26.12.2025, 20:14 4666
Major Turkish Investors Continue Successful Implementation of Projects in Kazakhstan
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev and Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul Nuriddin Amankul held a series of meetings with executives of leading Turkish investment companies operating in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In particular, substantive and constructive discussions were held with representatives of Tiryaki Holding, which has launched a project for the deep processing of wheat and peas in the city of Astana; Nobel Pharmaceuticals, implementing the second phase of its pharmaceutical production project in Almaty; Makyol Holding, which has successfully completed the construction of the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD); TAV Havalimanları Holding, carrying out a project to expand and modernize Almaty International Airport, Koton, the owner of a retail clothing chain in Kazakhstan and Çalık Holding, together with a potential partner, implementing a grain processing project in the Kostanay region, as well as a number of potential investors considering the development of copper deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the meetings, the parties discussed the current status and progress of ongoing investment projects, as well as prospects for launching new initiatives in various sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.
In addition, the heads of the aforementioned holdings expressed their appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for its policy aimed at creating a favorable investment climate and for the comprehensive support provided to foreign investors.
26.12.2025, 13:20 4361
Investments in fixed capital in Kazakhstan reached 18.5 trillion tenge
The Head of State was informed about the progress in implementing instructions on economic reforms and further improving citizens’ well-being, primeminister.kz reports citing the press service of Akorda.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov briefed the President on the preliminary results of the country’s socio-economic development for 2025. As a result of the diversification objectives set by the President, more than 70% of GDP growth has been driven by industry, trade, and transport.
From January to November of the current year, growth in transport services reached 20.3%, construction 14.7%, trade 8.8%, agriculture 6.1%, and manufacturing 5.9%. Investment in fixed capital amounted to 18.5 trillion tenge, while private investment inflows increased by 9.8%.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the implementation of the Joint Action Program of the Government, the National Bank, and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market for macroeconomic stabilization and improving public welfare for 2026-2028. A key priority of the program is to ensure that GDP growth is accompanied by rising real incomes and improved living standards. Measures to reduce inflation are envisaged.
According to the information presented to the President, modernization of five border checkpoints on the external border was completed in December. A registry of Kazakhstan’s domestic producers has been launched. A unified small business support program, "Isker Aimaq," has been adopted.
In addition, Olzhas Bektenov reported on the smooth progress of the heating season, as well as the early financing of the 2026 sowing campaign aimed at maintaining and further increasing crop yields, with a focus on processing and exporting agricultural products.
Following the meeting, the President instructed to continue efforts to ensure the country’s stable development in the interests of citizens and issued a number of directives on attracting investment, supporting entrepreneurship, and modernizing engineering and transport infrastructure.
25.12.2025, 15:20 18206
Kazakhstan set to launch 140 manufacturing projects
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the development of infrastructure in special economic and industrial zones, following instructions of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to strengthen the country’s industrial potential, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the primeminister.kz.
Ministers of Finance, Industry and Construction, as well as representatives of the Baiterek Holding and the Industrial Development Fund attended the meeting.
According to the Industry and Construction Ministry, there are 17 special economic zones and 66 industrial zones in Kazakhstan so far, where 860 projects have been implemented with private investments exceeding 5.7 trillion tenge, creating more than 57,200 jobs.
As stated there, infrastructure readiness is a key factor in determining the investment attractiveness of industrial sites. Work is underway to build additional facilities, including substations and transport networks.
To reduce the burden on the state budget, the Government is taking measures to attract extra-budgetary funds, including cooperation with international financial institutions.
Some 200 new projects are expected to be implemented in special economic and industrial zones by 2030, creating jobs and boosting manufacturing growth. To note, Kazakhstan plans to launch 140 projects in the manufacturing sector in 2025-2029.
The projects are projected to contribute to the economy by increasing the gross value added of the manufacturing industry.
24.12.2025, 20:44 35761
Kazakhstan’s gasification level surpasses 60%
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the critical importance of the accelerated modernization of the utilities infrastructure at a meeting on the development of Astana, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
He said that increased migration pressure and dense development in major cities are creating a serious burden on engineering networks and vital infrastructure.
He reminded that several years ago, Astana faced a shortage of drinking water, with significant complaints about its quality. To address these issues, new water pipelines and pumping-filtration stations have been introduced and are being put into operation, the President noted.
He emphasized that stable water supply for the country’s main city is not merely a technical task, but a matter of national security.
The President noted the necessity to build the fourth drinking water station within the outlined deadlines.
This year, the first stage of large-scale cleaning of the Astana reservoir was completed. It is important not to lose the pace of this work. Preparations must also be made for the launch of the second sewage treatment facility and local purification systems," he said.
In his remarks, the Head of State noted that thanks to the state's targeted efforts, the capital now has gas supply, and the overall level of gasification across the country has exceeded 60%
24.12.2025, 13:14 36196
Kazakhstan exports 3.9mln tons of new harvest grain
According to JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kazakhstan exported 3.9 million tons of grain between September and December 19, 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.
By comparison, exports during the same period last year totaled 3.4 million tons, reflecting a steady increase in shipments to international markets.
The most significant growth was observed in key markets. Exports of grain to Uzbekistan increased by 35%, rising from 1.315 million tons to 1.774 million tons. Shipments to Kyrgyzstan doubled, climbing from 59,000 tons to 122,000 tons. Exports to Afghanistan also saw a notable increase of 36.8%, from 190,000 tons to 260,000 tons.
