Kazakhstan's Toleugali bags gold at U21 Taekwondo World Championships

Images | olympic.kz

Tell a friend

Gennadiy Golovkin has been officially inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, becoming the first Kazakhstani athlete in history to receive this honour. Notably, Golovkin entered the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, olympic.kz reports.





Golovkin’s amateur career ranks among the most accomplished in middleweight boxing. He recorded 345 wins in 350 bouts, establishing himself as a long-time leader of Kazakhstan’s national team and a major force in the international amateur scene.





Transitioning into the professional ranks, Golovkin became one of the most dominant middleweights of the 21st century. Over the course of 45 professional fights, he earned 37 knockout victories, held the WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO world titles, and secured The Ring championship belt. For years, he remained among the elite in the pound-for-pound world rankings.





Following his signing with HBO, Golovkin’s explosive power and fan-friendly style turned him into one of the network’s premier stars. His global popularity grew rapidly as he showcased a remarkable combination of precision, pressure and durability.





Golovkin holds several historic achievements, including 23 consecutive knockout wins over nine years - the longest streak ever in the middleweight division - and 21 successful title defenses, a record that cemented his legacy. His career knockout ratio of over 90% has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as one of the highest among world champions, underscoring his status as one of the most feared finishers of the era.





Behind the statistics stands years of discipline and relentless dedication - the qualities that helped shape Golovkin into a global icon and one of the defining champions of his generation.





Today, Golovkin represents Kazakhstan on a new stage - as a sports leader. He serves as President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and World Boxing, becoming the first Kazakhstani to lead an international sports federation.





His induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame is not only a recognition of his incredible achievements in the ring - it is also an acknowledgment of his lasting influence on the sport and his continued work to shape boxing’s future.





Golovkin’s name now stands alongside legends such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Manny Pacquiao - a permanent part of boxing history.