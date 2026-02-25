24.02.2026, 15:00 7466
President Congratulates President of Estonia Alar Karis on Independence Day
In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that President Alar Karis’s state visit to Kazakhstan last year gave fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation and contributed to strengthening political, trade, economic, and cultural ties between the two countries, akorda.kz reports.
The President of Kazakhstan wished Alar Karis continued success in his responsible public service and extended his greetings of well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Estonia.
24.02.2026, 20:15 8051
Prospects for Advancing the Strategic Partnership with Italy Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received Ambassador of the Italian Republic Antonello De Riu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed further strengthening of the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership, placing particular emphasis on enhancing political dialogue, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and implementing joint projects in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.
Italy remains one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Europe and a leading investor in our economy. In 2025, bilateral trade amounted to approximately 17 billion US dollars, underscoring the depth and resilience of our economic cooperation. Over the past three decades, Italian investments have exceeded 9.5 billion US dollars, and currently 267 Italian companies operate in Kazakhstan across a wide range of strategic sectors," Deputy Minister Isetov noted.
The Deputy Minister also congratulated Antonello De Riu on the successful organisation of the Winter Olympic Games and on the outstanding performance of the Italian team.
The Games were organised at the highest level and made a significant contribution to promoting Olympic values worldwide," Arman Isetov stated.
The interlocutors reaffirmed their shared commitment to maintaining close and substantive cooperation across areas of mutual interest and reviewed the schedule of forthcoming bilateral engagements for 2026.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness to further deepen the strategic partnership between Astana and Rome.
24.02.2026, 19:36 9046
Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence at the Center of Kazakhstan and Slovakia Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Slovak Republic Zhanna Saginova met with the Minister of Investment, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic, Samuel Migaľ, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.
The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, providing additional momentum to expand international partnerships in this field. As part of its national policy framework, Kazakhstan has adopted the AI Development Concept for 2024-2029, which contains the phased integration of AI technologies into industry, agriculture, energy, transport, healthcare, and education.
Kazakhstan has established a modern digital infrastructure. The country is home to Astana Hub, the largest technology park in Central Asia, and has recently launched two supercomputers, the first of their kind in the region, creating new opportunities for scientific research and the development of an innovation ecosystem.
The Kazakh side reaffirmed its interest in implementing joint projects with Slovak partners, including in the areas of digital solutions and Big Data analytics. It was emphasized that the effective use of large-scale data in public administration is a strategic factor in enhancing state efficiency and national competitiveness.
In addition, the relevant ministries of both countries are working on a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of digitalization and artificial intelligence.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual readiness to further deepen partnership and expand practical cooperation in the identified areas.
24.02.2026, 19:26 8791
Priority Areas of Kazakh-Spanish Cooperation were Discussed in Spain
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, participated in the presentation of Spain’s Strategy for the Asia-Pacific region for 2026-2029. The event was attended by Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and members of the expert community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Presenting the document, the head of Spanish diplomacy emphasized that Asia is becoming one of the key centers of global development, accounting for a significant share of the world’s population, industrial capacity, and economic growth. The new strategy aims to strengthen political dialogue, expand trade and economic cooperation, and enhance investment and technological collaboration with the countries of the region.
In his remarks, Ambassador noted that Spain’s increased engagement in Asia opens additional opportunities for deepening mutually beneficial partnerships, including expanded cooperation with the countries of Central Asia. He underlined Kazakhstan’s strategic importance as a stable and reliable partner, as well as a key transit and investment hub connecting Europe and Asia.
D. Mussayev reaffirmed his readiness to further intensify bilateral dialogue and expressed hope for organizing a reciprocal visit by Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in the near future.
On the sidelines of the event, the Kazakh diplomat also held a number of meetings with senior officials of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during which priority areas of Kazakh-Spanish cooperation were discussed, along with opportunities to align the bilateral agenda with the priorities of Spain’s new Asia-Pacific strategy.
24.02.2026, 09:11 9501
European Students were Presented with Kazakhstan’s Political and Socio-economic Reform Program
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium, Roman Vassilenko, held a meeting with students of the Catholic University of Lille, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the open dialogue, the Ambassador presented the key directions of the country’s development, the priorities of cooperation with Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union, and spoke about the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms.
Particular attention was given to the updated Constitution and the upcoming national referendum scheduled for 15 March. The Ambassador emphasized that the constitutional amendments aim to establish a more balanced model of governance, strengthen the role of Parliament, enhance the system of checks and balances, and expand guarantees for human rights.
