Kazakhstan's Toleugali bags gold at U21 Taekwondo World Championships
Samodelkina claims bronze at Golden Spin of Zagreb
Gennadiy Golovkin Inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame
Kazakh Kristina Shumekova wins two gold medals at Junior World Cup Stage
The President receives World Boxing President Gennady Golovkin
You have truly made a huge contribution to the development of world sport, representing the Kazakh school of boxing, and, promoting Kazakhstan as a boxing powerhouse. Your path is marked by numerous brilliant victories. It is a story of fortitude, resilience, and discipline that inspires millions of young people not only in Kazakhstan but also far beyond our country’s borders. Without a doubt, your name is inscribed in the history of world boxing," the President said
The work is just beginning, and there is a great deal to be done. This is the first time a representative of Kazakhstan is leading a global sports organization. I am confident that your professional vision will take the organization to a new level and open new horizons for the development of boxing," he said.
Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin grabs silver at ISU Speed Skating World Cup stage
Team Kazakhstan secures gold at Asian Archery Championships in Bangladesh
Kazakhstani athlete wins gold, sets record at Asian Youth Games
Kazakhstan to host its first ever 2027 World Taekwondo Championships
