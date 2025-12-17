Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and HerzegovinaAmbassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
16.12.2025, 12:10 30071
Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day
On December 16, Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day, one of the country’s main national holidays, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Law "On the Independence and Sovereignty of the State" was adopted, enshrining the country’s right to pursue independent political, economic, and cultural development.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Independence Day of Kazakhstan.
In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh President noted this holiday holds special significance for the Kazakhstani people, who made a voluntary and definitive choice in favor of the country’s sovereign path of development.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also said he is assured that the large-scale reforms currently being implemented will lead the country to success. By consistently following a strategic course of comprehensive modernization, we will build a Just, Strong, Clean, and Safe Kazakhstan, he added.
relevant news
15.12.2025, 22:21 57221
Melodies of the Great Steppe Resound in the Heart of Kuala Lumpur
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, in cooperation with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, organized a unique fusion concert of Kazakh and Malaysian folk art featuring the Shamshi Kaldayakov Philharmonic of the Turkestan Region and the City Hall Orchestra. The event was held within the framework of cultural and humanitarian cooperation and aimed at promoting Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage abroad, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The concert program showcased traditional Kazakh dances, as well as musical and vocal performances reflecting the identity, history, and spiritual values of the Kazakh people. In turn, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Folk Orchestra presented vibrant examples of Malaysian musical art. The high level of professionalism of the performers, colorful national costumes, and a rich program drew great interest and received a warm response from the audience.
Dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the concert became a cultural bridge between the two countries, bringing together more than 400 friends of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, including representatives of the Malaysian Government, the diplomatic corps, cultural and public figures, business circles, and the Kazakh diaspora.
The event was honored by the presence of Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education Zambry Abdul Kadir and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia Johari bin Abdul.
Music speaks a universal language understood by all. Today’s concert demonstrated that through culture we grow closer and lay a solid foundation for further partnership", emphasized the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbaev.
Guests highly praised the level of organization and noted the importance of such cultural initiatives in strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Malaysia.
15.12.2025, 20:00 57621
The Film "Kazhymukan" Has Been Presented to the Warsaw Audience
On the occasion of Kazakhstan’s upcoming Independence Day, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Poland organized a screening of the film "Kazhymukan" by director Kanagat Mustafin in Warsaw, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Participants included representatives of the diplomatic corps, figures from public, political and business circles, as well as members of the Kazakh diaspora and students from Kazakhstan.
In the Embassy’s welcoming remarks, it was noted that Kazakh cinema is becoming an important tool for introducing the Polish audience to Kazakhstan’s history, traditions, and outstanding personalities.
The audience received the film with warmth, appreciating the filmmakers’ artistry as well as the importance of Kazhymukan’s character for shaping Kazakhstan’s national identity.
An informal discussion followed the screening, during which participants reflected on the cultural and biographical background of the character, the contribution of the film’s creators to the international visibility of Kazakh art, and the possibilities for future screenings in Poland.
Many in the audience emphasized the importance of holding such screenings more frequently, noting that they deepen cultural ties, encourage better mutual understanding, and enrich the Polish public’s perception of Kazakhstan.
15.12.2025, 18:45 59891
New direct flight launched between Kazakhstan and Georgia
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport is continuing efforts to expand the geography of flights and increase the number of international services, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the ministry’s press service, Kazakh airline SCAT began operating a new route between Shymkent and Tbilisi on December 15.
The service will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, using Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
15.12.2025, 14:20 60726
Kazakh Film Days Held in Istanbul
The Kazakh Film Days were successfully held in Istanbul, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan in cooperation with the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul. The event drew considerable interest from local residents, members of the Kazakh diaspora, and representatives of Istanbul’s official institutions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Officials from the Istanbul authorities took part in the opening and proceedings of the festival, expressing their support for the initiative aimed at enhancing cultural exchange between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. Their participation underscored the importance of humanitarian cooperation between the two brotherly nations and elevated the significance of the event within the city’s cultural agenda.
The programme featured four key works of Kazakh cinema: the historical drama Qajymuqan, the screen adaptation of the classic literary work My Name is Kozha, the biographical film Amre, and the large-scale historical production Kazakh Khanate: The Golden Throne. The screenings in Kazakh with subtitles offered the Turkish audience a unique opportunity to explore Kazakhstan’s culture and historical narratives more deeply.
