Kazakhstan and World Health Organization Strengthen Cooperation

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, met with representatives of the World Health Organization in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The meeting was attended by WHO Representative in Kazakhstan, Skender Syla, and Melitta Jakab, Head of the Geographically Dispersed Office of the WHO Regional Office for Europe located in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The discussion focused on key areas of cooperation in the health sector and strengthening joint initiatives.





During the meeting, the parties discussed the results achieved by Kazakhstan in key areas of the healthcare system. In particular, they noted a 25% reduction in non-communicable diseases, an increase in the average life expectancy to 75.4 years, and positive trends in maternal and child health.





Additionally, the parties considered opportunities to expand cooperation with WHO in the context of the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in April.





First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev emphasized the importance of increasing the number of Kazakh healthcare professionals working in international organizations and promoting their professional development within the WHO system.





In this regard, organization representatives noted that the possibility of organizing professional training and development programs for healthcare workers in Kazakhstan is being considered. Organization also highlighted that Kazakhstan’s achievements in primary health care are recognized by many countries as a positive example.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts aimed at improving the quality of medical services, ensuring their accessibility for the population, and further strengthening the healthcare system.