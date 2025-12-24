23.12.2025, 12:30 5836
M5.3 quake felt in Caspian Sea
The National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan registered a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in the Caspian Sea on Tuesday at 9:32 a.m. Astana time, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The quake epicenter was located at a latitude of 41.27 degrees north and a longitude of 53.04 degrees east.
The energy class was 13.1.
22.12.2025, 10:25 13231
M2 quake felt in Almaty
Tonight, a magnitude 2 quake was felt in the city of Almaty, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The 5.0 magnitude with the energy class of K 11.5. occurred at 02:16 am. Astana time in China. According to seismologists, the quake was felt in Almaty.
18.12.2025, 10:30 45306
Almaty-Bangkok flight makes emergency landing in Delhi
On December 18, Air Astana's flight KC931 en route from Almaty to Bangkok made a landing at the Delhi Airport due to a technical reason, Qazinform News Agency cites the airline’s press service.
The aircraft, carrying 138 passengers, departed Almaty at 01:00 am. and landed safely in Delhi at 05:51 am. local time.
All passengers have been provided with meals, temporary visas have been issued, and the airline is arranging hotel accommodation. Meanwhile, a reserve aircraft is being prepared to continue the flight to Bangkok.
13.12.2025, 12:01 83541
Two people dead after explosion at roadside cafe in Karaganda region
A tragic incident in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region has claimed two lives and left 11 people hospitalized, as emergency services continue working at the scene, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The preliminary data indicated the incident was caused by serious violations in the operation of gas equipment.
The fire that burned an area of 300 square meters has been fully put out. Investigators suggest that a household gas cylinder exploded inside the single-story building, leading to the floor collapse. Debris removal operations are currently underway.
Updated reports confirm that two people were killed in the explosion. 11 injured people were admitted to a district hospital for medical care.
The preliminary cause of the explosion has been identified as violations of safety requirements for the use of gas supply systems, including household gas cylinders. Rescue teams are inspecting damaged structures and taking measures to prevent a re-ignition.
11.12.2025, 20:31 97361
Four railway workers killed by train in Kazakhstan
Four members of a track maintenance crew were killed by a freight train at a railway station in central Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Xinhua reported, citing Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.
The incident occurred when scheduled rail replacement work was underway on the Mointy-Shyganak railway section, according to KTZ's press service.
The locomotive driver applied emergency braking after spotting track workers on the railway, according to the press service.
A special commission has been dispatched to the site to determine the cause of the incident, and support will be provided to the families of the victims, it added.
09.12.2025, 19:50 117746
Four killed in road accident in Almaty region
Four people have been confirmed dead following a road accident on a highway in Almaty region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The police have initiated a pre-trial investigation.
According to the police department of the Almaty region, the accident occurred on the 80th km of the Almaty–Kokpek–Koktal–Shonzhy highway on December 5.
Preliminary information indicates that the driver of an Audi A6 lost control of the vehicle and veered into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a Nissan Cefiro.
As a result of the accident, both drivers and two passengers died at the scene. Three other passengers, who sustained various injuries, were taken to the hospital.
04.12.2025, 13:15 153751
Earthquake felt in Almaty
According to Almaty's Department of Emergency Situations, the tremor struck at 12:45, with a preliminary magnitude estimated at 2-3 points, Qazinform News Agency reports.
No reports of injuries or damage have been received so far. Information is being updated.
03.12.2025, 12:30 161181
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Bozumbayev provides update
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev provided an update on the investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near Aktau during a briefing at the Majilis, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He explained that the investigation is being conducted in two parts: the criminal aspect is overseen by the General Prosecutor’s Office, while the aviation incident itself is being examined by the Ministry of Transport.
The Ministry of Transport is in the final stage of its investigation. We are currently awaiting the final conclusions from licensors, technology owners, air navigation equipment specialists, and others. Essentially, the ministry’s part is ready to be finalized - possibly later this year or early next year. Regarding the General Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation, progress is also being made. You’ve seen the various statements from leaders of neighboring countries, so we hope that part will be completed next year as well," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
02.12.2025, 10:00 163376
Seven killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway
Seven people are dead after a crash involving a minivan and a car-trailer on Almaty-Bishkek highway, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A video is being circulated on social media, showing footage of the fatal road collision.
The police department of Almaty region said a criminal investigation into the accident, that occurred at the 129thkilometer of the highway.
According to preliminary data, a driver of a Honda Odissei vehicle crashed into a trailer of a moving HOWO truck. As a result of the accident, six passengers and a driver of the Honda Odissei vehicle were killed from injuries they sustained in the crash, said the department.
