12.2025, 21:10 66851
Cold spell to grip Kazakhstan
Kazhydromet Meteorological Service warns of increasingly challenging weather conditions in Kazakhstan this week, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Snow, snowstorms, ice-slick and fog are forecast to batter Kazakhstan, it said in a statement. Air temperature is reported to plunge starting from December 9.
The temperature will drop from –13–18 degrees Celsius to –20–25 degrees Celsius since December 9.
07.12.2025, 19:36 93676
Two strong class M flares were recorded on the Sun
On the evening of December 5, two strong Class M solar flares were recorded, iz.ru reports.
A double strong M flare in area 4299 (formerly 4274) in the center of the disk after several days of silence. In the left (red) video, one can observe the ignition of extended flash ribbons on the surface of the Sun - a sign of a large mass ejection," the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences says.
07.12.2025, 18:40 94021
Almaty sees 13% decline in crime rate - Sadenov
Kazakh Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov announced a 13% drop in crime in Almaty during a working visit to the city, Qazinform News Agency cites Polisia.kz.
Almaty is the country’s largest metropolis. The security and peace of millions of its residents and visitors depend directly on the professionalism of Almaty's police officers," the minister noted.
According to Yerzhan Sadenov, a comprehensive set of anti-crime measures is yielding tangible results. Crime has fallen by 13%, with even greater decreases recorded in categories such as homicide, grievous bodily harm, theft, fraud, robbery, assault, repeat offenses, and street crime.
The minister placed a special emphasis on public order and patrol policing. He set tasks to enhance the professional standards of the patrol police, military details, and integrated law enforcement forces. He underscored that the core principles must remain professionalism, along with courtesy and strictness.
07.12.2025, 11:45 94401
Black ice, blowing snow to hit Kazakhstan
On December 7, large parts of Kazakhstan are expected to face severe weather conditions, with black ice, blowing snow, and fog, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Kazhydromet National Weather Service.
In Astana, icy conditions are expected throughout the day. In the Akmola region, forecasters predict blowing snow and black ice, with fog lingering in the west, north, and east. Wind gusts may reach 15-20 m/s.
The Abai region is also expected to see blowing snow, ice, and fog. The East Kazakhstan region will face low-drifting snow, ice, and fog, with winds of 15-20 m/s.
In the Aktobe region, icy conditions are likely in the north, east, and south during the daytime, while the Atyrau region will experience patches of fog in northern districts. The West Kazakhstan region will see fog and ice. In the Mangistau region, icy conditions are expected.
In the mountainous areas of the Zhambyl region, fog and icy conditions are forecast, with winds reaching 15-20 m/s. Fog is expected across the western, southern, and central parts of the Turkistan region, including mountainous areas. The western part of the Kyzylorda region will face both fog and ice.
In the Zhetysu region, fog and ice are expected in the mountainous and foothill zones, with southwesterly winds strengthening to 15-20 m/s near the Alakol lakes.
Blowing snow and black ice are likely in the west, north, and east of the Kostanay region, with patchy fog expected in the west, east, and south. In the Pavlodar region, blowing snow is forecast for northern and western districts, with southwesterly winds strengthening to 15-20 m/s. The North Kazakhstan region will see blowing snow, ice, and fog in the west and north.
Daytime conditions in the Ulytau region will bring ice and fog to the north and east. The Karaganda region is forecast to experience ice and widespread fog in the north, east, and south.
05.12.2025, 18:21 142391
Favorable conditions must be created for small business - Tokayev
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that he pays special attention to the development of small and medium-sized businesses at the awards ceremony for the winners of the Altyn Sapa, Paryz prizes and The Best Goods of Kazakhstan competition, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
As Head of State, I pay special attention to the development of small and medium-sized businesses, personally overseeing all key issues. The Government is undertaking extensive efforts to stimulate entrepreneurship and eliminate barriers to its growth. At the same time, it must be openly recognized that significant challenges and unresolved problems still exist," the Kazakh President said.
He stressed that it is crucial to create favorable conditions, especially for small businesses that produce high value-added products.
05.12.2025, 14:10 130976
Tourism and Partnership: Kazakhstan Showcased its Potential in Finland
A presentation dedicated to Kazakhstan’s tourism potential was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Finland. The event served as a platform to introduce Finnish audiences to the country’s rich natural landscapes, cultural heritage and dynamic development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the presentation, it was emphasized that tourism is a significant area of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland.
Special attention was given to the fact that the development of the tourism sector is among the priorities of Kazakhstan’s state policy and reflects the course of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at expanding international openness, strengthening cultural diplomacy and promoting sustainable economic initiatives. The importance of increasing mutual tourist flows and enhancing direct ties between tourism and educational institutions of the two countries was also highlighted.
Participants were presented with detailed information about Kazakhstan’s key tourist destinations - from modern cities and business tourism hubs to cultural heritage sites along the ancient Silk Road. Particular emphasis was placed on the country’s natural attractions, including mountain routes, national parks, steppe landscapes and crystal-clear lakes that form Kazakhstan’s unique tourism offerings.
The event was attended by representatives of the business community, leading Finnish universities, Finnish students, as well as bloggers and media communicators specializing in tourism content and international reviews.
After the official part of the program, guests enjoyed traditional Kazakh cuisine and viewed photographic works showcasing Kazakhstan’s natural and cultural landmarks.
