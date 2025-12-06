This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Presentation of the "Travel Kazakhstan" Guidebook Held in Seoul
relevant news
Favorable conditions must be created for small business - Tokayev
As Head of State, I pay special attention to the development of small and medium-sized businesses, personally overseeing all key issues. The Government is undertaking extensive efforts to stimulate entrepreneurship and eliminate barriers to its growth. At the same time, it must be openly recognized that significant challenges and unresolved problems still exist," the Kazakh President said.
Tourism and Partnership: Kazakhstan Showcased its Potential in Finland
New rules introduced for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan
2 billion trees to be planted in Kazakhstan by 2027
Kazakhstani Film "Ray of Hope" Screened at UNESCO Short Film Festival on International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Tourism Potential of Kazakhstan Presented in Jakarta
Kazakhstan in Focus: Media and Expert Cooperation with Germany
Flu cases on the rise in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region
