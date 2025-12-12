11.12.2025, 20:31 5406
Four railway workers killed by train in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Four members of a track maintenance crew were killed by a freight train at a railway station in central Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Xinhua reported, citing Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.
The incident occurred when scheduled rail replacement work was underway on the Mointy-Shyganak railway section, according to KTZ's press service.
The locomotive driver applied emergency braking after spotting track workers on the railway, according to the press service.
A special commission has been dispatched to the site to determine the cause of the incident, and support will be provided to the families of the victims, it added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
09.12.2025, 19:50 25791
Four killed in road accident in Almaty region
Tell a friend
Four people have been confirmed dead following a road accident on a highway in Almaty region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The police have initiated a pre-trial investigation.
According to the police department of the Almaty region, the accident occurred on the 80th km of the Almaty–Kokpek–Koktal–Shonzhy highway on December 5.
Preliminary information indicates that the driver of an Audi A6 lost control of the vehicle and veered into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a Nissan Cefiro.
As a result of the accident, both drivers and two passengers died at the scene. Three other passengers, who sustained various injuries, were taken to the hospital.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.12.2025, 13:15 61796
Earthquake felt in Almaty
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
According to Almaty's Department of Emergency Situations, the tremor struck at 12:45, with a preliminary magnitude estimated at 2-3 points, Qazinform News Agency reports.
No reports of injuries or damage have been received so far. Information is being updated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.12.2025, 12:30 69226
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Bozumbayev provides update
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev provided an update on the investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near Aktau during a briefing at the Majilis, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He explained that the investigation is being conducted in two parts: the criminal aspect is overseen by the General Prosecutor’s Office, while the aviation incident itself is being examined by the Ministry of Transport.
The Ministry of Transport is in the final stage of its investigation. We are currently awaiting the final conclusions from licensors, technology owners, air navigation equipment specialists, and others. Essentially, the ministry’s part is ready to be finalized - possibly later this year or early next year. Regarding the General Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation, progress is also being made. You’ve seen the various statements from leaders of neighboring countries, so we hope that part will be completed next year as well," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 10:00 74761
Seven killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway
Tell a friend
Seven people are dead after a crash involving a minivan and a car-trailer on Almaty-Bishkek highway, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A video is being circulated on social media, showing footage of the fatal road collision.
The police department of Almaty region said a criminal investigation into the accident, that occurred at the 129thkilometer of the highway.
According to preliminary data, a driver of a Honda Odissei vehicle crashed into a trailer of a moving HOWO truck. As a result of the accident, six passengers and a driver of the Honda Odissei vehicle were killed from injuries they sustained in the crash, said the department.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.11.2025, 08:00 109061
Quake jolts 160 km northeast of Almaty
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on November 26 at 07:15 am Astana time, Qazinform news Agency reports.
The quake was centered 160 km northeast of Almaty. No casualties or damages were reported.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.11.2025, 10:25 114991
Six killed in road accident in Almaty region
Tell a friend
Six people have been confirmed dead following a road accident on the 65th km of the Almaty-Bishkek highway, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Footage from the scene has appeared on social media, showing that the crash occurred near the village of Kainazar in the Almaty region.
The police have initiated a pre-trial investigation. It was established that a 23-year-old Audi driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Toyota.
As a result of the accident, both drivers and three passengers were killed at the scene from their injuries. Another passenger was taken to the hospital, but despite doctors’ efforts, later died there," the police press service reported.
A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine all the circumstances of the incident. The progress of the inquiry is being closely monitored by the Almaty region police department.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.11.2025, 10:45 155001
Governmental commission set up to investigate causes of fire in Turkistan region
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
A governmental commission was established to investigate the causes of the fire that occurred in a two-storey private house in the village of Algabas in Turkistan region, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Government’s press service.
The commission, led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, consists of executives of the Emergencies, Interior, Healthcare, Labor and Social Protection Ministries and Turkistan region akimat.
Those injured and bereaved families will be provided with all necessary assistance, including medical and psychological support. The akimat is assigned to assist in organizing funerals. The commission’s work is under special control.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.11.2025, 11:15 215331
Mass die-off of seals prompts water quality testing in Mangistau region
Images | instagram/mangystau_ecology_department
Tell a friend
Mangistau region’s ecology department said Tuesday the laboratory and analytical control division collected water samples after a mass die-off of seals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
On November 3, seawater samples were collected off Fort-Shevchenko and Bautino towns, after the discovery of seal carcasses washing ashore in Bautino town, Tupkaragan district, said the ecology department.
The department added that 112 more carcasses of Caspian seals were spotted along the coastline from Asan town to the cape in Bautino during a monitoring conducted jointly with the fisheries inspection department.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
11.12.2025, 14:08Türkiye’s Konya Province has Expressed Interest in Opening Joint Enterprises in Kazakhstan 11.12.2025, 19:5618371Kazakhstan Invited the Green Climate Fund Head to the Regional Climate Summit in Astana 11.12.2025, 20:0017716Kazakhstan and Montenegro Expand Interparliamentary Relations 11.12.2025, 17:1217351Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran make Joint Statement 11.12.2025, 11:4414671Kazakh Room Reopened at the Palais des Nations in Geneva 05.12.2025, 18:21144976Favorable conditions must be created for small business - Tokayev 05.12.2025, 14:10132166Tourism and Partnership: Kazakhstan Showcased its Potential in Finland 05.12.2025, 13:15121901Presentation of the "Travel Kazakhstan" Guidebook Held in Seoul 05.12.2025, 11:51120831New rules introduced for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan 05.12.2025, 17:32120771Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track 12.11.2025, 20:14291386Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 13.11.2025, 07:11277236Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste 18.11.2025, 21:40217001Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 13.11.2025, 16:56177471Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan 12.11.2025, 15:00170686Kazakhstan extends ban on exports of petroleum products