The growth in exports of new harvest grain is driven by strong demand from traditional markets.
Previous reports showed that Kazakhstan’s grain exports had grown by one-third. The Ministry of Agriculture highlighted that exporters could start shipping new-harvest wheat this year to qualify for transportation cost compensation at the beginning of 2026.
23.12.2025, 14:15 55496
Kazakhstan approves wholesale liquefied gas price
The Kazakh Energy Ministry has approved the maximum wholesale price for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sold on the domestic market outside commodity exchanges, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the order signed by the Energy Minister as of December 15, 2025, the price cap will remain in effect from January 1 to June 30, 2026.
The maximum wholesale price for liquefied petroleum gas supplied to the domestic market of Kazakhstan outside commodity exchanges for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026, is approved at 59,722 tenge per ton, excluding VAT.
22.12.2025, 19:19 78541
Government Debt Management Council set up in Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Finance, jointly with the National Bank and the Ministry of National Economy, announced on Monday the establishment of a consultative and advisory body - the Government Debt Management Council, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The decision is part of the implementation of a set of measures aimed at ensuring the sustainability of public finances and improve the balance of macroeconomic policy of Kazakhstan for 2025/27.
The Council will focus on developing measures aimed at increasing the depth, liquidity, and efficiency of the government securities market, reducing the cost of public borrowing used to finance the budget deficit, and forming relevant benchmarks for the quasi-public sector and corporate issuers.
The key objectives of the Council include adopting coordinated decisions on government debt management, developing the government securities market, and shaping issuance policies in domestic and international markets, taking into account macroeconomic conditions and debt sustainability.
22.12.2025, 16:45 78996
Slovenian Port "Luka Koper" is a Potential Partner of the Middle Corridor and Transit Between Asia and Europe
In accordance with the agreements reached at the highest level between the heads of state of Kazakhstan and Slovenia in March 2025, as well as for the purpose of practical discussion of the basic principles of harmonization of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - the Middle Corridor, with one of the largest seaports in Europe, Luka Koper, Kazakh Ambassador to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev got acquainted with the functional activities of the port and discussed the prospects of cooperation with the Chairwoman of the Board Nevenka Kržan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, a constructive exchange of views took place on the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of transport, transit and logistics. The Ambassador presented to the Slovenian side the potential of Kazakhstan as one of the key transit states of the Eurasian space, as well as the measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to develop modern transport and logistics infrastructure, including railway and multimodal routes of international importance.
Special attention was paid to the potential and opportunities for the development of the Middle Corridor, the tasks of diversifying transport routes, increasing the stability of supply chains and expanding logistics opportunities for European countries. The Chairwoman of the port's Management Board provided information on the current activities of Luka Koper, its infrastructure capabilities, the specialization of terminals, as well as plans for further development and modernization of port facilities. They confirmed their mutual interest in continuing a constructive dialogue and developing practical cooperation, including in terms of expanding cooperation with KTZ Express and other relevant structures and business circles of the two countries.
22.12.2025, 10:15 78046
Kazakhstan and Thailand Strengthen Political Dialogue and Expand Economic Cooperation
Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, held a meeting with Eksiri Pintaruchi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand. The parties reviewed the current state of bilateral relations, noting the steady growth of cooperation and the high level of trust between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan and Thailand have built a solid political dialogue supported by active exchanges of visits and the consistent expansion of the legal framework. Over the past two years, the sides have signed agreements on visa-free travel, trade and economic cooperation, and memorandums covering digitalization, tourism, agriculture, and international development.
Both sides expressed mutual interest in further strengthening political contacts and expanding cooperation in 2026, noting the importance of enhancing interagency coordination across key areas of the bilateral agenda.
Economic cooperation was central to the discussion. Kazakhstan remains Thailand’s largest trading partner in Central Asia, accounting for around 70% of Thailand’s trade with the region. Opportunities for expanding trade in agriculture, mechanical engineering, energy, and tourism were reviewed.
The Kazakh side underlined significant export potential in grain and meat supplies, particularly in the context of Thailand’s initiative to establish a regional food hub. The parties also stressed the importance of finalizing agreements on investment protection, avoidance of double taxation, and veterinary and plant quarantine regulations.
Collaboration in subsoil use and rare-earth metals was highlighted as a priority. Kazakhstan, holding substantial reserves of strategic raw materials, proposed exploring joint projects to meet Thailand’s growing demand for high-tech inputs.
Digital cooperation was another important area, including digital trade, fintech, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and smart logistics. The Kazakh side presented its initiative to establish a UN ESCAP Digital Solutions Center to be located in Almaty.
Transport connectivity was addressed as a key component of the partnership. Currently, 23 direct flights per week operate between Kazakhstan and Thailand, carried out by Air Astana, SCAT Airlines, and Thai AirAsia X. The new Shymkent-Bangkok route launched in December has further enhanced logistical and tourism ties. The parties also noted the potential of the Middle Corridor and future multimodal transport links under the China-Laos-Thailand railway project.
The Ambassador acknowledged the growing tourist flow from Kazakhstan to Thailand and expressed gratitude for the support provided in opening the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Phuket, with the official inauguration planned for January 2026.
The sides reaffirmed their aligned positions on major international issues and their readiness to enhance cooperation across multilateral platforms.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Ambassador M. Baimukhan stressed that Kazakhstan views Thailand as a key partner in Southeast Asia and remains committed to deepening political dialogue and expanding economic cooperation.
