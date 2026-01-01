Investments in Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector reached $3.2 billion

Images | Depositphotos

The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan has published data on inflows of foreign direct investment for January-September 2025. The statistics indicate steady growth and important structural changes in the country’s investment model, Kazakh Invest National Company reports





As a result of 9 months of 2025, the gross inflow of foreign direct investment into Kazakhstan amounted to $14.9 billion, which is 10.9% higher than in the same period of 2024 ($13.4 billion).





Investment in the manufacturing sector reached $3.2 billion, increasing by 23.5% compared to the previous year ($2.6 billion).





At the same time, investment in manufacturing, for the first time since 2011, exceeded investment in the mining sector, which attracted $2.6 billion over the 9-month period. This is an important indicator of a qualitative shift in the structure of FDI toward processing and production.





The largest investor countries over the 9 months of 2025 included: the Netherlands, China, the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Switzerland, the Republic of Korea, Belgium, France and Germany.





The broad geography confirms diversification of capital sources and sustained interest from both traditional and new partners.





A sharp increase in Qatari investment is noted separately. While in 2023 the volume of direct investment from Qatar amounted to about $9 million, by the end of 9 months of 2025 it increased to $1.2 billion.





The net inflow of foreign direct investment for January-September 2025 amounted to $1.2 billion, which is 2.4 times higher than in the same period of the previous year ($498.4 million).





Data for 9 months of 2025 show that Kazakhstan is not only increasing the volume of FDI, but also consolidating a structural shift toward manufacturing, a diversified geography of investors, and a more sustainable net inflow of capital.