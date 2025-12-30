Kazakhstan targets broad-based economic growth in 2026

Images | Depositphotos

The Kazakh Government reviewed GDP growth projections for 2026, with manufacturing, construction, trade, and transport expected to drive expansion, Qazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.





the meeting on Monday to discuss forecasts for socio-economic development and GDP growth in 2026.





It is expected that the main drivers of economic growth next year will be manufacturing, construction, transport and warehousing, trade, and the production of food and beverages.





In 2025, the manufacturing sector’s physical volume index (PVI) is estimated to rise by 6%, while the target for 2026 under the 2029 National Development Plan has been set at 6.2%.





Metallurgy, the backbone of manufacturing, is projected to grow by 3% in 2026, driven largely by newly launched plants reaching full capacity, including Kyzyl Aray Copper, EkibastuzFerroAlloys, Kazferro Limited, and Shagala Mining. In ferrous metallurgy, the plan aims to boost the production of ferroalloys, steel, flat-rolled products, and pig iron, while expanding output in gold, copper, aluminum, and zinc within the non-ferrous segment.





Mechanical engineering is forecast to expand by 13.4% in 2026, supported by a 17% rise in automobile production following the launch of Astana Motors Manufacturing Kazakhstan and KIA Qazaqstan facilities. Agricultural machinery production is also expected to grow by 5%.