06.12.2025, 15:40 31011
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov hold phone talks
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a telephone conversation with the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The two leaders noted the traditionally high dynamics of bilateral cooperation and discussed the development of agreements reached at the highest level, including during the Kazakh President’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan on August 21–22, 2025.
During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sadyr Zhaparov on his birthday, wishing him continued success in his state activities for the benefit of the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
06.12.2025, 12:34 34691
Kazakhstan Leads UN Launch of Year of Volunteers
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A high-level ceremony marking the official launch of the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 2026 took place at UN Headquarters. Co-organized by Kazakhstan, Germany, and the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme, the event convened Member States, representatives of civil society, academia, and the private sector to promote volunteerism as a key instrument for accelerating the implementation 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and proclaimed by the UN General Assembly Resolution 78/127, the International Year aims to recognize and enhance the contribution of volunteers to sustainable development and global resilience.
In her opening remarks, President of the General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock described volunteers as the "backbone of sustainable development."
In a video address, President Tokayev officially welcomed the launch of the International Year of Volunteers, emphasizing that amid a complex global environment, volunteerism has evolved into a "powerful force for good." He highlighted the crucial role volunteers play in saving lives, supporting vulnerable people and building solidarity in a society. The Head of State highlighted Kazakhstan’s commitment to advancing volunteerism, exemplified by the "Taza Qazaqstan" (Clean Kazakhstan) campaign, which mobilizes thousands of citizens to restore natural landscapes. He further announced the strategic development of Almaty as an international UN cooperation hub, including the opening of a UN Volunteers Programme’s Subregional Office.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres also delivered a special message to the global community and the 14,000 active UN Volunteers. "In an era of political division and social isolation, volunteering offers a powerful way to forge connections and reinforce our shared humanity. In times of crisis and uncertainty, you can be the change you wish to see", he stated
Representing Kazakhstan at the event, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, outlined how the country is modernizing civic engagement. "For Kazakhstan, this International Year of Volunteers is a celebration of kindness, unity, and shared responsibility," he said. Minister elaborated on the growing number of "digital volunteers" who use AI to streamline emergency response, noting that Kazakhstan is now home to nearly 300,000 active volunteers. Madiyev also announced a comprehensive Action Plan for the Year of Volunteers, including ecological initiatives aimed at restoring the Aral and Caspian Seas.
The ceremony also marked the presentation of the 2026 State of the World's Volunteerism Report. This strategic document sets the foundation for the upcoming campaign and underscores the role of volunteerism as a key instrument for peacebuilding and humanitarian assistance.
Kazakhstan stands ready to share its experience and work together with all UN Member States to make this International Year of Volunteerism a period of tangible action, mutual support, and creative solutions," Minister Madiyev concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.12.2025, 11:53 31366
Kazakh President congratulates Finland’s President on Independence Day
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President Alexander Stubb on the occasion of Finland’s Independence Day, akorda.kz reports.
The message notes that Suomi consistently demonstrates an effective combination of economic progress, social justice, and environmental sustainability.
The Head of State emphasized that the recent visit of the President of Finland to Astana gave new momentum to bilateral relations and yielded concrete results in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
President Tokayev wished Alexander Stubb continued success in his responsible public service, as well as well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Finland.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2025, 21:20 82926
Kazakh President extends National Day greetings to King of Thailand
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to King Maha Vajiralongkorn on the occasion of Thailand’s National Day, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State underscored that the relations between Astana and Bangkok, grounded in the bonds of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, rest on a solid foundation and hold significant potential for further development.
The President also expressed confidence that the multifaceted intergovernmental partnership will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2025, 20:50 76516
Kazakhstan and Austria Agreed to Intensify Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
During the visit to Vienna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with President of the National Council of the Austrian Parliament Walter Rosenkranz, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks parties discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-Austrian relations, deepening partnership with the European Union and engagement within the OSCE.
Minister Kosherbayev noted the stable development of bilateral cooperation and underscored the importance of further expansion of ties in various fields.
Austrian side highly appreciated the intensification of political dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU and Astana’s constructive position on international agenda topics.
The sides agreed to intensify bilateral interparliamentary cooperation and to promote regular high-level engagements.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2025, 19:20 83486
US experts characterized Kazakhstan as a leading economy in Central Asia
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov paid a working visit to New York, during which a series of events took place aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The key event of the visit was the roundtable discussion "Bridging Continents: Kazakhstan’s Strategic Role in West-East Trade", which brought together more than 40 representatives of U.S. expert, business, and financial communities. Participants exchanged views on the development of trade and investment cooperation, transit corridors, the supply of critical minerals, and the enhancement of connectivity along the East-West axis.
Ambassador Ilyassov outlined the main outcomes of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent visit to Washington, DC, and the "C5+1" Summit, noting that the agreements reached have elevated bilateral cooperation to a new level, underscored by the signing of more than $17 billion in commercial deals.
American experts characterized Kazakhstan as a leading and rapidly developing economy in Central Asia, recognizing the country’s significant contribution to advancing the Middle Corridor and establishing resilient transport and logistics chains. Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords was received positively, opening new opportunities for cooperation in logistics, agriculture, water technologies, and digital services, while further strengthening the country’s diplomatic role on the international stage.
As part of the visit, Ambassador Ilyassov held meetings with representatives of the U.S. business community to discuss prospects for American companies’ participation in projects related to the extraction and processing of critical minerals, as well as the advantages of Kazakhstan’s investment climate.
