Kazakhstan - Hungary High-Level Cooperation Discussed in Budapest

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, met with the Head of the Office of the President of Hungary, István Szilvester Timár, to discuss current issues on the agenda of bilateral relations within the framework of the Kazakh-Hungarian strategic partnership, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Ambassador A.Saparbekuly briefed his interlocutor on the implementation of previously reached agreements and shared updates on the negotiations held during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Budapest last year with President Tamás Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, as well as on the agreements reached during President Sulyok’s visit to Astana in October.





In addition to bilateral political ties, the Kazakh diplomat discussed the status and prospects of cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as joint projects and investment opportunities currently under consideration by both sides.





Particular attention was given to a proposal to exchange experience in the field of artificial intelligence and digitalization, including their legal regulation.





The interlocutors also emphasized the importance of introducing the Kazakh and Hungarian languages in the academic programs of national universities in both countries.





Following the meeting, both sides noted the importance of implementing the agreements reached by the heads of state during bilateral negotiations in order to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary.