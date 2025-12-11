Kazakhstan Remains Committed to Active Cooperation with the UN in Combating Drugs and Countering Crime

Images | gov.kz

A scientific and practical conference entitled “Human Rights and the Development of the Penitentiary System: National Priorities and International Standards” was held on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day and the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The event was organized by the Commissioner for Human Rights in cooperation with UNDP Kazakhstan, the Council of Europe, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The conference discussed strategic and pressing issues related to ensuring human rights in places of deprivation of liberty, developing systems for the resocialization of convicted persons, as well as strengthening cooperation between state bodies, international organizations and the human rights community.





In his welcoming remarks, Commissioner for Human Rights Artur Lastayev underlined that Kazakhstan continues its consistent efforts to humanize the penal system. He noted that the human rights protection must be ensured even beyond the walls of correctional institutions, and that a humane, rehabilitation-oriented penitentiary system is a key factor in reducing recidivism. Kazakhstan is steadily strengthening mechanisms to protect the rights of persons in places of deprivation of liberty, expanding public oversight and introducing international standards for the treatment of prisoners, whereas the gradual reform of the penal system has made it possible to significantly reduce the prison population.





The UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Sukhrob Khojimаtov welcomed the country’s efforts to ensure human rights in closed institutions, Kazakhstan’s accession to the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture and the establishment of a National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), while stressing the importance of further strengthening its institutional capacity, ensuring the independence of monitoring visits and effectively implementing recommendations in practice.





The EU Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić emphasized the importance of projects implemented jointly with Kazakhstan in the areas of the rule of law and human rights, while highlighting the key role of international human rights mechanisms and standards in modernizing the national penitentiary system and strengthening guarantees of the rights of persons in places of deprivation of liberty.





The Regional Representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia Matilda Bogner noted the importance of the NPM and continued reforms of the penitentiary system in preventing torture.





In his turn, the Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Stanislav Vassilenko underlined the growing role of the institution of the Commissioner for Human Rights, the Coordinating Council, and the NPM. Their systematic monitoring, recommendations and expert work are an essential element of the national architecture for the protection of human rights. He recalled that Kazakhstan successfully presented its Fourth National Report under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) and its Third Periodic Report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) at the 144th session of the UN Human Rights Committee. UN experts highly commended the abolition of the death penalty, the strengthening of the Ombudsman institution and the NPM, as well as progress in promoting gender equality, political inclusion and steps to enhance the independence of the judiciary.





The event brought together representatives of state bodies, the judiciary and law enforcement system, civil society institutions, as well as partners from international and regional organizations working in the field of human rights protection and penitentiary reform.