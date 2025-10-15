Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Held a Meeting with the Director-General of the FAO

Tell a friend

Within the framework of participation in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held a series of bilateral meetings with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, as well as with the foreign ministers of Togo, Austria, Oman, Armenia, Belarus, and Cyprus, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting with Christopher Landau, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh–American relations. It was emphasized that cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States continues to demonstrate a steady positive dynamic, grounded in mutual trust and shared interests.





Minister Nurtleu highlighted the importance of an expanded strategic partnership with the United States, noting that Kazakhstan, as the largest economy in Central Asia and a key Eurasian hub, plays a vital role in supporting the American economic presence in the region.





At the meeting with Robert Dussey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad of the Republic of Togo, the sides noted the steady development of bilateral relations. Following the talks an agreement was signed on visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and service passports.





With Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, the parties discussed ways to deepen Kazakh–Austrian cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields. The importance of intensifying bilateral dialogue and strengthening collaboration within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council was emphasized.





During talks with Badr Al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, special attention was paid to prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment partnerships. The parties also noted the importance of coordinating efforts within international organizations to achieve sustainable development and promote global security.





The current agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation was discussed with Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. Particular attention was paid to preparations for the upcoming official visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Kazakhstan.





In a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov, the parties focused on the consistent development of political dialogue and the strengthening of trade and economic ties. Kazakhstan and Belarus confirmed their mutual interest in expanding humanitarian and interregional cooperation.





At the meeting with Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, the sides reviewed the outcomes of recent bilateral visits and identified new areas for cooperation in fields such as transport, energy, agriculture, and digitalization. Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to collaborate in the context of Cyprus’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union.





These meetings confirmed the high level of mutual trust and interest shared by all partners in further strengthening bilateral cooperation.