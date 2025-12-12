11.12.2025, 20:30 14706
Kazakhstan and World Health Organization Strengthen Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, met with representatives of the World Health Organization in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting was attended by WHO Representative in Kazakhstan, Skender Syla, and Melitta Jakab, Head of the Geographically Dispersed Office of the WHO Regional Office for Europe located in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The discussion focused on key areas of cooperation in the health sector and strengthening joint initiatives.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the results achieved by Kazakhstan in key areas of the healthcare system. In particular, they noted a 25% reduction in non-communicable diseases, an increase in the average life expectancy to 75.4 years, and positive trends in maternal and child health.
Additionally, the parties considered opportunities to expand cooperation with WHO in the context of the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in April.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev emphasized the importance of increasing the number of Kazakh healthcare professionals working in international organizations and promoting their professional development within the WHO system.
In this regard, organization representatives noted that the possibility of organizing professional training and development programs for healthcare workers in Kazakhstan is being considered. Organization also highlighted that Kazakhstan’s achievements in primary health care are recognized by many countries as a positive example.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts aimed at improving the quality of medical services, ensuring their accessibility for the population, and further strengthening the healthcare system.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
11.12.2025, 13:57 15106
Prospects for Establishing New Academic and Research Alliances Discussed in Istanbul
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
An extended roundtable was held in Istanbul with the participation of more than 25 rectors and representatives of leading Turkish universities to discuss the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, "Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation". The event served as an expert platform for analyzing the role of higher education and science in implementing Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the discussion, a comprehensive overview of the initiatives outlined by the Head of State was presented, including the development of artificial intelligence, the digital modernization of industry, strengthening economic resilience, and transforming educational standards. Participants noted that the Address clearly sets a course toward shaping a new technological paradigm and enhancing human capital.
The meeting also examined the prospects for creating new academic and research alliances between universities in Kazakhstan and Türkiye, focusing on AI, digital studies, and the innovation-driven economy. Turkish scholars emphasized that President Tokayev’s Address fully aligns with global trends in the development of science and technology.
Special attention was given to training specialists for the industries of the future, improving scientific infrastructure, and integrating universities of both countries into a shared regional innovation ecosystem.
At the conclusion of the roundtable, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to expand long-term cooperation and initiate joint programs to support the implementation of the outlined objectives.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.12.2025, 12:55 15361
Kazakhstan and the World Meteorological Organization Strengthen Cooperation in Climate Resilience
Tell a friend
At the headquarters of the World Meteorological Organization, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the WTO, Ambassador Kairat Torebayev, met with the Secretary-General of the WMO, Celeste Saulo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WMO, including joint regional initiatives, strengthening national hydrometeorological capacity, Kazakhstan’s engagement in global climate efforts, and the implementation of the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative. Special attention was given to preparations for the Regional Environmental Summit 2026, which will take place in Kazakhstan.
K.Torebayev conveyed an official invitation from the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the WMO Secretary-General to participate in the Summit. It was noted that the involvement of the WMO and the personal presence of S.Saulo would play an essential role in advancing regional efforts on climate resilience and early warning systems for natural hazards.
The parties also discussed the potential participation of the WMO in thematic summit sessions dedicated to strengthening early warning systems in Central Asia, including cooperation with national meteorological services and UN system partners.
S.Saulo commended Kazakhstan’s efforts to enhance regional collaboration in climate security and expressed her readiness to continue working closely across all areas of the shared agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.12.2025, 11:44 15641
Kazakh Room Reopened at the Palais des Nations in Geneva
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
On the eve of the 34th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, a solemn ceremony was held at the United Nations Office at Geneva to mark the reopening of the renovated Kazakh Room, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Opening remarks were delivered by Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organization and international economic organizations Kairat Torebayev; Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya; and Deputy Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ugochi Daniels. The honored guest was the renowned Kazakh singer, Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador, and IOM Global Goodwill ambassador, Dimash Qudaibergen.
The event was attended by heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organizations, and members of the Kazakh diaspora.
"Kazakh Room is not just a meeting room; it is a symbol of Kazakhstan’s commitment to multilateralism, dialogue, and peace. We are pleased to open its doors today together with Dimash - a voice that unites millions of people around the world", - K. Torebayev noted in his remarks.
During the ceremony, IOM Deputy Director General U.Daniels officially announced the appointment of D.Qudaibergen as an IOM Global Goodwill Ambassador. Dimash is also one of the first Goodwill Ambassadors of Kazakhstan under the national project of the same name launched in 2024.
Addressing the guests, D.Qudaibergen emphasized that music is a universal language understood by everyone without translation. He warmly spoke about his fans - the Dears - who learn Kazakh songs, play national instruments, travel to Kazakhstan, and sincerely discover its culture. According to the artist, this inspires him to carry a message of peace, kindness, and unity.
Guests were shown singer’s video "Kieli Meken" as well as an IOM video about his work as a Goodwill Ambassador. At the end of the ceremony, guests were offered traditional Kazakh treats.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.12.2025, 12:50 39926
Kazakhstan and the International Labour Organization Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Erzhan Kazykhan, held meeting with the Director-general of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the ILO.
Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of the Director-General’s historic visit to Kazakhstan in September 2024 - the first such visit by an ILO head since the country joined the Organization in 1993.
