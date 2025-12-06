Tourism and Partnership: Kazakhstan Showcased its Potential in Finland

Tell a friend

A presentation dedicated to Kazakhstan’s tourism potential was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Finland. The event served as a platform to introduce Finnish audiences to the country’s rich natural landscapes, cultural heritage and dynamic development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the presentation, it was emphasized that tourism is a significant area of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland.





Special attention was given to the fact that the development of the tourism sector is among the priorities of Kazakhstan’s state policy and reflects the course of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at expanding international openness, strengthening cultural diplomacy and promoting sustainable economic initiatives. The importance of increasing mutual tourist flows and enhancing direct ties between tourism and educational institutions of the two countries was also highlighted.





Participants were presented with detailed information about Kazakhstan’s key tourist destinations - from modern cities and business tourism hubs to cultural heritage sites along the ancient Silk Road. Particular emphasis was placed on the country’s natural attractions, including mountain routes, national parks, steppe landscapes and crystal-clear lakes that form Kazakhstan’s unique tourism offerings.





The event was attended by representatives of the business community, leading Finnish universities, Finnish students, as well as bloggers and media communicators specializing in tourism content and international reviews.





After the official part of the program, guests enjoyed traditional Kazakh cuisine and viewed photographic works showcasing Kazakhstan’s natural and cultural landmarks.