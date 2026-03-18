17.03.2026, 18:20 21076
Tokayev holds a telephone conversation with President of France
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At the initiative of the French side, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron, akorda.kz reports.
During the call, President Emmanuel Macron congratulated President Tokayev on the successful nationwide referendum on the new Constitution, highlighting its historic significance and describing it as a major step forward in the country’s modernization.
President Tokayev thanked his French counterpart for the support and for the positive assessment of the referendum.
The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in industry and energy, and expressed their readiness to continue joint efforts in these areas.
They also underlined the importance of maintaining close personal contacts and agreed to hold further meetings to continue exchanging views on key bilateral and international issues.
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17.03.2026, 11:25 21696
Telecommunications Infrastructure Development and Cybersecurity Issues Discussed in Geneva
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Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization in Geneva, together with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), organized a briefing titled "Telecommunications as the Backbone of Cybersecurity", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Geneva to discuss the role of telecommunications infrastructure in strengthening cybersecurity and ensuring the resilience of modern digital systems.
In his opening remarks, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev emphasized that reliable and resilient telecommunications infrastructure is one of the key foundations of the modern digital economy, while international cooperation plays an essential role in strengthening global cybersecurity.
During the session, ITU experts presented an overview of global trends and key challenges in the field of cybersecurity.
A presentation on Kazakhstan’s digital transformation was delivered by Damir Seissembekov, Chairman of the Telecommunications Committee of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who noted that the development of the telecommunications sector is one of the key drivers of the country’s digital transformation.
The presentation also highlighted Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to develop a modern digital ecosystem. Today, more than 1,300 public services are available online, and the country ranks 24th in the United Nations E-Government Development Index.
Particular attention was given to the development of telecommunications infrastructure. Over the past three years, more than USD 2.5 billion has been invested in the sector, while the national project "Accessible Internet" aims to achieve 100% internet coverage across the country by 2027.
The briefing provided a valuable platform for dialogue between the diplomatic and expert communities on advancing secure and resilient digital infrastructure, as well as strengthening international cooperation in telecommunications and cybersecurity.
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16.03.2026, 20:57 49841
Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents discuss bilateral ties in telephone call
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Sadyr Japarov extended his warm congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful conduct of the nationwide referendum in Kazakhstan.
The Kyrgyz President noted that the voting results on the new Constitution fully reflect Kazakhstanis' broad support for the political and socio-economic modernization course being pursued by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Head of State expressed his gratitude to Sadyr Japarov for his support and the active engagement of observers from Kyrgyzstan. He emphasized that the constitutional reforms are designed to enhance the efficiency of public administration and ensure the raising of citizens' well-being," the Akorda statement reads.
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16.03.2026, 20:20 51286
Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform Presented in New Delhi
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Azamat Yeskarayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India held a working meeting with Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs of India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat briefed the Indian side on the key directions of the political and institutional reforms currently underway in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was given to the constitutional changes in the context of the nationwide referendum held on 15 March 2026. It was noted that these reforms represent an important step in the further modernization of Kazakhstan’s political system and the development of a more effective and balanced model of governance.
It was emphasized that the implementation of these reforms will help consolidate political stability, broaden opportunities for civic participation in public governance, and support Kazakhstan’s sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development. At the same time, the reforms further strengthen Kazakhstan’s international reputation as a reliable and predictable partner and create additional opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation with India, particularly in the trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Sibi George highly appreciated the political modernization initiatives undertaken by the leadership of Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that the positive outcomes of these reforms would further promote dialogue and cooperation across a wide range of areas.
The interlocutors also discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-India cooperation, noting the positive dynamics in political, trade-economic, cultural and educational fields. In the context of preparations for the upcoming political consultations, both sides emphasized the importance of enriching the bilateral agenda with practical and forward-looking initiatives.
Ambassador A. Yeskarayev also congratulated his Indian counterpart on the occasion of Nauryz, highlighting that within the broader concept of Nauryznama the celebration symbolizes renewal, harmony and friendship among nations, serving as a meaningful platform for strengthening intercultural dialogue.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and continue advancing joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.
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16.03.2026, 18:10 51586
Kazakhstan Advocates Strengthening International Cooperation to Combat Islamophobia at the UNESCO Platform
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Kazakhstan’s experience of promoting interethnic and interreligious accord, supporting the development of culture and education was highlighted at UNESCO during a panel discussion on "Combating Islamophobia: Advancing Human Rights through Education, Culture and Dialogue", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia (March 15), the event brought together Member States and representatives of UNESCO, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, scholars and experts.