Another key engagement was a meeting with Richard Wiese, President of The Explorers Club, focused on developing international research initiatives and promoting Kazakhstan’s tourism potential.
In addition, Ambassador Ilyassov was honored with the "Diwali Stamp - The Power of One" award, established by Diwali Foundation USA to recognize diplomats who have made significant contributions to promoting peace and international stability.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2025, 17:49 84291
Kazakhstan and Oman Strengthening Intergovernmental Cooperation
Tell a friend
The first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Sultanate of Oman took place, where the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Khalifa Al-Harthy.
Members of the Kazakh and Omani parties of the Commission took part in the meeting, as well as invited leaders and officials from ministries, departments, and other government agencies of the Sultanate of Oman.
Prior to the Commission meeting, the heads of the delegations held substantive talks in a small group, where they discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development.
During the meeting, the parties emphasized the promising nature of relations between the countries and confirmed their shared commitment to building on the progress achieved. Discussions covered a wide range of issues, including investment and financial cooperation, transport and logistics, communications and technology, agriculture, tourism, pharmaceuticals and energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
Following the meeting, the parties to the Intergovernmental Commission signed a joint Protocol and agreed to hold the next meeting in Astana.
At the same time, during the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, working meetings were held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan A. Kuantyrov and the leadership of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Investment Promotion, and the “Oman Investment Authority”, where they discussed the prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman and ways to expand it.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2025, 17:32 85276
Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Danat Mussayev met with Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, during an event attended by the heads of diplomatic missions of Asian countries accredited in the Spain, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his welcoming remarks, the Spanish Foreign Minister underlined Spain’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with the Asian continent ahead of the presentation of the new "Spain-Asia Strategy", which will outline the key areas of cooperation for the coming period.
Speaking on behalf of the Group of Ambassadors of Asian and Pacific States (ASPAC) and in his capacity as its Chair, Ambassador Mussayev welcomed the Kingdom’s intention to deepen its partnership with the region. He emphasized the relevance of enhancing interregional connectivity and noted the strong interest in expanding economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation. Particular attention was given to the importance of regular exchanges at various levels and maintaining substantive dialogue within bilateral and multilateral formats.
In this context, the steady dynamics of Kazakh-Spanish strategic relations were highlighted, alongside discussions on prospects for further expanding comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
Following the negotiations, an agreement was reached to hold such meetings on a regular basis.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2025, 17:29 64816
Kazakh Ambassador Meets with the Minister of Culture of Moldova
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Ambassador to Moldova, Almat Aidarbekov, held a meeting with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Moldova, Cristian Jardan. The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador congratulated the Minister on his appointment and wished him success in his responsible position, noting Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening friendly relations between Astana and Chișinău.
А.Aidarbekov highlighted the positive development of the opening of the Moldovan Embassy in Astana in 2025, which became an important step in strengthening bilateral relations.
The Kazakh diplomat spoke about cultural events organized by the Embassy. In 2023, the Embassy invited the ethno-folklore group Turan. He also emphasized the interest of the Moldovan audience in Kazakh music groups that regularly tour Moldova, including BN Team Orchestra, Tynda Music, Ne Prosto Orchestra, and others.
On November 18, 2025, the Embassy organized a screening of the Kazakh historical drama "Dawn of the Great Steppe" in Chișinău, with the participation of the lead actor, Berik Aitzhanov.
The Ambassador presented the main directions of Kazakhstan’s cultural policy and informed the Minister about ongoing projects aimed at promoting national cultural heritage and strengthening intercultural dialogue.
In turn, Minister Jardan emphasized the importance of strengthening partnership in the cultural sphere. He also confirmed readiness to expand joint initiatives aimed at supporting creative exchanges and organizing cultural events.
C. Jardan outlined the Ministry’s priorities, including modernization of cultural infrastructure, support for creative groups, preservation of national heritage, development of international cultural exchange, and ensuring broad public access to culture. He stressed the importance of expanding partnerships that promote the country’s cultural potential.
Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening cooperation and maintaining constructive dialogue.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
07.12.2025, 11:45Black ice, blowing snow to hit Kazakhstan 07.12.2025, 18:401211Almaty sees 13% decline in crime rate - Sadenov 07.12.2025, 19:36866Two strong class M flares were recorded on the Sun 07.12.2025, 15:20401Samodelkina claims bronze at Golden Spin of Zagreb 07.12.2025, 21:01271An earthquake of magnitude 7 occurred in Alaska 05.12.2025, 17:3285476Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track 05.12.2025, 17:4984486Kazakhstan and Oman Strengthening Intergovernmental Cooperation 03.12.2025, 19:4583786Kazakhstan and the European Union Officially Launch Negotiations on a Visa Facilitation Agreement 05.12.2025, 19:2083681US experts characterized Kazakhstan as a leading economy in Central Asia 03.12.2025, 19:41Ambassador of Kazakhstan Discussed with Thai Foreign Minister the State and Prospects of Bilateral Cooperation83591Ambassador of Kazakhstan Discussed with Thai Foreign Minister the State and Prospects of Bilateral Cooperation 10.11.2025, 09:11301366Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study 12.11.2025, 20:14291021Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 13.11.2025, 07:11277076Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste 18.11.2025, 21:40216696Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 13.11.2025, 16:56177296Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan