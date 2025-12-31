CPC temporarily suspends oil shipments

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC Madiyar Sultanbek held a working meeting with Xu Jie, General Director of Xinjiang Lihua (Group) Co., Ltd, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed the current status of implementation of the investment project to establish a cotton and textile cluster in Turkestan Region, as well as plans for its expansion. The project provides for the formation of a full production cycle, including up to 10 production facilities covering cotton cultivation and primary processing, production of yarn and textile products, manufacturing of drip irrigation systems and related materials.





Initially, the investment volume of the project was estimated at 450 million US dollars; however, during the meeting, the intention to increase the total volume of investments to 600 million US dollars was confirmed in connection with the expansion of the production program and scaling of capacities.





At present, within the framework of the project, a PVC pipe manufacturing plant has already been commissioned in the TURAN SEZ, installation of equipment at the spinning facility is nearing completion, two cotton ginning plants are in operation, and equipment installation is underway at the drip tape production facility. Full commissioning of all facilities is planned for the first quarter of 2026. Implementation of the cluster will allow for the creation of more than 4,000 jobs and the formation of a sustainable industrial base in the region with a high level of localization.





Deputy Minister Kuantyrov noted that the Xinjiang Lihua project is of significant importance for the development of the national processing industry and the promotion of products under the Made in Kazakhstan brand: "For us, it is fundamentally important not only to attract investment, but also to form full-fledged production chains with high value added within the country. Projects of this scale create a foundation for producing competitive products under the Made in Kazakhstan brand, strengthen export potential and contribute to regional development. The state is interested in the timely launch of all facilities and will provide the investor with the necessary support," he emphasized.





Commenting on the company’s plans, Xu Jie noted that the increase in investment volume reflects the investor’s long-term intentions in Kazakhstan. According to him, the company decided to expand the project, increasing the total volume of investments to 600 million US dollars, considering Kazakhstan as a key platform for developing production with export potential.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their interest in further expanding cooperation, ensuring synchronized commissioning of production capacities and effective implementation of the project within the established timeframes, with support from Kazakh Invest and relevant government authorities.