UN ESCAP: Kazakhstan is the leading destination for investment in new projects in North and Central Asia in 2025

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) has published the Asia-Pacific Trade and Investment Trends 2025/2026 report, focusing on foreign direct investment dynamics across countries in the region, Kazakh Invest National Company JSC reports





According to the report, by the end of 2025 Kazakhstan became the largest recipient of investment in new (greenfield) projects in North and Central Asia, attracting about $19 billion. This is 266% more than a year earlier.





Kazakhstan accounted for around 89% of all intra-subregional investment in North and Central Asia, securing the country’s undisputed leadership in the region.





It is noted that North and Central Asia was the only subregion in the Asia-Pacific where an increase in investment volumes in new projects was recorded in 2025, amid an overall decline in global investment activity. The key driver of this growth was Kazakhstan.





The report emphasizes that Kazakhstan attracted several of the largest investment projects in the region, including major initiatives in manufacturing, next-generation metallurgy, renewable energy and green technologies.





A growing investor interest is highlighted in particular in areas such as:





• green energy and the hydrogen economy;





• development of industrial processing;





• projects focused on exports and international value chains.





Against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty, investors have begun to take a more balanced approach to investment decision-making, paying particular attention to long-term market stability, the quality of the institutional environment, and the role of government bodies and investment agencies in supporting projects. Despite external challenges, Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its position as one of the key investment hubs of Eurasia, attracting major international companies and building a foundation for long-term sustainable growth," - ESCAP experts noted