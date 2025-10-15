14.10.2025, 09:25 2636
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Held a Meeting with the Director-General of the FAO
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Qu Dongyu during his working visit to Italy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh Foreign Minister congratulated his counterpart on the Organization’s 80th anniversary, noting its contribution to global food security and sustainable agricultural development.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that joint projects have already been launched within the framework of the Partnership Program between Kazakhstan and FAO, and expressed readiness to further expand cooperation in this area.
The parties discussed ways to promote cooperation and considered the possibility of establishing a second partnership program in the field of water resources.
At the end of the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev and Director-General Qu Dongyu took part in the official opening of the "Kazakhstan" Room at FAO headquarters, which is a multifunctional space, open to all member states and the Organization’s Secretariat.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister noted that this event marks an important milestone in the development of close and fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and FAO, which began when the country joined the Organization in 1997.
In recent years, our interaction with FAO, including within the framework of the Kazakhstan-FAO Partnership Program, has enabled us to ensure broad cooperation in key sectors. The opening of this hall is not just a gesture of goodwill, but also a clear demonstration of our commitment to the common goals and principles of multilateral cooperation," said Minister Kosherbayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
14.10.2025, 21:07 2341
Kazakhstan Presented the Results of National Reports on Human Rights to the Diplomatic Corps
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan presented the outcomes of its review of national reports on the implementation of commitments under the Universal Periodic Review of the UN Human Rights Council and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Representatives from over 50 diplomatic missions and 12 international organizations participated in the event, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The keynote addresses were delivered by Botagoz Zhakselekova, Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Didar Temenov, Director of the Department of Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
B.Zhakselekova provided a detailed overview of comprehensive changes in legislation and law enforcement practices, including simplifying the registration procedure for political parties, introducing a 30% quota for women, youth, and persons with disabilities in elected bodies, expanding the powers and strengthening the independence of the Ombudsman, adopting a law on peaceful assemblies, launching the petition system, as well as strengthening penalties for domestic violence and measures to combat torture and human trafficking.
During the briefing D. Temenov expressed gratitude to the representatives of UN member states for their support of Kazakhstan's political and democratic reforms. He particularly recalled the opinion of UN Human Rights Committee experts noting the positive changes in the country's human rights legislation and measures to improve human rights institutions. The Kazakh diplomat also praised the high level of cooperation with the UN and the OSCE in this area.
Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan/Director of the World Health Organization Country Office Skender Syla and Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana Alexey Rogov confirmed their readiness for further engagement with Kazakhstan in the promotion and protection of human rights.
Participants expressed interest in the information on Kazakhstan's plans to implement the recommendations received following the defense of these reports and noted the importance of continuing Kazakhstan's constructive dialogue with international human rights mechanisms.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2025, 20:25 139106
Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Holds Series of Bilateral Meetings on the Sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly
Tell a friend
Within the framework of participation in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held a series of bilateral meetings with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, as well as with the foreign ministers of Togo, Austria, Oman, Armenia, Belarus, and Cyprus, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting with Christopher Landau, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh–American relations. It was emphasized that cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States continues to demonstrate a steady positive dynamic, grounded in mutual trust and shared interests.
Minister Nurtleu highlighted the importance of an expanded strategic partnership with the United States, noting that Kazakhstan, as the largest economy in Central Asia and a key Eurasian hub, plays a vital role in supporting the American economic presence in the region.
At the meeting with Robert Dussey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad of the Republic of Togo, the sides noted the steady development of bilateral relations. Following the talks an agreement was signed on visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and service passports.
With Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, the parties discussed ways to deepen Kazakh–Austrian cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields. The importance of intensifying bilateral dialogue and strengthening collaboration within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council was emphasized.
During talks with Badr Al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, special attention was paid to prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment partnerships. The parties also noted the importance of coordinating efforts within international organizations to achieve sustainable development and promote global security.
The current agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation was discussed with Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. Particular attention was paid to preparations for the upcoming official visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Kazakhstan.
In a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov, the parties focused on the consistent development of political dialogue and the strengthening of trade and economic ties. Kazakhstan and Belarus confirmed their mutual interest in expanding humanitarian and interregional cooperation.
At the meeting with Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, the sides reviewed the outcomes of recent bilateral visits and identified new areas for cooperation in fields such as transport, energy, agriculture, and digitalization. Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to collaborate in the context of Cyprus’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union.
These meetings confirmed the high level of mutual trust and interest shared by all partners in further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2025, 12:48 139506
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Discussed Prospects for Developing Cooperation with Cyprus
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cyprus to Kazakhstan Petros Nacouzis, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting the parties discussed current issues of the bilateral agenda as well as prospects for further strengthening Kazakh-Cypriot cooperation.
The sides noted the positive dynamics of relations and expressed their readiness to implement joint projects in the fields of transport and logistics, information technologies, financial services, and tourism. Particular attention was paid to expanding humanitarian and educational exchanges, as well as cooperation in the legal sphere.
