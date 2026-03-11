The Portuguese Parliament Advocates Deepening Cooperation with Kazakhstan in View of the Reforms Being Carried Out

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Portugal, Jean Galiev, was received by the Vice-President of the Assembly of the Republic, head of the delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Edith Estrela, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





The interlocutors held a detailed exchange of views on a wide range of issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda, paying particular attention to strengthening interparliamentary dialogue and institutional partnership.





Ambassador stressed that Astana and Lisbon are making efforts to intensify exchanges and seek new opportunities, guided by pragmatism and national interests. The sides recognized the priority task of establishing direct air links between the countries, which should become a key driver for business, tourism, cultural and academic exchanges.





Given the role of E. Estrela as an authoritative politician with extensive experience in parliamentary activities, in particular as co-rapporteur on a number of key areas and head of the delegation to PACE, the importance of Kazakhstan's interaction with European institutions was noted.





J. Galiev briefed his counterpart in detail on the progress of constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan. E. Estrela, who is also a member of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, Rights, Freedoms and Guarantees, showed particular interest in the processes of political transformation, democratization, and strengthening of the legal foundations of the state taking place in Kazakhstan with the active participation of the country's people.





Аmbassador noted that the consistent reforms, which meet the requirements of the times, are the practical implementation of the strategic course of the President of the Republic Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, "Fair Kazakhstan" and his concept of political governance, "The Listening State".





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further intensify bilateral contacts at the level of parliamentary friendship groups and relevant committees, as well as within regional and international organizations.