In his remarks at the event, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, Ambassador Askar Abdrakhmanov highlighted the importance of strengthening international partnership in combating religious intolerance. "As a specialized agency of the United Nations dedicated to strengthening our shared humanity through the promotion of education, science, culture and communication, UNESCO plays an important role in the fight against Islamophobia within the framework of countering all forms of intolerance, racism, and discrimination," said the Kazakh diplomat.
In this context, he briefed the roundtable participants about the role of the triennial Congresses of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Astana in creating a sustainable platform for interreligious and intercultural dialogue.
He also spoke about measures to improve the quality, accessibility, and digitalization of education in Kazakhstan, as well as social support for citizens, including the experience of the re-integration of women and children returned from armed conflict zones in Syria and Iraq. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan’s practical actions have contributed meaningfully to the implementation of a wide range of measures to combat Islamophobia and other forms of intolerance.
Participants of the panel discussion agreed all on the valuable role of education and culture in promoting mutual understanding and respect for diversity.
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16.03.2026, 15:25 51936
The Prospects of Kazakh-Luxembourg Cooperation was Discussed in the Parliament of Luxembourg
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A meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Roman Vassilenko, and the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg, Claude Wiseler, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Luxembourg cooperation, as well as topical issues on the international and regional agenda. Interest in further development of political and interparliamentary dialogue was noted.
The Speaker of the Luxembourg Parliament welcomed the constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan and noted that Luxembourg’s parliamentary system has a number of institutional features that resonate with the reforms in Kazakhstan. In particular, the country has a unicameral parliament - the Chamber of Deputies. In addition, the State Council of Luxembourg (Conseil d’État) operates as the highest consultative body participating in the consideration of draft laws.
The interlocutors confirmed their mutual interest in further developing interparliamentary cooperation and strengthening political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg.
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16.03.2026, 14:50 50546
Mirziyoyev congratulates Tokayev on success of constitutional referendum
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday spoke on the phone with his Uzbek counterpart President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
During the talk, Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the success of the referendum on the new draft Constitution.
The Uzbek president highlighted that the referendum results reveal the trust of the people in the large-scale reforms led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In turn, the Kazakh leader thanked Mirziyoyev for the support and deployment of observers, including within international organizations.
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13.03.2026, 22:04 161526
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the Grand Duke of Luxembourg
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Roman Vassilenko, presented his credentials to the Grand Duke of Luxembourg Guillaume, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the audience held at the Grand Ducal Palace, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg. Ambassador Vassilenko informed the Grand Duke about the political and socio-economic reforms being implemented at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev, as well as about the national referendum on the new draft Constitution.
For his part, Grand Duke Guillaume conveyed his best wishes to the Head of State and noted Kazakhstan’s growing role in regional and international politics. The monarch expressed Luxembourg’s interest in further developing bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, and financial sectors.
Kazakhstan and Luxembourg continue to steadily develop political dialogue and economic cooperation. The Grand Duchy is one of Europe’s leading financial centers and an important partner of Kazakhstan within the European Union.
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13.03.2026, 19:48 160546
Tokyo Places High Value on the Outcomes of the Kazakhstan President's Visit to Japan
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev held a meeting with Fumio Kishida, Head of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Headquarters for Japan’s Growth Strategy and former Prime Minister of Japan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The LDP Headquarters for the Growth Strategy is a key body responsible for shaping economic policy aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Japan’s economy and promoting growth through investments in 17 strategic sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and energy.
Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev briefed the Japanese politician on the key priorities of political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, with particular emphasis on measures to improve the investment climate, strengthen environmental protection and modernize logistics infrastructure.
Fumio Kishida noted that Japan is committed to the full implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Tokyo and the first Summit of the "Central Asia plus Japan" Dialogue held in December 2025. He particularly emphasized the significance of the meetings between the Head of State and His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito of Japan, as well as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, which opened new opportunities for strengthening economic and investment ties.
The Japanese politician also welcomed the expansion of cooperation between Japan and Kazakhstan in new areas, including artificial intelligence and digital technologies, noting their strong potential for the development of joint projects.
Ambassador Masaki Ishikawa, Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Central Asia, also took part in the meeting.
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