Arman Issetov emphasized that Cyprus is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union and expressed Astana’s readiness to actively cooperate with Nicosia within the frameworks of the EU, the UN, and the OSCE.
Petros Nacouzis reaffirmed the Cypriot side’s intention to further contribute to strengthening multilateral ties, including enhancing business contacts and promoting cultural initiatives.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to continue regular dialogue and maintain the momentum of contacts at both bilateral and multilateral levels.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.09.2025, 20:38 147881
Kazakhstan and Pakistan Strengthen Cooperation in Healthcare
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, held a meeting with the Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination of Pakistan, Syed Mustafa, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of healthcare, in particular in the pharmaceutical industry, the production of surgical instruments and medical education.
As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached to hold a series of consultations in order to identify specific areas of cooperation in the near future.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.09.2025, 15:28 147626
Kazakhstan and Qatar are Strengthening Cooperation in Agriculture and Food Security
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Arman Issagaliyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar, met with Ali Hilal Al Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer of the Qatari state company Hassad Food, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for joint projects in the agricultural sector and ways to strengthen food security. Special attention was given to expanding Kazakhstan product supplies within the framework of Qatar’s National Food Security Strategy until 2030.
Ambassador Issagaliyev emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to act as a reliable partner for Qatar, ensuring stable deliveries of in-demand agricultural products and fostering long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.
He also highlighted the recent Address of the President of Kazakhstan, in which the agro-industrial complex is identified as a strategic priority, emphasizing processing, digital technologies, and the development of agri-hubs. According to the Ambassador, these priorities closely align with Qatar’s goals in food security and innovative agriculture, creating opportunities for joint projects and experience exchange.
The participants noted that bilateral relations received additional momentum from agreements reached during the high-level state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Doha in 2024, as well as the results of the 7th session of the Intergovernmental Commission in 2025 held in Astana, where the parties confirmed their intention to increase trade turnover and diversify cooperation areas.
Furthermore, the meeting highlighted Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate, which opens opportunities for large-scale projects and attracting investors to the agricultural sector.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue practical work on developing cooperation, including optimizing supply routes and logistics solutions to diversify Kazakhstan agricultural product deliveries to Qatar.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.09.2025, 22:21 157956
Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed аt Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Chief Inspector of the Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany Sabine Stöhr, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance collaboration in the economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. They also exchanged views on pressing matters related to the activities of foreign missions.
A mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership and developing joint projects was noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.09.2025, 20:14 207496
Prospects for Deepening Strategic Partnership with France Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Sylvain Guiaugué, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the current state and prospects of Kazakh-French cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres, and exchanged views on bilateral interaction within multilateral platforms.
Deputy Minister Issetov noted the high dynamics of reciprocal exchanges at the high and highest levels, which testifies to the interest of Astana and Paris in strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership.
On his part, Ambassador Guiaugué reaffirmed the intention of the Government of France to continue developing multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan, including in the fields of energy, mechanical engineering, agriculture, critical raw materials, medicine, education, and science.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides discussed the calendar of upcoming bilateral meetings and events.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.08.2025, 20:39 284376
Citizens of Kazakhstan Successfully Evacuated from the Gaza Strip
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Amid the ongoing tense humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in coordination with Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in Jordan and Israel, successfully organized the evacuation of six compatriots from the conflict zone, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kazakh citizens were safely transported through border checkpoints and brought to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, from where they departed for the homeland.
This operation was made possible through constructive cooperation with the Jordanian authorities, and stands as a clear confirmation that the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens abroad remains one of the key priorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
The Embassies of Kazakhstan in Amman and Tel Aviv continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and remain in constant contact with Kazakh citizens located in the Gaza Strip and the territory of Palestine.
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry expresses its sincere gratitude to the authorities of Jordan and Israel, as well as to the International Committee of the Red Cross, for their prompt assistance and constructive cooperation in ensuring the safe departure of Kazakh citizens.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
14.10.2025, 13:58Kazakhstan’s parliamentary reform to affect around 40 articles of Constitution - Tokayev 14.10.2025, 16:553426Economic growth slows down in Kazakhstan - Amrin 14.10.2025, 15:283346Alexey Tsoi named presidential advisor for social matters 14.10.2025, 18:103141Adilet Kozhanbayev named new akim of Semey 14.10.2025, 09:252636Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Held a Meeting with the Director-General of the FAO 08.10.2025, 12:10105996Air Astana CEO Peter Foster to retire 08.10.2025, 18:45105976Kazakh and Israeli Foreign Ministers hold a Telephone Conversation 08.10.2025, 19:40105691Kazakhstan’s tax revenues higher 23.4% in fiscal year 2025 08.10.2025, 11:50105421Kazakhstan, Russia discuss North-South transport corridor development 09.10.2025, 09:1292271Kazakhstan's LPG export ban extended for six months 26.09.2025, 14:58283646Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30 16.09.2025, 11:18269476New air route Almaty - Karakol launches 26.09.2025, 11:05227616Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie 30.09.2025, 21:45219471Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles 24.09.2025, 21:35203726Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever