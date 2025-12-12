Four railway workers killed by train in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Four members of a track maintenance crew were killed by a freight train at a railway station in central Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Xinhua reported, citing Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.





The incident occurred when scheduled rail replacement work was underway on the Mointy-Shyganak railway section, according to KTZ's press service.





The locomotive driver applied emergency braking after spotting track workers on the railway, according to the press service.





A special commission has been dispatched to the site to determine the cause of the incident, and support will be provided to the families of the victims, it added.