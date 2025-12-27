Major Turkish Investors Continue Successful Implementation of Projects in Kazakhstan

Images | depositphotos.com

The Head of State was informed about the progress in implementing instructions on economic reforms and further improving citizens’ well-being, primeminister.kz reports citing the press service of Akorda.





Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov briefed the President on the preliminary results of the country’s socio-economic development for 2025. As a result of the diversification objectives set by the President, more than 70% of GDP growth has been driven by industry, trade, and transport.





From January to November of the current year, growth in transport services reached 20.3%, construction 14.7%, trade 8.8%, agriculture 6.1%, and manufacturing 5.9%. Investment in fixed capital amounted to 18.5 trillion tenge, while private investment inflows increased by 9.8%.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the implementation of the Joint Action Program of the Government, the National Bank, and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market for macroeconomic stabilization and improving public welfare for 2026-2028. A key priority of the program is to ensure that GDP growth is accompanied by rising real incomes and improved living standards. Measures to reduce inflation are envisaged.





According to the information presented to the President, modernization of five border checkpoints on the external border was completed in December. A registry of Kazakhstan’s domestic producers has been launched. A unified small business support program, "Isker Aimaq," has been adopted.





In addition, Olzhas Bektenov reported on the smooth progress of the heating season, as well as the early financing of the 2026 sowing campaign aimed at maintaining and further increasing crop yields, with a focus on processing and exporting agricultural products.





Following the meeting, the President instructed to continue efforts to ensure the country’s stable development in the interests of citizens and issued a number of directives on attracting investment, supporting entrepreneurship, and modernizing engineering and transport infrastructure.