On December 16, Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day, one of the country’s main national holidays, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The Law "On the Independence and Sovereignty of the State" was adopted, enshrining the country’s right to pursue independent political, economic, and cultural development.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Independence Day of Kazakhstan.





In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh President noted this holiday holds special significance for the Kazakhstani people, who made a voluntary and definitive choice in favor of the country’s sovereign path of development.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also said he is assured that the large-scale reforms currently being implemented will lead the country to success. By consistently following a strategic course of comprehensive modernization, we will build a Just, Strong, Clean, and Safe Kazakhstan, he added.