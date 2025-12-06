New rules introduced for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan

Tell a friend

A presentation of the tourist guidebook "Travel Kazakhstan", authored by well-known South Korean writer and traveler Seo Byung Yong, took place in Seoul, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event brought together more than 70 participants, including representatives of government institutions, expert communities, the tourism industry, the media, as well as friends of Kazakhstan.





In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurgali Arystanov emphasized that the publication of this book represents another significant contribution to promoting Kazakhstan’s tourism potential among the Korean audience. He noted that the guidebook will help boost mutual travel and further strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.





The Kazakh diplomat also presented up-to-date tourism statistics. In the first nine months of 2025, 41400 Korean tourists visited Kazakhstan, marking a 20% increase compared to the same period last year. During the same period, 46500 Kazakh citizens traveled to Korea, demonstrating 12% growth.





Seoul City Council member Aisuluu Ashiralieva also delivered congratulatory remarks, stressing that Korean society’s interest in Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries continues to grow steadily. She expressed confidence that the new publication will serve as an important tool for bringing the peoples of the two countries closer and stimulating mutual travel.





Author Seo Byung Yong presented the key content of the guidebook and shared his personal impressions of Kazakhstan, its rich history, culture, and natural landmarks. According to him, the book aims to help Korean travelers discover Kazakhstan as a modern, welcoming, and fascinating tourist destination.





The event included a Q&A session, followed by an autograph session with the author.





The cultural program was highlighted by the performance of young Kazakh dombra player Milana Bazarova, who performed two famous kui pieces - "Tepenkök" and "Balbyrauin."





Overall, the guests expressed strong interest in Kazakhstan and confidence that "Travel Kazakhstan" will continue to contribute to the development of tourism between the peoples of the two countries.