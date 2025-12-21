Tokayev Addresses the First Central Asia-Japan Dialogue Summit  

Images | akorda.kz

In his address, the Head of State expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi for the initiative to convene today’s historic meeting and for the warm hospitality, akorda.kz reports.





Hosting such an important forum in Tokyo, a global metropolis renowned for its high level of development, is an event of great significance for Kazakhstan and, I believe, for the whole of Central Asia. It is symbolic that Japan, represented by former Minister for Foreign Affairs Ms. Yoriko Kawaguchi, initiated the establishment of the Central Asia-Japan Dialogue. The first meeting at the level of foreign ministers was held in Astana in 2004. This event served as an example for launching similar Central Asia platforms with other major countries," - the President of Kazakhstan stated.





In his view, such summits demonstrate the strengthening of Central Asia’s international agency and its significant role in global processes.





The Kazakh people have always held the history, traditions, and culture of the Japanese people in deep respect. Japanese philosophy is grounded in the values of harmony, restraint, and wisdom, which resonate with the Kazakh people. As early as the 7th century, Prince Shōtoku spoke of harmony as the highest value, calling for unity and cooperation. Japan has entered the historic Reiwa era - the ‘Era of Beautiful Harmony.’ Today’s relations between Japan and the countries of Central Asia are rooted in the distant past when our peoples were united by the Great Silk Road," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.





The Head of State highlighted Japan's economic successes, which consistently place it at the forefront of scientific, technical, and technological progress, as well as the dynamic development of the Central Asian region, with vast potential for comprehensive international cooperation





The President expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to create the necessary conditions and ensure a favorable investment climate for the successful implementation of joint projects with Japan.





In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his vision for promising areas of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation.





During the President of Kazakhstan’s visit to Japan, more than 60 bilateral documents were signed, with a total value exceeding $3.7 billion





First and foremost, greater efforts are needed to intensify trade, economic and investment ties. Last year, bilateral trade reached approximately $2 billion. Kazakhstan supplies the Japanese market with uranium, rare earth metals, as well as oil. Japan has become one of the major investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, with total investments exceeding $8.5 billion. For many years, Kazakhstan has successfully cooperated with leading Japanese corporations and actively supports the activities of Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises in our country. I am confident that the outcomes of the Central Asia-Japan Business Forum will help strengthen B2B contacts and lead to concrete agreements on the implementation of new investment projects. As part of my visit to Japan, more than 60 bilateral documents, including commercial agreements totaling over $3.7 billion, have been signed.