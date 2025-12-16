Melodies of the Great Steppe Resound in the Heart of Kuala Lumpur

Images | gov.kz

The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, in cooperation with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, organized a unique fusion concert of Kazakh and Malaysian folk art featuring the Shamshi Kaldayakov Philharmonic of the Turkestan Region and the City Hall Orchestra. The event was held within the framework of cultural and humanitarian cooperation and aimed at promoting Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage abroad, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The concert program showcased traditional Kazakh dances, as well as musical and vocal performances reflecting the identity, history, and spiritual values of the Kazakh people. In turn, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Folk Orchestra presented vibrant examples of Malaysian musical art. The high level of professionalism of the performers, colorful national costumes, and a rich program drew great interest and received a warm response from the audience.





Dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the concert became a cultural bridge between the two countries, bringing together more than 400 friends of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, including representatives of the Malaysian Government, the diplomatic corps, cultural and public figures, business circles, and the Kazakh diaspora.





The event was honored by the presence of Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education Zambry Abdul Kadir and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia Johari bin Abdul.





Music speaks a universal language understood by all. Today’s concert demonstrated that through culture we grow closer and lay a solid foundation for further partnership", emphasized the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbaev.





Guests highly praised the level of organization and noted the importance of such cultural initiatives in strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Malaysia.