The new constitutional model is a deliberate step towards building a more open, accountable, and just state. The upcoming referendum on 15 March will mark an important stage in further institutional transformation and the strengthening of democratic principles", the Ambassador noted.
Students showed particular interest in issues related to digitalization and the development of artificial intelligence, educational opportunities, language and religious policy, the country’s historical heritage, and recent socio-economic reforms. The discussion was lively and interactive. Participants also discussed the recent article by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev published in the American journal The National Interest, Kazakhstan’s international positioning, and the development of academic cooperation.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties expressed their interest in continuing the dialogue and expanding educational and youth exchanges.
23.02.2026, 19:30 33066
Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan and the Upcoming Republican Referendum were Discussed in Jordan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay held a meeting with the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission of Jordan Musa Al-Maaytah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including the exchange of experience in organizing and conducting electoral processes, as well as the participation of observers from the Independent Electoral Commission of Jordan in the upcoming Republican referendum in Kazakhstan on the adoption of a new Constitution of Kazakhstan, which will be held on March 15 this year.
Ambassador provided the Jordanian side with detailed information on the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at modernizing the political system and strengthening the role of representative institutions, emphasizing that the draft Constitution had been prepared taking into account proposals and initiatives received from representatives of various segments of society.
M.Al-Maaytah expressed interest in the constitutional reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan and confirmed Jordan's readiness to send observers.
Following the talks, the parties emphasized the positive dynamics in political dialogue and joint practical work.
23.02.2026, 19:00 33346
Issues of Interparliamentary Cooperation and Constitutional Modernization Discussed in Vienna
Ambassador Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna met with Angelos Syrigos (Greece), OSCE PA Special Representative for Central Asia on the sidelines of the winter session of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA). The parties discussed prospects for strengthening interparliamentary cooperation within the OSCE PA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador briefed his interlocutor on the upcoming national referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution for Kazakhstan, scheduled for March 15. He presented the key provisions of the draft new Constitution and emphasized that the proposed constitutional reform is a logical continuation of the consistent political transformations of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Kazakh diplomat noted that the conceptual amendments to the Basic Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan are aimed at enhancing the human-centeredness of the state, reflecting the current values and principles of the people of Kazakhstan and enhancing the effectiveness of the republic's political institutions.
In turn, A. Syrigos, noting that he is the co-chair of the Kazakhstan-Greece Parliamentary Friendship Group, expressed interest in Kazakhstan's constitutional reforms.
23.02.2026, 18:15 33641
Kazakhstan and Mexico Discussed the Priorities of Foreign Policy Cooperation and the Progress of Reforms in Kazakhstan
A meeting was held between Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico, Almurat Turganbekov, and the Director General for Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Anibal Gomez Toledo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties exchanged views and agreed on approaches to implementing the action plan for cooperation between the two countries' foreign ministries for 2026. The steady development of bilateral dialogue and the parties' interest in its further deepening were noted.
Particular attention was paid to the development of the institution of Honorary Consuls. A. Turganbekov noted that the Embassy of Kazakhstan intends to further expand this mechanism, viewing it as an effective tool for enhancing trade, economic, humanitarian, and regional cooperation.
The parties praised the intensification of interparliamentary cooperation, including the establishment of the "Kazakhstan-Mexico" friendship groups in the parliaments of the two countries in 2025 and the holding of their first online meeting.
Ambassador presented the key provisions of the constitutional and political reform in Kazakhstan. He provided detailed information on the substance of the constitutional transformations and the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, noting that a national referendum on amendments to the Basic Law will be held in the country on March 15, 2026.
It was emphasized that these reforms are a continuation of consistent political and socioeconomic transformations being implemented in light of new geopolitical realities under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
For his part, A. Gomez Toledo emphasized that Mexico is closely monitoring the ongoing processes in Kazakhstan and has expressed interest in the experience of the reforms being carried out. In this regard, he inquired about the procedures for organizing international observation of the referendum and the possibility of Mexico’s participation.
The Ambassador confirmed Kazakhstan's openness to international observation and noted that the Mexican side would be further informed about the relevant procedures.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue coordination between their foreign ministries and to develop practical steps for the further advancement of bilateral cooperation.
23.02.2026, 17:00 29016
President Meets with Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Gela Geladze
The meeting focused on current issues of bilateral cooperation in law enforcement and crime prevention, akorda.kz reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Georgia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus. He emphasized that relations between the two countries, built on deep historical ties, have stood the test of time.
Gela Geladze briefed the President on the efforts of Georgian law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of foreign visitors, including citizens of Kazakhstan.
