Tokayev congratulates José Antonio Kast on his election as President of Chile

A solemn reception was held to mark the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union and its Member States. The event gathered representatives of the European Commission, the Federal Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, the diplomatic corps, business and expert communities, as well as the media. The event was supported by Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) as its official partner, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In his remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Head of the Mission to the EU and NATO, Roman Vassilenko, noted that over ten years of implementation, the EPCA has elevated relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union to the level of a genuine strategic partnership.





He underlined that mutual trade reached a record USD 50 billion in 2024, while cumulative investments from EU countries have exceeded USD 200 billion since 2005. More than 4000 European companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, reflecting the high level of confidence in the country’s economy.





The Ambassador highlighted the active development of cooperation in critical raw materials, green energy, transport, digitalisation, and sustainable development, and informed the audience about the launch of negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission agreements. He also drew attention to Kazakhstan’s political and socio-economic reforms, including its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.





Particular attention was given to transport connectivity, with emphasis on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the “Middle Corridor”), which is becoming a key element in Kazakhstan’s integration into global supply chains.





Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Vassilenko noted that the high-level visits planned for 2026 will provide additional impetus to the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation.





EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Eduards Stiprais, commended the active and consistent development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, emphasizing the EPCA’s vital role as a solid foundation for long-term partnership.





Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Ambassador Pierre Cartuyvels, congratulated Kazakhstan on the occasion and underlined the steady progress of Kazakhstan–Belgium relations, noting the considerable potential for their further deepening.





The highlight of the evening was a fashion show featuring a collection in the Kazakh national style by leading designers under the direction of Bayan Zhambauova. The collection, combining traditional motifs with modern design elements, captivated the audience and vividly showcased the richness and distinctiveness of Kazakh fashion.