The interlocutors highlighted the joint achievements, including the successful implementation of the 2024-2025 Roadmap on Decent Work and the recent ratification of ILO Convention No. 131 concerning Minimum Wage Fixing.
Both sides underlined the central role of tripartism and social dialogue in Kazakhstan’s labour policy and expressed readiness to further deepen cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.12.2025, 12:15 40211
The Shymkent Youth Theatre Won the Grand Prix at the International Sahara Festival
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Shymkent Youth Theatre took part for the first time and won the Grand Prix at the International Cultural Festival of Desert Theatre held in the Algerian city of Adrar on December 1-7, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The international festival was held under the auspices of the Algerian Ministry of Culture and Arts and Administration of Adrar Region located in the heart of Africa's Sahara Desert.
Theatre groups from 30 countries presented their art to audiences, which was judged by a prestigious international jury.
A Kazakh theatre troupe performed under the Sahara night sky, against the backdrop of the ancient Berber citadel of Tamasakht, dating back to the 4th century, with an original, contemporary production of the classic tragedy "Antigone".
Local and international audiences were impressed by the talented performances and energy of our young actors, their skill, and vibrant creativity.
Festival Commissioner Sheikh Okbaui thanked the Kazakh theatre delegation for their vibrant performance and expressed hope for further collaboration in the cultural sphere, and the promotion of new projects and programs.
At the official ceremony, the festival's main prize, the Grand Prix, was presented to the Shymkent Youth Theatre by the Minister of Culture and Arts of Algeria, Malika Mendouda. She praised the theatre's work and expressed interest in developing cooperation with our country. She emphasized that Kazakh actors demonstrated a high level of theatrical skill and brilliantly represented Kazakhstan on a unique international stage.
The delegation of the theatre could participate in this international event with the support of the Shymkent City Administration, the Department of Culture, Language Development, and Archives, and the assistance and support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Algeria.
Overall, a cultural diplomacy of Kazakhstan strengthens our country's image, allows for the expansion of productive contacts in Algeria and its regions, initiates joint projects in various fields, and enriches mutual humanitarian exchanges between the peoples of the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.12.2025, 08:40 40556
Opera Theaters of Kazakhstan and Oman are Developing Cultural Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Astana Opera Theatre presented Roland Petit’s ballet Coppélia, set to the music of Léo Delibes, on the stage of the Royal Opera House Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman. This work is widely recognized as one of the significant pieces of world ballet heritage, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The performances, held as part of the international touring program, demonstrated the high professional standards and artistic mastery of the Astana Opera company. The productions attracted considerable interest from Omani audiences, and the ballet itself was noted as one of the key cultural events of the Royal Opera House Muscat’s 2025-2026 season.
Audience members particularly highlighted the virtuoso performances of the leading soloists, distinguished by refined acting interpretation and impeccable technique, as well as the harmonious combination of contemporary directing solutions with classical ballet traditions. The exceptional artistry and precision of the Astana Opera Orchestra also received high praise, significantly enhancing the overall emotional and musical expressiveness of the production. The professionalism of the entire creative team resulted in a performance of high artistic value and powerful stage presence.
The staging made a significant contribution to strengthening cultural cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Sultanate of Oman, fostering the further development of bilateral relations in the humanitarian sphere and opening new prospects for collaboration in the field of arts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.12.2025, 21:10 84746
Cold spell to grip Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazhydromet Meteorological Service warns of increasingly challenging weather conditions in Kazakhstan this week, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Snow, snowstorms, ice-slick and fog are forecast to batter Kazakhstan, it said in a statement. Air temperature is reported to plunge starting from December 9.
The temperature will drop from –13–18 degrees Celsius to –20–25 degrees Celsius since December 9.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.12.2025, 19:36 103036
Two strong class M flares were recorded on the Sun
Images | NASA
Tell a friend
On the evening of December 5, two strong Class M solar flares were recorded, iz.ru reports.
A double strong M flare in area 4299 (formerly 4274) in the center of the disk after several days of silence. In the left (red) video, one can observe the ignition of extended flash ribbons on the surface of the Sun - a sign of a large mass ejection," the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
11.12.2025, 14:08Türkiye’s Konya Province has Expressed Interest in Opening Joint Enterprises in Kazakhstan 11.12.2025, 19:5618371Kazakhstan Invited the Green Climate Fund Head to the Regional Climate Summit in Astana 11.12.2025, 20:0017716Kazakhstan and Montenegro Expand Interparliamentary Relations 11.12.2025, 17:1217351Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran make Joint Statement 11.12.2025, 11:4414671Kazakh Room Reopened at the Palais des Nations in Geneva 05.12.2025, 18:21144976Favorable conditions must be created for small business - Tokayev 05.12.2025, 14:10132166Tourism and Partnership: Kazakhstan Showcased its Potential in Finland 05.12.2025, 13:15121901Presentation of the "Travel Kazakhstan" Guidebook Held in Seoul 05.12.2025, 11:51120831New rules introduced for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan 05.12.2025, 17:32120771Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track 12.11.2025, 20:14291386Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 13.11.2025, 07:11277236Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste 18.11.2025, 21:40217001Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 13.11.2025, 16:56177471Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan 12.11.2025, 15:00170686Kazakhstan extends ban on exports of petroleum products