Viewers praised the high artistic quality and profound content of the films, which reflect Kazakhstan’s national values, history, and cultural richness. The festival reaffirmed the growing role of Kazakh cinema as an instrument of cultural diplomacy, strengthening mutual understanding and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.
15.12.2025, 14:10 60961
Kazakhstan Captures the Interest of North Macedonian Students
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to North Macedonia, Satybaldy Burshakov, delivered a presentation lecture to students and faculty members of the Goce Delcev University in Shtip, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The diplomat informed the audience about Kazakhstan's current development, the political and socio-economic reforms led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the country's achievements in foreign policy, its geopolitical role in the modern world, and the results of Kazakh-Macedonian cooperation.
The audience showed particular interest in the development of Kazakhstan's higher education system and its international academic and educational programs.
During a meeting with the University Rector, Dejan Mirakovski, Ambassador Burshakov discussed opportunities and prospects for deepening cooperation in the field of education. An agreement was reached on the need to strengthen partnerships between universities and scientific centres of the two countries.
Rector D. Mirakovski expressed profound interest in establishing mutually beneficial ties with Kazakh educational institutions, emphasizing the prospects for academic exchange, joint projects, and the expansion of scientific and educational interaction.
The university leadership expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Kazakhstan for the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the country and highlighted the importance of holding such meetings in the future.
15.12.2025, 07:10 57861
A Reading Contest of Abai’s "Kara sozder" Dedicated to the Poet’s 180th Anniversary Held in Istanbul
To mark the 180th anniversary of the great poet and educator Abai Kunanbayuly, a reading contest of his Kara sozder (Book of Words) was held at the secondary school named after him in Istanbul, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
More than 30 students from grades 5 to 11 took part in the contest, delivering Abai’s Kara sozder (Book of Words) — considered a true gem of Kazakh literature — with heartfelt expression and in their own unique manner.
The main objective of the event was to deepen young people’s understanding of the great thinker’s legacy, to promote Abai’s works abroad, and to further strengthen the cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the brotherly nations of Kazakhstan and Türkiye.
At the conclusion of the contest, the students shared their impressions, noting that discovering the wisdom of Abai within the school environment and having the opportunity to read his works is a great honor for them. They also emphasized that such events provide a valuable opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the poet’s heritage.
In his remarks, Nurdin Amankul, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, expressed his gratitude to the participants for their enthusiasm and active engagement, wishing them success in their academic pursuits. He highlighted the special role of Abai’s legacy in shaping the worldview of young people and noted that such cultural initiatives will continue.
13.12.2025, 14:10 102006
"Armour of God: Ultimatum" to be filmed in Mangistau
Actor Jackie Chan and director of Armour of God: Ultimatum, Robert Kun, have officially designated Mangistau as the main filming location for their new major cinematic project, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from the Regional Public Communications Center.
During the visit, the film team examined the region’s natural and infrastructural potential, touring dozens of possible sites and conducting thorough inspections of key natural landmarks. Following extensive discussions, Mangistau was selected as the filming location for Armour of God thanks to its unique landscapes, sweeping panoramas, and distinctive natural character.
Preparatory and organizational work on the project will continue as planned.
12.12.2025, 19:20 105256
Kosshy Students Learned About the History and Evolution of Independent Kazakhstan’s Diplomacy
Ahead of Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, students of School №4 in the city of Kosshy visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. During a tour of the Museum of Kazakh Diplomacy, the students learned about the history of the development of the country’s diplomatic school - from the origins of steppe diplomacy to the modern era, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The pupils were shown the museum’s unique exhibition, which includes archival records, rare materials, and exhibits illustrating the major milestones in shaping the foreign policy of independent Kazakhstan. Special interest was drawn to the sections covering the country’s first international recognitions, the establishment of diplomatic ties, and Kazakhstan’s admission to leading international organizations.
The event aimed to broaden the younger generation’s understanding of the formation of sovereign Kazakhstan and the role of the diplomatic service in advancing national interests and strengthening the country’s international standing.
Ministry staff told the students how the fundamental principles of foreign policy laid down during the years of independence helped transform Kazakhstan into a respected and active participant in global affairs. Particular attention was given to the contribution of Kazakhstan’s diplomacy to advancing peace initiatives, strengthening regional security, and safeguarding the state’s political and economic interests.
The visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs helped foster students’ civic responsibility, patriotism, and an understanding of the importance of diplomacy as a key tool for ensuring sustainable development and advancing national goals on the international stage.
