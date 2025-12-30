29.12.2025, 19:25 16086
Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting on energy resilience
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday chaired a meeting of the Security Council, focusing on national energy system resilience, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The meeting saw reports made by energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, and a number of heads of government agencies.
The Kazakh President said that in today's reality, energy security ensures independence and economic resilience, noting that the country’s existing resources are generally enough for self-sufficiency in electricity. He also stressed that growing demand requires rational and efficient use of resources.
The meeting also highlighted the need to develop domestic maneuvering capacities. Alongside the development of gas generation and energy storage, hydropower’s potential remains relevant.
The Head of State also pointed to the importance of broad implementation of water conservation technologies across agriculture, industry, and other economic sectors.
Special attention was placed to address scientific-technological and personnel challenges facing the sector. Training of skilled personnel for the development of a scientific research base for hydropower was also highlighted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
29.12.2025, 15:40 16321
Head of State relieves ARDFM Deputy Chairwoman Mariya Khadzhiyeva from duty
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has relieved Mariya Khadzhiyeva of her post of Deputy Chairwoman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In May 2019, Mariya Khadzhiyeva was appointed to the post of the Deputy Chairwoman of the Council of the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan.
She had been serving as the Deputy Chairwoman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan since December 2019.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.12.2025, 14:25 16561
Kazakhstan’s capital prepares for autonomous taxi rollout
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
A memorandum of cooperation on the development of an autonomous taxi service has been signed in Astana, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.
The memorandum was signed with the participation of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the Ministry of Transport, Astana Mayor’s Office, and Yandex Qazaqstan. The parties agreed to jointly work on and, in the future, launch a driverless taxi service in the capital.
The memorandum provides for a stage-by-stage preparation of the driverless taxi project - from regulatory and technological development to pilot launches. The project implementation is scheduled for 2026 and will be carried out in close cooperation with government agencies and city services," the ministry says.
Driverless taxis are viewed as part of a long-term development of urban mobility. According to international studies, autonomous technologies can reduce accidents by minimizing the human factor, optimize traffic flow, and improve transport accessibility for various groups of the population, including people with limited mobility. In addition, such services may become an important element of a sustainable transport system in major cities.
Chairman of the Digital Assets and Breakthrough Technologies Committee, Gizzat Baiturssynov, emphasized the importance of advancing the issues of safety, responsibility, human-algorithm interaction, as well as developing a regulatory framework.
“Driverless taxis are part of a broader ‘smart city’ ecosystem, where technologies serve the interests of people,” he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.12.2025, 12:30 16866
President approves Kazakhstan People's Assembly development concept till 2030
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree approving the Concept of Development of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan till 2030 titled as "Unity in Diversity," Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Concept aims at further development of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, with the consideration of new principles and approaches to the consolidation of society and ensuring public harmony and nationwide unity.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.12.2025, 08:20 54921
Kazakhstan to launch first Soyuz-5/Sunkar from Baiterek in Q1 2026
Images | roscosmos.ru
Tell a friend
The first launch of the Soyuz5/Sunkar rocket from the Baiterek launch complex is expected in the first quarter of 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev.
This is our own Kazakh launch complex, designed to deploy launch vehicles in the medium-to-heavy class segment. Preparations are currently in an active phase, and the rocket is now on the territory of Kazakhstan. We expect the first test launch to take place in the first quarter of next year," the minister said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2025, 20:40 72686
President signs law boosting investment in hydrocarbons and uranium
Images | kazatomprom.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law introducing amendments to the Subsoil and Subsoil Use Code, enhancing hydrocarbon and uranium extraction regulation, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Firstly, the amendments formally define the status of poorly explored territories-areas where regional geological studies have not been conducted or where no promising sedimentary basins have previously been identified.
Secondly, to bolster investor confidence, the law introduces a provision that allows any company conducting geological research at its own expense to receive exclusive and guaranteed priority for subsequent exploration and extraction licenses.
The third direction concerns improving the efficiency of using reserve subsoil plots. Currently, 53 hydrocarbon sites are assigned to national companies, but active operations are underway on only about 20% of them. In the meantime, others languish for years, remaining undeveloped. The new law limits reservation periods and requires unused plots to be put up for electronic auctions, increasing competition, accelerating geological exploration, and attracting new market participants.
The fourth major provision is related to the uranium sector. In light of growing global interest in nuclear energy, the national company is granted priority rights to explore and develop new uranium deposits. The measure is intended to help maintain Kazakhstan’s energy balance and strengthen its position in the global nuclear energy market.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2025, 15:30 73461
Kazakhstan reinforces protection of historical and cultural heritage
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan reinforces protection of historical and cultural heritage, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law "On amendments to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of protecting historical and cultural heritage sites and providing educational and recreational services".
The text of the Law will be published in the press.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2025, 10:40 73216
Kazakh President signs decree expanding National Security Committee’s powers
Images | ortcom.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday signed a decree on measures to improve public administration, expanding the National Security Committee's powers, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the decree, the Kazakh National Security Committee is granted powers and functions from the Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Ministry on the exercise of state control in the informatization field, specifically regarding information security of critical assets of information and communications infrastructure.
Under the document, the Government, together with the National Security Committee, is instructed to prepare necessary legislative amendments and adopt measures to implement the decree.
In addition, the National Security Committee was assigned with submitting to the President draft amendments and additions to the Regulations of the Committee for consideration, with control over the decree’s implementation resting with the Presidential Administration.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2025, 17:45 84001
Kazakhstan rightfully serves as a golden bridge between East and West - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with the authorities and residents of Zhambyl region, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
In his remarks, the President highlighted the large-scale reforms underway in the national economy. He noted that economic growth reached 15.8% in the past five years, exceeding 6% in 2025 - the highest indicator since 2012. Per capita GDP increased by 47%, with gold and currency reserves of the National Fund surpassing 125 billion US dollars.
Tokayev reminded that the second line of the Dostyk-Moiynty railroad was commissioned ahead of schedule.
This is one of the largest railroad projects implemented in Kazakhstan in the years of Independence. In just a few months, an additional 6 million tons of cargo was transported along this route. The construction of the Moiynty-Kyzylzhar section is underway too," he noted.
Emphasizing Kazakhstan’s strategic role, the President declared: "Kazakhstan is rightfully named a golden bridge between East and West. Our objective is to use this advantage as efficiently as possible."
He further recalled that 13,000 kilometers of highways were built and repaired in the outgoing year. Special attention is being given to the modernizing air communication, with 36 new flights launched, establishing direct ties with the major global cities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
24.12.2025, 20:07Kazakhstan and European Union Continue Cooperation in Visa Sphere 24.12.2025, 17:08116236Kazakh, Azerbaijani presidents discuss deeper trade-economic cooperation in phone talk 23.12.2025, 14:1594771Kazakhstan approves wholesale liquefied gas price 25.12.2025, 12:4594196Annual Results of Kazakh-Indian Relations Discussed in New Delhi 25.12.2025, 09:2093721Dialogue of Trust and Development between Kazakhstan and Slovenia 17.12.2025, 19:58191661Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 17.12.2025, 13:50183991Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 04.12.2025, 13:15181251Earthquake felt in Almaty 03.12.2025, 12:30180471Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Bozumbayev provides update 02.12.2025, 10:00170631Seven killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway