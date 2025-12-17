This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
UNESCO Director-General reaffirms readiness to maintain cooperation with Kazakhstan
Tokayev congratulates José Antonio Kast on his election as President of Chile
Kazakh President expresses condolences to Australian PM
Kazakhstan and South Sudan Established Diplomatic Relations
Kazakhstan and the European Union Review a Decade of Cooperation in Brussels
Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with the World Customs Organization
KazAID Marks Its 5th Anniversary: Kazakhstan’s Contribution to Global Sustainable Development
Hungarian Experts Highly Praised Kazakhstan’s Active and Constructive Policy on the International Stage
The Caspian and Aral Seas were Discussed in Nairobi
